The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Politics

Abortions in Texas can temporarily resume, judge rules

By
June 28, 2022 at 5:17 p.m. EDT
Abortion rights demonstrators and an antiabortion demonstrator argue at a rally in Austin on June 26. (Alex Scott/Bloomberg)
Placeholder while article actions load

A Texas judge has granted a temporary restraining order to allow clinics to offer abortions for at least two weeks without criminal prosecution.

The clinics had paused the procedure after a Supreme Court decision overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, but Harris County Judge Christine Weems (D) ruled that a pre-Roe ban enforced by Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) and prosecutors would “inevitably and irreparably chill the provision of abortions in the vital last weeks in which safer abortion care remains available and lawful in Texas.”

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

A “trigger ban” is scheduled to take effect 30 days from last week’s Supreme Court decision.

Utah judge allows abortions to resume after Planned Parenthood sued

Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee said the restraining order will last until the next hearing, scheduled for July 12, unless it is extended. But it is “irrelevant” once the trigger ban takes effect, he said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Loading...