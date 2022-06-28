Election deniers in Colo. rejected in favor of more moderate Republicans

Placeholder while article actions load

Republican primary voters in Colorado on Tuesday rejected two election deniers in statewide contests in favor of more moderate opponents — including a U.S. Senate contender who supports some abortion rights. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In Mississippi, Utah, and Oklahoma, House Republicans prevailed over primary challengers who criticized them for supporting a never-formed independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

And Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.), who had been poised to reject certification of the 2020 election results but switched his vote to certify once the session resumed after the Jan. 6 attack, also advanced from his primary.

The results in a series of closely watched primaries, projected by the Associated Press, came against the backdrop of an explosive congressional hearing about the Jan. 6 insurrection and Trump’s conduct that day. The voting also marked the first time Americans went to the polls since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade — casting a spotlight on fractures over abortion policy and rhetoric.

While many hard-right candidates fell short against more establishment-friendly opponents, in Illinois, a conservative insurgent backed by former president Donald Trump won the Republican gubernatorial primary over an opponent who said he accepted President Biden’s win and supports abortions in some cases. Also in the state, a Trump-backed congresswoman prevailed over a congressman who she criticized over his vote for the never-formed Jan. 6 commission.

As voters cast ballots in eight states, the House panel investigating the insurrection held a televised hearing in which Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified that Trump wanted armed supporters to march to the Capitol.

Primaries and runoffs in Colorado, Illinois, Mississippi, New York, Oklahoma, Utah, and South Carolina marked the midpoint of a season of intraparty contests roiled by disputes in both parties. In Nebraska, voters were selecting a new member of Congress in a special election for U.S. House. Fractures over the 2020 election, the Jan. 6 attack and its aftermath were evident in Republican primaries for state and federal races all across the country.

In Colorado’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate, businessman Joe O’Dea, who has affirmed the legitimacy of Biden’s 2020 win, beat state Rep. Ron Hanks, who has said he attended Trump’s Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally near the White House and walked to the Capitol. Hanks has also falsely described the Jan. 6 attack as a peaceful rally and falsely claimed Trump was the victor in 2020.

At a church in Greeley, Colo., Sunny Reichel, 47, said she and her husband and son went back and forth about which man to vote for in the GOP primary, eventually settling on O’Dea. She struggled with the choice because “Hanks represents us better on conservative issues,” but O’Dea had a better chance of winning a general election.

“I figured people would vote against Hanks because he’s against abortion, and O’Dea is at least halfway there,” Reichel said.

O’Dea’s win sets the stage for a general election showdown against Democratic Sen. Michael F. Bennet. O’Dea is a rare Republican candidates who backs legal abortions in early pregnancies, but he says he opposes late-term abortions. Biden won Colorado in 2020 by nearly 14 percentage points, but some moderate Republicans have been competitive in the state in recent years.

Also in Colorado, Pam Anderson, a longtime local election official, beat Tina Peters, a Mesa County clerk, in the Republican primary for secretary of state, a position that yields a broad influence over the state’s elections. Peters is facing criminal charges over her actions she took after the 2020 election to try to prove it was stolen from Trump. A judge barred Peters from overseeing the elections in her home county.

In Mississippi, Rep. Michael Guest fended off challenger Michael Cassidy, a former Navy pilot, who alleged Guest was not conservative enough for Mississippi. Cassidy pointed to Guest’s support for a nonpartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol that was never empaneled.

Guest, like other Republicans fending off similar attacks, rebutted those attacks by noting that the difference between voting to create that commission, which passed the House but failed in the Senate, and the current House select committee investigating Jan. 6, which he opposed. Guest also voted against certifying Biden’s electoral votes.

Earlier Tuesday, Guest defended his vote for the Jan. 6 commission. “My opponent has done a good job of convincing people that I voted for the current committee, which I did not,” he said. “I don’t support the current committee. I think any committee that is led by politicians that are holding prime-time hearings are doing so with a political agenda and not necessarily an agenda to get to the truth.”

Pat Martin, 72, a Trump supporter, has known Guest since he was 10 years old. She didn’t agree with his vote for the commission, but said she believes in him.

“I might not would have voted the same way he did, but after talking with him I understand,” she said. “He was a district attorney, and his thoughts were, ‘If you’re not guilty, let’s get it out there.’ I know that he prayed about it before voting that way, and I respect his vote.”

Other Republicans who supported the commission have defended their vote by saying it would have been fairer to Trump than the House select committee that was formed when the commission failed to pass in the Senate. Rep. Blake D. Moore (R), who overcame a challenge from the right in Utah, has sought to distinguish the two, saying he did not vote for the “partisan committee that is further politicizing January 6 during an election year.”

In Oklahoma, Rep. Stephanie I. Bice beat back a primary challenge from Subrina Banks, who also highlighted Bice’s support for the Jan. 6 commission that never formed and said Bice “is not a conservative.”

In Illinois GOP gubernatorial primary, voters chose state Sen. Darren Bailey, who won Trump’s endorsement, over the more moderate Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, who mainstream Republicans felt would have a better chance in the general election. Bailey has raised questions about the validity of the 2020 election while Irvin has said Biden won the election.

On abortion, Irvin has said he opposes the procedure with exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother — a position that is at odds with many elected Republicans. Bailey has said he only supports exceptions for life of the mother.

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who remains popular despite the difficult political climate for his party, won renomination in Illinois. In both the Republican primaries for governor of Illinois and U.S. Senate in Colorado, Democratic groups invested money to lift the farther right candidate, hoping that they’d be easier to beat in November.

Down the ballot in Illinois, candidates in both parties clashed in high-profile congressional primaries. Rep. Mary E. Miller, who Trump endorsed, defeated Rep. Rodney Davis in a member-versus-member fight triggered by redistricting. Miller has attacked Davis for voting for a Jan. 6 commission that was never empaneled, saying Davis “stabbed President Trump in the back.”

Elsewhere, Democrats were also navigating higher profile primaries, including in Illinois where Sean Casten defeated Rep. Marie Newman in member-on-member race by the decennial redistricting process. Both have released a series of scathing social media posts condemning the Supreme Court dismantling abortion rights.

Newman has argued that her party hasn’t been forceful enough in fighting back. She also shared in early May that when she was 19, she had an abortion. When the Roe decision came, she said she wouldn’t be in Congress today if she hadn’t had access to “safe, legal abortion.” In 2020, Newman ousted one of the last antiabortion House Democrats in a primary.

“Sick of people in my own party who wring their hands and act like we’re totally powerless. Looking at you, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. Abolish the filibuster and codify abortion rights, or get the hell out of the way,” Newman tweeted.

Casten’s posts were also filled with frustration and anger.

“These are the same people who were screaming about creeping Sharia law just a few years ago. They care not about the Constitution. They are Christian nationalists who think they know the divine better than you do,” Casten said, referring to those celebrating the end of Roe.

In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul won her primary and will face a general election challenge from Rep. Lee Zeldin, who prevailed in the Republican primary.

Voters in Nebraska chose between Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks and Republican Mike Flood to fill the remaining six months of former GOP congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s term. As voters picked his replacement, Fortenberry was sentenced Tuesday to two years’ probation, community service and a $25,000 fine after being found guilty of lying to the FBI regarding foreign campaign contributions.

Hannah Allam in Oklahoma, Sarah Fowler in Mississippi, Jennifer Oldham in Colorado and Mariana Alfaro in Washington contributed to this report.

