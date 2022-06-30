Miss. lawmaker says 12-year-old incest victims should carry pregnancies to term

Placeholder while article actions load

On the day that Roe v. Wade was struck down, Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn (R) was asked whether the state’s restrictive law banning almost all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy would apply to 12-year-old girls who are victims of incest. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Republican leader said Friday that while he was unaware “what the legislature’s appetite” would be for allowing young victims of rape and incest to get an abortion, the law “does not include an exception for incest.” He then emphasized that he did not think the Mississippi government should revisit the matter.

“I believe life begins at conception,” he said at a news conference. “Every life is valuable. And those are my personal beliefs.”

After a journalist asked Gunn again whether a “12-year-old child molested by her family members should carry that pregnancy to term,” the speaker confirmed that’s what he believed was right.

“That is my personal belief,” Gunn answered. “I believe life begins at conception.”

REPORTER TAYLOR VANCE: So that 12-year-old child molested by her father and uncle should carry that pregnancy to term?



MS HOUSE SPEAKER PHILIP GUNN: That is my personal belief. I believe life begins at conception.pic.twitter.com/LJU5aWhVfF — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) June 29, 2022

Gunn’s remarks echo similar sentiments made by Republicans such as South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem in the days since the Supreme Court ruled on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The comments, which have met with blowback from liberals and women’s rights advocates, went viral Wednesday after a video of the exchange posted to Twitter was viewed more than 500,000 times.

A spokesperson for Gunn did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

The Mississippi Free Press first reported Gunn’s comments.

The fallout over last week’s historic ruling continued Thursday with President Biden calling for altering Senate filibuster rules to codify into law abortion rights and privacy protections in what is the most aggressive position he has staked out on reproductive rights. Biden, who previously has been reluctant to change the decades-old Senate filibuster rules, took a more combative approach in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision last week to overturn Roe.

“I believe we have to codify Roe v. Wade in the law, and the way to do that is to make sure the Congress votes to do that,” the president said during a news conference in Madrid. “And if the filibuster gets in the way, it’s like voting rights; it should be — we provide an exception for this.”

While 13 states have “trigger bans” designed to take effect once Roe was struck down that will prohibit abortion within 30 days, some judges have temporarily blocked the laws from being implemented. In Texas, Harris County Judge Christine Weems (D) granted a temporary restraining order to allow clinics to offer abortions for at least two weeks without criminal prosecution, saying that enforcing a pre-Roe ban would “inevitably and irreparably chill the provision of abortions in the vital last weeks in which safer abortion care remains available and lawful in Texas.” A Florida judge on Thursday blocked a new law to ban abortions in the state after 15 weeks of pregnancy, saying the measure violates the privacy provision of the state’s constitution.

Republicans have celebrated the end of Roe in the past week, with former vice president Mike Pence going so far as to call for a national abortion ban. Some GOP lawmakers, such as Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, have appeared to express support for Justice Clarence Thomas’s concurring opinion that the Supreme Court could review other precedents that may be deemed “demonstrably erroneous.” But other Republicans in midterm races have often avoided questions or have taken pains to shift the topic, while Democrats have leaned heavily into elevating the concerns over the court ruling and the new limits that will be imposed on abortion.

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R) certified on Monday a 2007 trigger law that would “prohibit abortions in the state of Mississippi” at any stage of the pregnancy “except in cases where necessary for the preservation of the mother’s life or where the pregnancy was caused by rape,” according to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office. The rape would also have to be reported to law enforcement, which does not happen for most incest cases, reported Counseling Today, a publication of the American Counseling Association.

Gunn is not the only Republican to support no exceptions to legal abortions. Noem, the South Dakota governor, echoed the sentiment, telling CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday that she did not support legal abortion in cases of rape. The governor, considered a potential GOP presidential contender in 2024, cited the importance of building “stronger families.”

“I’ve never believed that having a tragedy or a tragic situation happen to someone is a reason to have another tragedy to occur,” said Noem, who has called for a special legislative session to bolster the state’s trigger law that immediately banned abortion. “I would prefer that we continue to go forward and that we’re putting resources in front of these women and walking alongside them.”

On CBS, Gov. Kristi Noem says she doesn't support legal abortion even in cases of rape, citing the importance of building "stronger families." (South Dakota voters 14 years ago voted down an abortion ban ballot measure.) pic.twitter.com/VFFrLkV0Wn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 26, 2022

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) was also asked on NBC’s “Meet the Press” about whether he was comfortable knowing a 13-year-old who was raped by a family member could not get an abortion in the state.

“I would prefer a different outcome than that, but that’s not the debate today in Arkansas,” Hutchinson told Chuck Todd over the weekend. “It might be in the future, but for now, the law triggered with only one exception … as you said, in the case of the life of the mother.”

Data cited by the nonprofit Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN) shows that 93 percent of the juvenile victims who reported their sexual abuse cases to law enforcement knew the perpetrator. More than one-third of juvenile victims who suffer sexual abuse say the act was committed by a family member, according to RAINN.

Speaking on the Mississippi House Floor last week, Gunn said the Supreme Court decision was “a profound change in the law in our country.” During his remarks on abortion and the state’s law, Gunn was initially asked by a reporter with the Associated Press, “What about the case of a 12-year-old girl who was molested by her father or uncle?”

“No, [the law] does not include an exception for incest,” Gunn said. “I don’t know if that will be changed.”

At that point, Gunn cited his personal beliefs about how “life begins at conception” in response to the incest question.

“These other things that y’all are talking about are certainly things we can talk about moving forward. I do not want those things to detract from the significance of this day,” Gunn said, according to the Free Press. “I’m afraid if we get too far afield from what we’re talking about today, that will overshadow the significance of this day.”

Critics on social media blasted Gunn’s remarks. Among them were Democrats in other states who say the Mississippi lawmaker’s beliefs are similar to those of GOP officials in their own states.

“Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn is not alone,” tweeted Virginia state Sen. Ghazala Hashmi (D). “We have GOP state Senators in Virginia preparing to introduce similar bills, completely banning abortion. Such bans would force traumatized children to give birth.”

But before the month of June came to an end, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) joined Gunn in celebrating Roe being overturned Wednesday. The governor did so by declaring that June was “Sanctity of Life Month.”

Ashley Parker and Matt Viser contributed to this report.

