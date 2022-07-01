Post Politics Now Biden to keep abortion ruling in spotlight by meeting with Democratic governors

Today, back from a six-day trip to Europe, President Biden plans to meet virtually from the White House with a group of Democratic governors who are moving to protect abortion access in their states in the wake of last week’s decision by the Supreme Court that overturned Roe v. Wade. The meeting will keep an issue in the spotlight that Democrats are hoping will drive up voter turnout in November.
It comes a day after Biden, at a news conference in Madrid, chastised the Supreme Court for “outrageous behavior” and said he would support an exception to the Senate’s filibuster rules to make it easier to write abortion rights protections into law — a plan a couple of key Democrats are resisting. Biden, meanwhile, celebrated the swearing-in of his nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, on Thursday.
Your daily dashboard
Got a question about politics? Submit it here. At 3 p.m. Eastern weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.