Placeholder while article actions load

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1914, Serb nationalist Gavrilo Princip assassinated Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria and his wife, Sophie, in Sarajevo. The killings touched off a series of events that ultimately led to World War I. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The big idea Ukrainian president adds private plea to public entreaties It’s a question at the heart of Russia’s war in Ukraine: How long can this last?

How long can Kyiv hold out against a far larger force? How long can Moscow endure punishing sanctions? How long can the United States and its allies stick together as the conflict hurts their economies, and therefore their leaders’ domestic political standing?

To put it another way, whose will to fight will dissipate first?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly told President Biden and the other leaders from the Group of Seven rich democracies at their summit on Monday he wants the war over by winter. And he desperately needs their economic and military help to make that happen.

After an early phase in which Ukraine shocked the world (especially Russia) by fending off Moscow’s attempt to capture Kyiv, the conflict transformed a few months ago into an artillery-driven war of attrition, in the eastern part of the country, that generally plays to some of Moscow’s strengths. President Vladimir Putin’s forces have gained territory, and winter may freeze the ground war in place.

Winter is coming

Zelensky addressed the G-7 privately by videolink, so as of this writing it’s not 100 percent clear what he said. But multiple news outlets reported he warned that the fighting will change again with the arrival of winter, and things will get even harder for Ukrainian forces.

Advertisement

At Agence France-Presse, Michelle Fitzpatrick, Valerie Leroux, and Blaise Gauquelin reported: “Addressing the gathering via video-link, Zelensky urged leaders to help end the war before winter sets in and conditions for his troops become tougher. He also pressed allies to ‘intensify sanctions’ on Moscow.”

But “Zelensky stressed on Monday that ‘now is not the time for negotiations’ with Russia because Kyiv is still seeking to consolidate its positions, a French official said.”

At CNN, Kevin Liptak reported: “Zelensky told G7 leaders during a virtual meeting Monday that he wants the war in Ukraine to end by the end of 2022, according to a source familiar with his remarks.”

“As the war in Ukraine grinds ahead, the question of how to end the conflict has loomed over the talks here. Zelensky's timeframe, delivered via video conference during a morning session at the Schloss Elmau castle, was as clear a sign as he has given about where he sees the trajectory of the war headed.”

Advertisement

And the BBC reported Zelensky told the leaders “he hoped the war would be over by the end of the year ‘before winter sets in’. There are concerns that harsh winter conditions will make battle conditions tougher for Ukraine’s troops.”

If Zelensky delivered that message privately, he did not repeat it in his nightly speech to his people.

But Biden national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters the Ukrainian leader spoke in terms of “months” not “years.”

“Zelensky was very much focused on trying to ensure that Ukraine is in as advantageous a position on the battlefield as possible in the next months as opposed to the next years because he believes that a grinding conflict is not in the interest of the Ukrainian people, for obvious reasons,” Sullivan said.

“He would like to see his military and those in the West who are supporting his military make maximum use of the next few months to put the Ukrainians in as good a position as they can possibly be in with respect to the situation on the ground in both the East and the South,” Sullivan said.

‘As long as it takes’

The Daily 202 is skeptical that Zelensky’s reported comment changes much. It shows how time is not on Ukraine’s side, with winter likely to freeze the ground war. But he didn’t promise he could end the conflict, he just lent more urgency to what are always passionate pleas for humanitarian and military aid, and for more punishment of Russia.

Advertisement

Biden and friends are up for it, even as the official position in Washington is that Ukraine gets to define what victory looks like.

For now, neither Ukraine nor Russia seems to be in a rush to return to negotiations. That’s because, as The Daily 202 has regularly noted, talks tend to reflect whether the parties think they can still make gains on the battlefield rather than via diplomacy.

U.S. intelligence believes Putin is digging in for a protracted conflict and expects Russia can withstand more economic pain than America and its allies. He may be right.

But as of Monday, the G7’s response is: Ukraine can count on the group’s support for “as long as it takes.”

What’s happening now

G-7 leaders stop short of new energy sanctions on Russia

“Leaders from the Group of Seven wealthiest democracies said they would urgently explore price caps on Russian oil and gas to hurt Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine, but they stopped short of imposing new sanctions during a summit in Germany,” Loveday Morris, Emily Rauhala and Ashley Parker report. Biden flew directly to Madrid for a three-day NATO summit after the meeting in Germany wrapped up.

Advertisement

Former Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson expected to testify at surprise hearing

“Hutchinson had frequent access to Meadows and President Donald Trump in the days before and after the attack on the U.S. Capitol and previously provided hours of closed-door testimony to the panel,” John Wagner and Jacqueline Alemany report.

Death toll rises to 50 in San Antonio migrant tractor-trailer tragedy

“The number of migrants dead in a suspected smuggling operation rose to 50 on Tuesday, the Mexican consulate reported, a day after dozens of bodies were found lifeless in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer in San Antonio,” Arelis R. Hernández, Nick Miroff and Maria Sacchetti report.

Ghislaine Maxwell to be sentenced today; prosecutors want 30 years

“Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted last year of trafficking young sexual abuse victims to financier Jeffrey Epstein over the course of a decade, is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday at a proceeding that will give several women a chance to speak about their torment,” Shayna Jacobs reports.

The war in Ukraine

Zelensky: Kremenchuk mall strike was a ‘terrorist attack’

“Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky again urged the United States to name Moscow a state sponsor of terrorism — a designation that would trigger significant penalties — after a Russian missile strike on a shopping mall in the central city of Kremenchuk killed at least 18 people,” Amy Cheng, Andrew Jeong, David Walker and Annabelle Timsit report.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

In the mostly White world of extremism research, new voices emerge

“Extremism researchers help shape public understanding of violent threats and advise policymakers on solutions. For example, several of the nation’s top analysts of the far-right worked behind the scenes to help lawmakers understand key players and evidence for the congressional hearings into last year’s storming of the U.S. Capitol. The Jan. 6 attack and others since have renewed attention on domestic terrorism, meaning experts are in demand as speakers, TV pundits and podcast guests,” Hannah Allam reports.

Advertisement

“All of that is why researchers of color say it’s a problem that their voices are typically missing or muted. It’s not just a question of justice and representation — but also one of national security. They argue that the narrower the perspective, the narrower the view of the threat.”

… and beyond

Politics trumps business in Truth Social’s war on Big Tech

“Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has struggled to develop its social media platform since its February 2021 founding because its managers have sought to avoid potential corporate partners and employees perceived as politically liberal in a Silicon Valley-based industry that skews left, said three people with knowledge of its operations,” according to an investigation by Reuters's Helen Coster and Julia Love.

“The feeling is mutual: Many engineers and tech firms won’t consider working with a Trump company, according to two of those people, two additional sources with knowledge of the venture and a May 16 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission by the investment company that plans to merge with TMTG, Digital World Acquisition Corp, or DWAC. The mutual aversion has severely restricted the pool of talent and corporate partners available to help TMTG build a competitive social network on an ambitious timeline.”

Sheriffs who denounced Colorado’s red-flag law are now using it

“These are sheriffs and law enforcement who were originally saying, ‘We want nothing to do with this law,’” said Lisa Geller, state affairs adviser for the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions. “But in practice, they are using it, and this is not something that’s unique to Colorado. Law enforcement ended up realizing, ‘Hey, this is the best tool we have to protect ourselves.’”

Advertisement

“Nineteen states and Washington, D.C., have implemented some form of red flag law while, according to the website SanctuaryCounties.com, more than 62% of U.S. counties are now covered by either state or county Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions,” Markian Hawryluk reports for Kaiser Health News.

The Biden agenda

Biden aides seek to unlock Afghan reserves without enriching Taliban

“Afghanistan faces catastrophe partly because the Biden administration froze billions of dollars in the country’s reserves after the collapse of the U.S.-backed government last August. Coupled with sanctions on its banking sector, the decision plunged Afghanistan into financial calamity, depriving it of the money needed to buy food and other imports on which the country is heavily dependent,” Jeff Stein reports.

Democrats to Biden: Do more on abortion

“Progressive lawmakers, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), have outlined several actions they want to see Democrats embrace: Building abortion clinics on federal land. Funding people to seek abortions out of state. Limiting the Supreme Court’s jurisdiction or expanding its membership. Ending the filibuster,” Yasmeen Abutaleb, Cleve R. Wootson Jr. and Marianna Sotomayor report.

Advertisement

“Warren called on Biden to declare a national medical emergency, and she said the administration could establish Planned Parenthood outposts on the edge of national parks. ‘The point is the acknowledgment of the emergency situation and the urgency of getting help out,’ she said in an interview. ‘People need help immediately.’”

Biden irked by Democrats who won’t take ‘yes’ for an answer on 2024

“Mr. Biden has been eager for signs of loyalty — and they have been few and far between. Facing intensifying skepticism about his capacity to run for re-election when he will be nearly 82, the president and his top aides have been stung by the questions about his plans, irritated at what they see as a lack of respect from their party and the press, and determined to tamp down suggestions that he’s effectively a lame duck a year and a half into his administration,” the New York Times's Jonathan Martin and Zolan Kanno-Youngs report.

Israel to seek Biden’s support for laser defense

“Israeli officials are expected to showcase an experimental laser air-defense system for President Biden during his Middle East visit next month in an effort to enlist American support for a project envisioned as a shield for Israel and its Arab neighbors against any Iranian attacks,” the Wall Street Journal's Dion Nissenbaum and Dov Lieber report.

Where the Ukrainian refugees have gone, visualized

“Despite the large numbers [of Ukrainian refugees after Russia's invasion], the continent responded with a speed — and generosity — that was a sharp contrast to other recent influxes,” Emily Rauhala, Júlia Ledur and Quentin Ariès report.

“In Poland, 547,000 Ukrainians arrived in just one week; volunteers rushed to the border to offer them food, shelter and support. Hungary, which built razor-wire fences during the last migration crisis, welcomed 133,000 Ukrainians in the same period.”

Hot on the left

Judge denounces “deceitful narrative” in Supreme Court case of praying coach

Here’s Judge Milan Smith, a George W. Bush appointee, distilling the facts and denouncing the “deceitful narrative” in the case of the praying football coach.



In his fuller opinion, he goes all in on the judges who fall for it — and cites Jesus in Fn. 7! https://t.co/CvpJNTA8z4 pic.twitter.com/T2Dd6Z0Q5P — Cristian Farias (@cristianafarias) June 27, 2022

Hot on the right

The Hudson Institute hires Luke Coffey as a senior fellow

“Coffey oversaw foreign policy and international affairs issues at Heritage from 2015-2022 and was the Margaret Thatcher fellow at Heritage, where he focused on U.S.-U.K. relations, the role of NATO and the European Union in transatlantic and Eurasian security,” according to a news release from Hudson.

Today in Washington

At 2:05 p.m. ET, Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will attend a NATO dinner at the Royal Palace in Madrid.

In closing

The Jan. 6 committee announced a surprise hearing. Just like in Watergate.

“Perhaps members on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol have been reading some of the recent Watergate retrospectives, because on Monday afternoon, they pulled a move straight out of the Watergate playbook: They announced a surprise hearing to ‘present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony,’” Gillian Brockell writes.

“In July 1973, the Senate committee looking into the Watergate scandal called only one surprise witness, and what that witness had to say blew the investigation wide open.”

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

GiftOutline Gift Article