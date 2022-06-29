Post Politics Now Ginni Thomas balks at invitation to talk to Jan. 6 committee

The Post’s Colby Itkowitz writes that the rebuke of the far-right hopefuls came as House Republicans in more conservative areas throughout the country defeated primary challengers who criticized them for supporting a never-formed independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. And Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.), who had been poised to reject certification of the 2020 election results but switched his vote after the Jan. 6 attack, also advanced from his primary.