The campaign

Governor, state legislative races will decide the immediate future of abortion in America

The Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade is reverberating in battleground Senate and House races across the country ahead of the midterms. But the biggest impact might be felt in governors’ and state legislative races that will determine whether a handful of states protect or ban abortion.

“We see races in Wisconsin, Michigan, Kansas, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and a number of other states where the election of a governor would make the difference in whether that state protects what should be a constitutional right,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, the chairman of the Democratic Governors Association, said in an interview.

The legislatures in all six states are fully controlled by Republicans.

In no state are voters facing a starker choice than Pennsylvania, where Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is term-limited. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee, is facing Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano, who's pledged to make abortion illegal.

“Roe v. Wade is rightly relegated to the ash heap of history,” Mastriano said in a statement on Friday. “As the abortion debate returns to the states, Pennsylvania must be prepared to lead the nation in being a voice for the voiceless.”

The landscape in the other states Cooper identified is more complicated.

Michigan and Wisconsin have laws outlawing abortion passed long before Roe was decided. A court has blocked Michigan’s law temporarily from taking effect. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, has vowed not to enforce Wisconsin’s law, and he told the Associated Press Saturday that he thought the issue would help his party in November.

More recent anti-abortion laws in Arizona and Georgia — the Georgia law bans the procedure six weeks into a pregnancy, while the Arizona law prohibits it after 15 weeks — could take effect before the midterms, depending on the outcome of legal challenges. Both states have Republican governors and legislatures that could pass additional restrictions in the coming months, too.

And in Kansas, where Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly is running for reelection, voters will decide in August whether to change the state constitution to remove abortion protections. If it passes, the future of abortion in the state could depend on whether Kelly defeats her likely Republican opponent, Attorney General Derek Schmidt. (State lawmakers could also try to ban abortion over Kelly's veto.)

While many Republican candidates for governor in swing states have been open about their desire to restrict or ban abortion, the Republican Governors Association is emphasizing the party's opposition to Democrats' economic policies rather than abortion.

“The persuadable voters that will determine the outcome in competitive races are deeply concerned with the damage being done to their financial security by Joe Biden’s and Democrat governors’ failed policies,” Jesse Hunt, an RGA spokesman, wrote in an email to the Early.

Battles over state legislatures

While Democratic governors can veto anti-abortion legislation, they can’t pass laws enshrining abortion protections without allies in state legislatures — making those races crucial battlegrounds.

Democrats are betting that opposition to the court’s ruling on Friday will help them flip state legislative chambers in three states: Michigan, Minnesota and New Hampshire, said Jessica Post, the president of the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee.

Redistricting has made Michigan's state legislative maps more favorable for Democrats, giving them the chance to wrest control of the state House and state Senate from Republicans. If Democrats carry enough seats in the Detroit and Grand Rapids suburbs and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wins reelection, the party could repeal the state’s 1931 abortion ban.

Michigan Democratic Party Chairwoman Lavora Barnes said the party had seen a surge in fundraising and volunteer interest since the decision came out. “People are enraged and want to do something,” she said. “And we're doing our best to help channel that rage toward having conversations with voters about the importance of the upcoming elections and the importance of voting for Democrats.”

In Minnesota, where abortion is protected by a 1995 state Supreme Court decision, Democrats are working to retake the state Senate to allow them to pass those protections into law. And in New Hampshire, Democrats are seeking to harness opposition to abortion restrictions to retake the state legislature after winning a special election there last year for a state House seat.

“We won a special election in that state by running up the score on abortion rights, and so we’ll continue to drive that home to try to flip the New Hampshire state legislature and try to regain abortion access for women in New Hampshire,” Post said.

Supermajority struggle

Cooper isn’t up for reelection until 2024, but he's working to keep North Carolina Republicans — who control the state legislature — from gaining a supermajority in the midterms, allowing them to override his veto. The threat of a veto, he added, is the only reason Republicans there aren’t pushing to outlaw abortion immediately.

“They aren’t coming forward with proposals right now because they know that I would veto them and that veto would be sustained,” Cooper said. “I expect their tune will change if they are able to get a supermajority this November.”

Republicans, meanwhile, are betting that dissatisfaction with President Biden will help propel them to a supermajority.

"The president’s approval ratings are below 40 percent," said Michael Whatley, the North Carolina Republican Party chairman. "We see a great opportunity for a rising tide lifting all boats.”

On the Hill

In the face of deep anger, what will Democrats do next?

Democrats have made clear that with a narrowly divided House and an evenly divided Senate, the answer to the demise of Roe v. Wade is to elect more Democrats in November.

But furious members are impatient, forcing Democratic leadership to start unveiling potential legislative responses even though the chances of them becoming law are slim.

“We have Democrats that are doing the opposite, you know? They just aren’t fighting,” Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) told our colleagues Yasmeen Abutaleb, Cleve R. Wootson Jr., and Marianna Sotomayor. “When people see that, what’s going to make them show up to vote? We can’t just tell people, ‘Well, just vote — vote your problems away.’ Because they’re looking at us and saying, ‘Well, we already voted for you.’”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi outlined in a letter to colleagues late Monday afternoon how House Democrats plan to respond to Roe being overturned.

She said they are considering legislation to protect personal information in reproductive health apps such as period and ovulation trackers as well as legislation that would “make clear” that people can travel across state lines to get an abortion.

Pointing to Justice Clarence Thomas's concurring opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Pelosi said House Democrats are preparing legislation to “further codify freedoms which Americans currently enjoy,” presumably access to contraception, in vitro fertilization and the morning-after pill. (The House already passed legislation to codify Roe but it failed in the Senate last month.)

Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.), however, suggested in an interview Monday that it's unlikely the Senate will act this Congress due to a lack of votes.

“The Republicans are already on the record when it comes to … protecting this fundamental freedom of people to be able to decide for themselves about their own body,” Smith told Leigh Ann on Washington Post Live. “I don’t really think any particular votes on the floor of the Senate are going to change that.”

She did, however, call for “broad democratic reforms” if enough Democrats win in November, including overhauling the electoral college or “at the least some sort of law around the popular vote” to ensure that a president who doesn't win the popular vote can't nominate a Supreme Court justice, Smith said. (President Donald Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices but did not win the popular vote in 2016.)

NEW: House Progressives unveil Trans Bill of Rights

A group of House Democrats are unveiling a “Transgender Bill of Rights” today that would codify federal protections for transgender Americans in employment, education and medical care. The release of their agenda comes just days after the Supreme Court overturned protections for abortion and is meant to enshrine federal rights for transgender and nonbinary people, according to a document shared with The Early.

“As we witness Republicans and an extremist Supreme Court attack and roll back some of our most fundamental rights, and as state legislatures across the country target our trans community with hateful, bigoted, and transphobic attacks, we are standing up and saying enough is enough,” said Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.).

Jayapal co-authored the measure with fellow Democratic Reps. David N. Cicilline (R.I.), Marie Newman (Ill.), Mark Takano (Calif.) and Ritchie Torres (N.Y.). The measure has 84 cosponsors.

A political tug-of-war is underway over LGBTQ people. The Biden administration last week issued a rulemaking updating Title IX, which bars discrimination based on gender in education, to also provide protections for transgender children.

But anti-trans legislation has flooded conservative state houses in recent years, with more than 300 anti-LGBTQ bills being introduced so far this year, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

The Supreme Court ruled in 2020 in Bostock v. Clayton County that discrimination against LGBTQ in the workplace falls under sex discrimination. The Trans Bill of Rights would codify Bostock. It would also amend the 1964 Civil Rights Act to specify that gender identity and sex characteristics are protected. It would also require access to gender-affirming medical care.

What we're watching

Former Meadows aide to testify at Jan. 6 committee hearing

👀 Cassidy Hutchinson, aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, will appear before the Jan. 6 committee during a surprise hearing this afternoon, Punchbowl News’ Heather Caygle, John Bresnahan and Jake Sherman first reported.

Hutchinson has provided closed-door testimony to the committee several times in the past. Here’s what she’s said, per our colleagues Jacqueline Alemany, Josh Dawsey and Amy Gardner:

Trump approved of the “Hang Mike Pence!” chants from the rioters who stormed the Capitol.

Meadows met with House Republican lawmakers to discuss delaying the Joint Session of Congress so that state legislatures could select different electors.

Meadows burned papers after a meeting with Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), “who was advocating for Trump to replace the leadership of the Justice Department in service of his effort to remain in power,” . (R-Pa.), “who was advocating for Trump to replace the leadership of the Justice Department in service of his effort to remain in power,” per Politico’s Nicholas Wu, Kyle Cheney and Ryan Lizza

🗳️ Meanwhile, voters will head to the polls for primary and runoff contests in Colorado, Illinois, New York, Oklahoma, Utah, Mississippi and South Carolina. “Tuesday’s primaries feature themes that have marked the entire 2022 election year: a big state governor’s race, incumbents running against each other in new congressional districts and a high-profile contest for the normally low-level job of secretary of state,” USA Today’s David Jackson reports.

The Early™ election guide:

