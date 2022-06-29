Placeholder while article actions load

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) isn't happy with Elmo, and it's not the first time he's feuded with a muppet over coronavirus vaccines. Today's edition: The Biden administration is rushing to send thousands of monkeypox vaccines to clinics nationwide. FDA's advisers say it's time to update the coronavirus vaccines to better match the latest variants.

Sec. Becerra vows protection for abortion rights but is light on specifics

The Biden administration is playing defense.

The nation’s top health official offered up new steps to preserve abortion access as some Democrats assailed the White House for taking a more cautious approach. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra vowed to ensure women can get medication abortions, attempt to use federal law to protect providers in certain circumstances and safeguard reproductive health care.

But even after weeks of preparation, the proposal was still short on specifics, Dan Diamond and I report. When pressed by reporters on why the administration hadn’t done more, Becerra said the federal government was being deliberate as it reviewed its legal authority.

“We’re not interested in going rogue,” Becerra said. “It takes a little time because we want to do it right, and we want to do it according to the law.”

But that answer isn’t going to satisfy some abortion providers and advocates who argue the moment should be met with aggressive action that pushes the boundaries of what officials believe can be done.

The dynamic comes as the antiabortion movement is readying a push for more restrictions on the procedure. For instance, Americans United for Life — the group behind the bulk of over 400 antiabortion bills — is gearing up to unveil an early gestation model bill for state lawmakers to consider, Steve Aden, the group’s chief legal officer and general counsel, told The Health 202. (He declined to detail further specifics on the legislation.)

ABC News:

JUST IN: Sec. Xavier Becerra outlines HHS actions in wake of Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, including steps to increase access to medication abortion. https://t.co/VraMpGqVVx pic.twitter.com/RQpnKWsYlZ — ABC News (@ABC) June 28, 2022

The details

At a news conference Tuesday, Becerra laid out the federal health department's immediate five-point plan.

Shoring up access to medication abortion , including ensuring federal health programs cover the pills in the cases of rape, incest or when a woman’s life is at risk

Directing the department’s Office of Civil Rights to ensure patient privacy when accessing reproductive health care

Examining whether federal regulations requiring emergency care can protect physicians and hospitals when abortions are “appropriate to stabilize patients”

Directing the department to ensure doctors and pharmacists are trained and have the resources they need to help refer women for abortions

Taking steps to protect birth control and emergency contraceptives, while also making clear family planning providers can participate in the Medicaid program

While the plan received praise from some who had been critical — such as Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) — it still didn’t go far enough for others. In recent days, some Democrats have pushed the notion of declaring a public health emergency and setting up abortion clinics on federal lands in areas where the procedure is banned.

“We are at a point where it is critical that we are doing more than talking about and acknowledging that we are in a public health crisis,” said Colleen McNicholas, chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri. “Now we need everybody across all sectors to actually move toward action.”

More from Murray:

I’ve been pushing @SecBecerra to act to protect abortion rights for weeks alongside @SenWarren. I’m glad to see him take these first steps today.



It’s so important that medication abortion is available to patients, people’s privacy is protected, & everyone can get birth control. https://t.co/hyEd3JnLBn — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) June 28, 2022

Emergency care

Let’s dive deeper into one such idea offered by Becerra. The Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA) requires that anyone coming into an emergency department be stabilized and treated, regardless of their ability to pay for care.

As our colleague Ariana Eunjung Cha writes, some doctors worry exceptions to abortion bans — such as the risk of a severe health complication or death — operate in a legal gray zone, where doctors may be forced to choose between breaking their oath and breaking the law.

Becerra’s directive for his department to examine its authority under EMTALA appears to be an attempt to stave off fears that a doctor could be prosecuted for performing an abortion when the patient’s health may be at risk.

Per Kaiser Family Foundation’s Alina Salganicoff: “My sense is that HHS is looking for a way to help protect clinicians faced with an emergency situation and make clear to them that they are protected by federal law if they act to preserve the health of the patient and provide an abortion to a woman facing a dire medical situation as a result of her pregnancy.”

White House prescriptions

White House pushes a new monkeypox strategy as cases climb

The Biden administration will begin sending out tens of thousands of vaccine doses to clinics nationwide in an effort to control a record U.S. monkeypox outbreak, our colleagues Dan Diamond, Lena H. Sun and Fenit Nirappil report.

The vaccination strategy will focus on distributing doses to states with the highest number of confirmed cases of the disease. Officials also said they were broadening access to the vaccines, which previously were limited to those with a known monkeypox exposure.

They’re now recommending vaccines also be provided to those who were exposed to monkeypox but haven’t been identified through case investigation. This includes people who had close physical contact to a person diagnosed with monkeypox, as well as men who have sex with men who have had multiple partners in a “venue” with monkeypox spread.

U.S. officials will deploy two different kinds of vaccines from its Strategic National Stockpile:

Roughly 28,000 courses of Jynneos ’s two-dose vaccine will be immediately distributed to states.

More than 100 million doses of ACAM2000, an older smallpox vaccine considered effective against the virus, will also be made available by request.

But advocates are frustrated that the White House continues to rely on ACAM200 — which the CDC has warned can cause serious side effects and cannot be used for people with severely weakened immune systems or eczema — while officials wait for more doses of the Jynneos vaccine to arrive from overseas.

The announcement comes on the heels of criticism from public experts — including some within the Biden administration — over the White House’s response to the outbreak. They say the slow rollout of testing and vaccines may hamper the country's early ability to contain the virus.

More from Fenit:

The initial tier of recipients includes Hawaii, Massachusetts, Utah, Illinois, New York, Rhode Island, California, Colorado and Florida and Washington, D.C., according to a draft distribution plan reviewed by The Post. https://t.co/X6a6Kf2w6r — Fenit Nirappil 🌈 (@FenitN) June 28, 2022

Coronavirus

Coronavirus vaccines should be updated for fall, FDA advisers say

An advisory committee to the Food and Drug Administration recommended that coronavirus vaccines be updated to better match the variants currently driving the pandemic, our colleagues Carolyn Y. Johnson and Katie Shepherd reports.

The panel of outside experts endorsed a modified omicron vaccine by a 19-to-2 vote. The agency is expected to issue a final decision in the coming days.

Many experts expressed frustration over the need to make a decision quickly using limited data and without an idea of which variants will be circulating this fall. But companies need several months to manufacture the new vaccines, so the deadline to choose a formula to be ready to roll out in October has arrived.

Even still, there’s lingering uncertainty about whether the updated vaccines will really offer better protection.

The data submitted by Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Novavax showed the shots triggered modestly higher levels of virus-blocking antibodies, but whether that translates to better protection against hospitalization or infection remains unclear. The hope is that a revamped dose will broaden the immune response.

State scan

Republican candidates in contested elections aren't eager to take on the abortion fight.

Newspapers reported across the country on GOP candidates who declined to comment on the Supreme Court's decision. Democrats are collecting those examples, The Post's Michael Scherer writes. Instead, the GOP is bashing Democrats for high gas prices and inflation as its election year message. That means the midterms aren't a fight over the merits of the decision, but rather the subject matter of the fall campaign.

State courts are on the front lines of determining the future of abortion

The fall of Roe v. Wade has shifted the focus in the battle over abortion rights to state courthouses across the country, where judges are tasked with charting the course that will determine the future of abortion in America.

Here’s the latest:

In Tennessee, abortions are now banned once fetal cardiac activity is detected — usually around six weeks into pregnancy — after a federal appeals court yesterday lifted a nearly two-year-old injunction blocking the law. The ban includes exceptions to prevent the mother’s death or serious injury, but not for rape or incest.

Tennessee state Sen. Raumesh Akbari (D):

And just like that, abortion in #Tennessee is banned after 6 weeks or when fetal cardiac activity is detected. Women who desperately need these reproductive services will no longer be able to receive them in this state. Women have no right to control their own bodies.



Shameful! — Senator Raumesh Akbari (@SenAkbari) June 28, 2022

In Wisconsin: Gov. Tony Evers (D) and Attorney General Josh Kaul (D) filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s 19th century law banning most abortions following the repeal of Roe.

In the lawsuit, Kaul argues that the 173-year-old law isn’t enforceable because it directly contradicts with abortion measures passed by state lawmakers since then.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.):

Republicans have taken Wisconsin women back to 1849 and it is Republicans who want to keep women there by enforcing and expanding a criminal ban of reproductive rights.



Thanks to @GovEvers and @WisDOJ for their leadership on behalf of the rights and freedoms of Wisconsin women. https://t.co/wq8OOC6NtU — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) June 28, 2022

In Texas, a judge yesterday granted a temporary restraining order to allow clinics to offer abortions without criminal prosecution for pregnant women whose fetus doesn't yet have a heartbeat, our colleagues Caroline Kitchener and Meryl Kornfield reports.

Clinics had paused the procedure last Friday following the court’s ruling, but Harris County Judge Christine Weems (D) ruled that a pre-Roe ban being enforced by the state’s Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) would “inevitably and irreparably chill the provision of abortions in the vital last weeks in which safer abortion care remains available and lawful in Texas.”

The restraining order will last until at least July 12, when the court is set to again take up the case. Paxton has said he plans to appeal Tuesday’s decision.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R):

Today a Harris County judge froze pre-Roe laws criminalizing abortion in TX. But w/ SCOTUS’s Dobbs decision, these laws are 100% in effect & constitutional. The judge’s decision is wrong. I’m immediately appealing. I’ll ensure we have all the legal tools to keep TX pro-life! — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) June 28, 2022

Agency alert

Juul seeks extended stay on FDA’s e-cigarette ban

Juul asked a federal appeals court to extend a temporary stay delaying the FDA’s order to remove all of its e-cigarette products from U.S. shelves, the Wall Street Journal reports.

In court filings yesterday, the vaping company alleged that the agency had overlooked more than 6,000 pages of data that it provided on the aerosols that users inhale. Juul also argued that federal regulators failed to consider all of its evidence when making their decision about whether the devices would benefit public health as an alternative for adult smokers.

The FDA last week said Juul had submitted insufficient or conflicting evidence on potential risks the e-cigarette products could pose to users. When the agency asked for more information, Juul’s response didn’t fully address regulators’ concerns — and they subsequently banned the devices, the Wall Street Journal's Jennifer Maloney writes. One day after the FDA’s ban was announced, a federal appeals court blocked the decision pending further arguments.

Health reads

