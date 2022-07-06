Post Politics Now Biden heading to Ohio to tout work on bolstering retirement savings

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Marine One departs the South Lawn of the White House on June 17. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
Updated July 6, 2022 at 8:21 a.m. EDT|Published July 6, 2022 at 7:10 a.m. EDT
Today, President Biden is heading to Cleveland, where he plans to surround himself with labor union members and retirees and tout his administration’s work to shore up pension plans that faced potential insolvency amid the financial fallout of the pandemic. Aid was included to bolster the multiemployer plans in the sweeping coronavirus relief package that Biden signed into law last year.

Ohio has become a frequent travel destination for Biden. Wednesday’s trip to a Cleveland high school will mark the sixth visit of his presidency to the battleground state, where key races are on the ballot this fall for U.S. Senate and governor.

  • 12:25 p.m. Eastern: Biden departs the White House en route to Cleveland. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will gaggle with reporters aboard Air Force One. Listen live here.
  • 3:15 p.m. Eastern: Biden delivers remarks in Cleveland. Watch live here.

