Post Politics Now Biden heading to Ohio to tout work on bolstering retirement savings

Today, President Biden is heading to Cleveland, where he plans to surround himself with labor union members and retirees and tout his administration’s work to shore up pension plans that faced potential insolvency amid the financial fallout of the pandemic. Aid was included to bolster the multiemployer plans in the sweeping coronavirus relief package that Biden signed into law last year.
Ohio has become a frequent travel destination for Biden. Wednesday’s trip to a Cleveland high school will mark the sixth visit of his presidency to the battleground state, where key races are on the ballot this fall for U.S. Senate and governor.
Your daily dashboard
Got a question about politics? Submit it here. At 3 p.m. weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.