Supreme Court clears Biden to end Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled for the Biden administration on a controversial immigration policy, saying it had the authority to reverse a Trump-era policy that requires asylum seekers to remain in Mexico while their cases are reviewed in U.S. courts. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The vote was 5 to 4, with Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. writing for himself and Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, and the court’s three liberals, Stephen G. Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito Jr., Neil M. Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett dissented.

Barrett said she agreed with the majority on the merits of the decision, but she felt the court should not have decided the case, but remanded it to lower courts.

The justices had expedited review of Biden’s attempt to get rid of the “Remain in Mexico” policy after a lower court judge said the administration had not provided sufficient justification for ending it, and that the administration’s procedures were unlawful.

At issue were the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) put in place by the Trump administration. Better known as the “Remain in Mexico” policy, it requires some asylum seekers who enter the country illegally, mainly from Central and South America, to return to Mexico while they await a hearing. President Donald Trump said the program was necessary to curb what his administration characterized as a flood of meritless asylum claims by migrants seeking to be released into the United States.

Shortly after taking office in January, Biden said the administration would not continue enrolling migrants in the MPP and ordered a review. He and immigration rights groups said the policy was subjecting asylum seekers to dangerous conditions such as rape and torture, and complicating their legal proceedings in the United States. The program’s benefits, the Biden administration said, were “outweighed by its domestic, humanitarian, and foreign policy costs.”

But U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of Texas ruled that the Biden administration did not adequately explain its reasons for canceling the policy and that its new procedures violated federal immigration law. A federal appeals court upheld his decision and the Supreme Court last summer refused the administration’s request to intervene. Instead, it scheduled an expedited hearing.

After oral argument in April, the justices asked both sides to answer additional questions about the lower court’s authority to review the case.

The Republican-led states of Texas and Missouri had brought the lawsuit, and a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit kept Kacsmaryk’s order in place.

With the case under review, the Biden administration restarted the program. While federal law requires the government to detain all noncitizens who enter the U.S. illegally, Congress has never provided sufficient funding to do so. In 2021, the Department of Homeland Security processed more than 671,000 people along the southern border but had funding to detain only about 34,000 nationwide.

At oral argument, U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar said the District Court judge had misconstrued the law and interfered with the administration’s immigration and foreign policy decisions.

The case is Biden v. Texas.

