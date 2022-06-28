Placeholder while article actions load

The testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson, a longtime Republican staffer who served as the top aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows at the end of Donald Trump’s presidency, will be in history books before the weekend. Speaking to the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot on Tuesday, Hutchinson described the extent of Trump’s fury on Jan. 6 and the extent to which those around the president understood that the day might be dangerous.

What Hutchinson observed and was informed of in the moment was remarkable. But for all of the stunning details she conveyed, there was a through-line to her testimony that will attract less attention: the frequency with which Trump was warned not to take actions that he took or tried to take.

One set of warnings accompanied the drafting of the speech that Trump gave at the Ellipse that morning. Before Trump’s remarks, Hutchinson described Trump’s anger that the crowd he’d be addressing wasn’t larger. At one point, she said, he suggested that the Secret Service skip screening attendees for weapons since “they’re not here to hurt me.”

Advertisement

“There were many discussions the morning of the 6th about the rhetoric of the speech that day,” Hutchinson testified under oath on Tuesday. “In my conversations with Mr. Herschmann” — that is, Trump’s attorney Eric Herschmann — “he had relayed that we would be foolish to include language that had been included at the president’s request, which had lines to the effect of, ‘Fight for Trump,’ ‘We’re going to march the Capitol,’ ‘I’ll be there with you,’ ‘Fight for me, fight for what we’re doing, fight for the movement.’ ”

(It’s worth noting that, in the third hearing conducted by the House committee this year, Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) indicated that Trump’s commentary condemning Vice President Mike Pence was not in early drafts of Trump’s comments.)

“Both Mr. Herschmann and White House Counsel’s Office” — meaning Pat Cipollone or his staff — “were urging the speechwriters to not include that language,” Hutchinson continued, “for legal concerns and also for the optics of what it could portray the president wanting to do that day.”

Advertisement

In his speech, Trump included that language.

“We fight. We fight like hell. And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” he said near the conclusion of his remarks. A bit later, he added, “We’re going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue. I love Pennsylvania Avenue. And we’re going to the Capitol.”

Trump’s desire to join the crowd at the Capitol (despite being aware that many in the crowd had weapons) was a central point of Hutchinson’s testimony. She described hearing about Trump’s fury when the Secret Service refused to allow him to make the trip up Pennsylvania Avenue, even including Trump allegedly trying to grab his limousine’s steering wheel.

On this, too, Trump had been warned.

“Eric Herschmann said something to the effect of, ‘Please make sure we don’t go up to the Capitol,’ " Hutchinson testified. “‘We’re going to get charged with every crime imaginable if we make that movement happen.’”

Advertisement

Individuals involved in planning the Ellipse rally stated in interviews that they were surprised when Trump remarked that he planned to go to the Capitol since the idea had been repeatedly debated and, they thought, rejected. Despite the warnings, Trump still wanted to do it.

In recorded testimony, Hutchinson also described a private conversation with White House counsel Cipollone a few days before Jan. 6 focused on the importance of not going to the Capitol.

“Pat was concerned that it would look like we were obstructing justice or obstructing the electoral college count,” she said. “ … That it would look like we were obstructing what was happening on Capitol Hill. And he was also worried that it would look like we were inciting a riot or encouraging a riot to erupt at the Capitol.”

That Cipollone was reinforcing this to Hutchinson suggests that he was concerned that any entreaties made to Trump were not having the desired effect.

Advertisement

Once that riot unfolded, Trump appeared to be uninterested in speaking out against it. (“He doesn’t want to do anything, Pat,” Hutchinson said she heard Meadows tell Cipollone.) This, too, conflicted with what attorneys sought.

“White House Counsel’s Office wanted there to be a strong statement out to condemn the rioters,” Hutchinson said. “I’m confident in that.”

(In an earlier hearing, the House committee played testimony from former Trump adviser Jared Kushner, who dismissed the repeated concerns expressed by the White House attorneys as “whining.”)

Hutchinson’s testimony was stunning in many regards. At its core, though, was an unsurprising story about Donald Trump: that he and his aides were repeatedly warned about the risks of escalating the dangers present on Jan. 6 and that he simply disregarded those warnings.

GiftOutline Gift Article