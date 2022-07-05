Post Politics Now ‘A lot more work to do’ on guns, Biden says after latest mass shooting

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

President Biden, first lady Jill Biden and family members watch fireworks during the Fourth of July celebration at the White House on Monday. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
Updated July 5, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. EDT|Published July 5, 2022 at 7:26 a.m. EDT
Today, President Biden is scheduled to award the Medal of Honor to four U.S. soldiers who fought in the Vietnam War during a morning event in the East Room of the White House.

On Monday, following a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., Biden said the country needs to do more on gun control. He did not offer particulars, and it’s unlikely Congress will act again after its recent passage of a heavily negotiated bipartisan bill that included the most significant changes in nearly 30 years. Vice President Harris is scheduled to be in Chicago on Tuesday for a previously scheduled appearance before the National Education Association.

  • 11:15 a.m. Eastern: Biden awards the Medal of Honor to four soldiers who fought in the Vietnam War. Watch live here.
  • 3 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre provides a briefing. Watch live here.
  • 4:15 p.m. Central (5:15 p.m. Eastern): Harris delivers remarks at a National Education Association meeting in Chicago.

