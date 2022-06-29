Post Politics Now Ginni Thomas balks at invitation to talk to Jan. 6 committee

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Md., on Feb. 23, 2017. (Susan Walsh/AP)
June 29, 2022
Today, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is resisting an interview with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. In a letter, her lawyer told the panel that he wants “a better justification for why Mrs. Thomas’s testimony is relevant” before he can recommend the conservative activist complies with the request to talk about her role in seeking to reverse President Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss.

Members of the panel are hoping that the bombshell-upon-bombshell testimony of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson at Tuesday’s hearing will prompt other potential witnesses to tell their stories as it continues its focus on the actions of Trump on that deadly day.

