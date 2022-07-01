The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now Biden to keep abortion ruling in spotlight by meeting with Democratic governors

Key updates
On our radar: Biden to huddle with Democratic governors on abortion
On our radar: The Trump ‘playbook’ on witness testimony
Noted: Trump wanted to go to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, for made-for-TV moment
President Biden waves on the South Lawn of the White House on Friday after returning from a trip to Europe to meet with foreign leaders. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
By
Updated July 1, 2022 at 7:55 a.m. EDT|Published July 1, 2022 at 7:09 a.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

Today, back from a six-day trip to Europe, President Biden plans to meet virtually from the White House with a group of Democratic governors who are moving to protect abortion access in their states in the wake of last week’s decision by the Supreme Court that overturned Roe v. Wade. The meeting will keep an issue in the spotlight that Democrats are hoping will drive up voter turnout in November.

View live politics updates

It comes a day after Biden, at a news conference in Madrid, chastised the Supreme Court for “outrageous behavior” and said he would support an exception to the Senate’s filibuster rules to make it easier to write abortion rights protections into law — a plan a couple of key Democrats are resisting. Biden, meanwhile, celebrated the swearing-in of his nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, on Thursday.

Your daily dashboard

  • 1 p.m. Eastern time: Biden convenes a virtual meeting with Democratic governors to discuss efforts to protect access to reproductive health care. Watch live here.
  • 1 p.m. Eastern: First lady Jill Biden visits a clinic in Richmond to urge parents to vaccinate their children under age 5 now that coronavirus vaccines are available for young children.
  • 2:30 p.m. Eastern: Biden leaves the White House en route to Camp David for the holiday weekend.

Got a question about politics? Submit it here. At 3 p.m. Eastern weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.

Loading...