Post Politics Now Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in as Supreme Court justice, making history

Today, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is poised to make history, becoming first Black woman to join the U.S. Supreme Court. Jackson is scheduled to be sworn in during a ceremony at the court at noon Eastern time, just minutes after Justice Stephen G. Breyer makes his retirement official. President Biden’s nominee was confirmed by the Senate in April but has been waiting for Breyer to conclude his tenure.
Before the ceremony, the court is expected to issue its final two opinions of a highly significant term. The remaining cases concern the “Remain in Mexico” immigration policy enacted under President Donald Trump and the federal government’s authority to regulate carbon emissions from power plants.
Your daily dashboard
Got a question about politics? Submit it here. At 3 p.m. Eastern on weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.