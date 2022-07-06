Post Politics Now Biden heading to Ohio to tout work on bolstering retirement savings

Intel has put its plans to build a $20 billion semiconductor factory in Ohio on hold while Congress feuds over legislation meant to spur domestic manufacturing — a blow for Biden, who called the field where the factory would be erected “the ground on which America’s future will be built” in his State of the Union address.

The killing of Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, by police in Akron, Ohio, last week touched off days of protests and calls for Biden to do more to fulfill his promises to reform police departments.

Ohioans are pessimistic about the economy amid rising inflation even as its unemployment rate has steadily dropped.