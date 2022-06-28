Abortions in Texas can temporarily resume, judge rules

A Texas judge has granted a temporary restraining order to allow clinics to offer abortions for at least two weeks without criminal prosecution.
A “trigger ban” is scheduled to take effect 30 days from last week’s Supreme Court decision.
Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee said the restraining order will last until the next hearing, scheduled for July 12, unless it is extended. But it is “irrelevant” once the trigger ban takes effect, he said.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Roe v. Wade and abortion access in America
Roe v. Wade overturned: The Supreme Court has struck down Roe v. Wade, which for nearly 50 years has protected the right to abortion. Read the full decision here.
What happens next?: The legality of abortion will be left to individual states. That likely will mean 52 percent of women of childbearing age would face new abortion limits. Thirteen states with “trigger bans” will ban abortion within 30 days. Several other states where recent antiabortion legislation has been blocked by the courts are expected to act next.
State legislation: As Republican-led states move to restrict abortion, The Post is tracking legislation across the country on 15-week bans, Texas-style bans, trigger laws and abortion pill bans, as well as Democratic-dominated states that are moving to protect abortion rights enshrined in Roe v. Wade.
How our readers feel: In the hours that followed the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Washington Post readers responded in droves to a callout asking how they felt — and why.