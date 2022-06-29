Placeholder while article actions load

Good morning, Early Birds. Heinz-sight is 2020 (or 2021?). Tips: earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us. In today’s edition … Dan Balz explains why Trump’s had bad moments, but few worse than Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony … Michael Scherer on why many Republican candidates don't want to talk about abortion … Laura Vozzella and Gregory S. Schneider lay out the ways Gov. Glenn Youngkin is signaling a possible 2024 presidential run … but first …

The campaign

Mary Miller ousts Rodney Davis with Trump's backing

After a former White House aide testified on Capitol Hill on Tuesday about Donald Trump’s unrelenting efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Republicans primary voters in Illinois backed a pair of candidates endorsed by the former president.

Freshman Rep. Mary E. Miller defeated Rep. Rodney Davis, an ally of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, after Democrats drew them into the same seat during redistricting. Davis had the backing of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Illinois Farm Bureau and Reps. Darin LaHood (R-Ill.) and Mike Bost (R-Ill.) — but Miller had Trump, who held a rally for her on Saturday.

And state Sen. Darren Bailey won the Republican primary for governor after Trump endorsed him on Saturday. Bailey, who has refused to say whether he believes President Biden won the 2020 election, easily defeated Richard Irvin, the moderate mayor of Aurora whom Illinois Republican leaders wanted to challenge Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Miller's win was the latest victory for Trump over Republican lawmakers who have angered him, including Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.), who voted to impeach Trump, and Rep. David B. McKinley (R-W.Va.), who voted for the infrastructure law. Rice and McKinley both fell to Trump-backed primary opponents this spring.

Still, several other Republicans who have questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 election went down in defeat Tuesday.

Miller attacked Davis for voting to create a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, but three other Republicans who did so — Reps. Blake D. Moore (Utah), Stephanie I. Bice (Okla.) and John Curtis (Utah) — had no trouble dispatching challengers.

Rep. Michael Guest (R-Miss.), who voted for the commission and was forced into a primary runoff earlier this month against an opponent who attacked him for the vote prevailed with 67 percent of the vote after two super PACs with ties to Washington Republicans came to his rescue, shelling out more than $570,000. (One of them, Mississippi Victory Fund, helped Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith fend off a Republican challenger in 2018.)

Democratic meddling

While Trump endorsed him, Bailey was also aided by two less likely allies: Pritzker and the Democratic Governors Association, which viewed Bailey as a less threatening general election opponent. Pritzker’s campaign and the DGA poured tens of millions of dollars into ads deriding Irvin and talking up Bailey’s conservative bona fides.

Democrats’ attempts to pull off the same maneuver in Colorado were less successful.

In Colorado’s Senate race, businessman Joe O’Dea defeated state Rep. Ron Hanks, who attended Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6 and has claimed the attack on the Capitol was a “false flag operation,” despite Democratic ads designed to help Hanks.

O’Dea will face Democratic Sen. Michael F. Bennet in November.

And state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer prevailed over several other Republicans running for a newly drawn House swing seat north of Denver. Two Democratic super PACs spent nearly $300,000 on ads and mailers meant to help one of Kirkmeyer’s opponents, Lori Saine, the only Republican running who wouldn’t say Biden won the 2020 election.

Ethics troubles

Two lawmakers facing ethics investigations — Reps. Marie Newman (D-Ill.) and Steven M. Palazzo (R-Miss.) — also lost their seats on Tuesday.

The Office of Congressional Ethics found in January that Newman “may have promised federal employment to a primary opponent for the purpose of procuring political support.” Newman — who denied the allegations — lost to Democratic Rep. Sean Casten after Democrats combined their seats during redistricting.

And Palazzo lost his primary runoff to Mike Ezell, the Jackson County sheriff, after the Office of Congressional Ethics found last year that he might have misused campaign funds.

More election results

Here are a few more races that caught our eye on Tuesday:

Illinois’ 1st District: Jonathan Jackson , a son of former presidential candidate Jesse Jackson Sr. and brother of former Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. (D-Ill.), beat more than a dozen others to win the Democratic nomination to succeed Rep. Bobby L. Rush (D-Ill.), who isn’t running for reelection after nearly three decades in office. The district, rooted in Chicago’s South Side, is heavily Democratic.

Illinois’ 3rd District: State Rep. Delia Ramirez easily defeated Gilbert Villegas , a Chicago alderman and former Marine, in a newly drawn, heavily Democratic district that snakes through Chicago and its western suburbs. Ramirez had the backing of the Congressional Progressive Caucus , while VoteVets and Democratic Majority for Israel ’s PAC together spent more than $1.5 million supporting Villegas.

Nebraska’s 1st District: Republican state Sen. Mike Flood won a special election to fill the seat of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R), defeating Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks . Fortenberry resigned in March after he was charged with lying to the FBI.

New York governor’s race: Gov. Kathy Hochul , who took office last year following Andrew M. Cuomo’s resignation, defeated Rep. Tom Suozzi and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams to win the Democratic nomination. She’ll face Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin in November.

Oklahoma Senate: Facing a dozen other Republicans vying to succeed retiring Sen. James M. Inhofe (R) — including Scott Pruitt, Trump’s former Environmental Protection Agency administrator — Rep. Markwayne Mullin came out on top with 44 percent of the vote. That’s not quite enough to avoid a primary runoff, though. Mullin will face former state House speaker T.W. Shannon.

On the Hill

Explosive testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified on June 28 about President Donald Trump’s actions surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. (Video: JM Rieger/The Washington Post, Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

In journalism if you have a good story, rarely do you sit on it. The House committee investigating Jan. 6 took the same tactic by calling the committee back into town for Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony.

Hutchinson, a former top aide to onetime White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows who at 25-years-old showed the confidence and poise of someone twice her age, delivered testimony that will be written about many times over for years.

"Former president Donald Trump has had some bad days recently, but perhaps none worse than Tuesday," our colleague Dan Balz wrote.

Hutchinson, who was in key meetings, alongside Meadows at every turn, described under oath the lengths Trump was willing to go to stay in power despite advisers and his Justice Department telling him there was no widespread fraud and he, in fact, lost the 2020 election.

Trump threw china, lunged at a Secret Service agent, demanded to walk to the Capitol with the crowd, didn't care that rioters were armed or that they chanted “hang Mike Pence," Hutchinson testified. And after Trump tweeted on Jan. 6 that Pence “didn't have the courage to do what should have been done,” Hutchinson responded: “As an American, I was disgusted. It was unpatriotic. It was un-American. We were watching the Capitol get defaced over a lie."

Balz writes: “Her testimony before the House select committee’s Jan. 6 investigation probably left the former president more vulnerable legally, though ultimately that will be for the Department of Justice to decide. Equally important, it threatens to further weaken him politically, despite the hold he has retained on much of the Republican Party’s base. More Republicans will be asking themselves if this is the person they want as their nominee in 2024. Taken as a whole, it was devastating in the extreme.”

At the end of the hearing, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) dropped another bomb, saying Trump allies could be interfering with witness testimony. She said the committee would be discussing next steps.

More from our Post colleagues:

The campaign

Why many Republican candidates don't want to talk about abortion

The road to November: As Democrats mull using anger over Roe v. Wade to mobilize voters in November, many Republicans are avoiding the subject altogether. Their strategy is “less about the merits of the abortion decision by the court … [and more about] a fight over the subject matter of the fall campaign,” per our colleague Michael Scherer.

Republicans have instead chosen to campaign around inflation because they believe “rising prices are a constant presence in voters’ lives, whereas abortion is, for most voters, a far more abstract issue.”

“All you need to do is talk to someone pumping gas or buying groceries to find out the most important issue this election,” said Michael McAdams, the communications director for the National Republican Congressional Committee.

More abortion coverage:

Youngkin 2024?

President … Youngkin? Virginia “Gov. Glenn Youngkin flew to New York last week to meet privately with GOP megadonors in Manhattan, a move that underscores recent hints that the Republican is considering a run for president in 2024,” our colleagues Laura Vozzella and Gregory S. Schneider report.

“The day-long visit, which was not listed on Youngkin’s public calendar and included a trio of national TV interviews, comes as the new governor prepares to headline his first out-of-state political event since taking office, with an appearance next week in Nebraska.”

“He also has begun speaking more often about the needs of ‘Americans,’ not just ‘Virginians,’ and has subtly changed how he answers questions about whether he will seek the White House.”

“Youngkin, a multimillionaire and former private equity executive, used to respond that he is solely focused on his new job in Virginia. More recently, he’s begun saying he is ‘humbled’ that so many people ‘request’ that he run.”

What we're watching

⚖️ It’s opinion day at the Supreme Court. Of the four cases left on the docket, two have the potential to disrupt Biden’s domestic agenda.

West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency : The Supreme Court is expected to weaken the The Supreme Court is expected to weaken the Environmental Protection Agency ’s ability to regulate greenhouse gas emissions, thereby undercutting the Biden administration’s ability to combat climate change.

Biden v. Texas: The court will decide whether the Biden administration can end the pandemic-era “Remain in Mexico” public health order, also known as Title 42. Calls for its removal have The court will decide whether the Biden administration can end the pandemic-erapublic health order, also known as Title 42. Calls for its removal have grown since Monday’s deadly smuggling incident.

The Media

Early reeeads 🐣

Viral

Cassidy Hutchinson, former top aide to Mark Meadows takes her seat at the witness table at the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the

Capitol . pic.twitter.com/gJh87p0XMv — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) June 28, 2022

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @LACaldwellDC.

At the White House

