Post Politics Now Biden to present Medal of Freedom to Simone Biles, Denzel Washington, 15 others

Trump fired Comey in 2017, intensifying an investigation into Trump associates that had begun a year earlier. After Comey’s firing, his deputy Andrew McCabe took over the FBI for several months, during which time the bureau opened an investigation into Trump for possible obstruction of justice.

For years, Trump has repeatedly and publicly attacked the two men, calling for them to be charged with crimes and accusing them of pursuing a politically motivated witch hunt against him. While both men were investigated and at times criticized for their conduct, neither has been charged with any crime.

These types of IRS audits are designed to be rare and random. The likelihood that two people so loathed by the former president would get audited within the space of a few years raised concerns for Comey of possible political misuse of the IRS’s authority.