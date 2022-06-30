Post Politics Now Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in as Supreme Court justice, making history

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson delivers remarks at the White House on April 8 following her confirmation the day before to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)
Updated June 30, 2022 at 7:16 a.m. EDT|Published June 30, 2022 at 6:58 a.m. EDT
Today, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is poised to make history, becoming first Black woman to join the U.S. Supreme Court. Jackson is scheduled to be sworn in during a ceremony at the court at noon Eastern time, just minutes after Justice Stephen G. Breyer makes his retirement official. President Biden’s nominee was confirmed by the Senate in April but has been waiting for Breyer to conclude his tenure.

Before the ceremony, the court is expected to issue its final two opinions of a highly significant term. The remaining cases concern the “Remain in Mexico” immigration policy enacted under President Donald Trump and the federal government’s authority to regulate carbon emissions from power plants.

  • 8 a.m. Eastern time: President Biden holds a news conference in Madrid, where he has been attending a NATO conference. Watch live here.
  • 10 a.m. Eastern: The Supreme Court releases its final opinions of the term.
  • Noon Eastern: Jackson will be sworn in at a private ceremony at the Supreme Court. We’ll have a live stream above.
  • 5:40 p.m. Eastern: Biden returns to the White House.

