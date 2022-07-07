Post Politics Now Biden to present Medal of Freedom to Simone Biles, Denzel Washington, 15 others

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

President Biden arrives in the East Room of the White House on Tuesday for a Medal of Honor ceremony for U.S. Army soldiers who fought in the Vietnam War. (Sarah Silbiger/For The Washington Post)
July 7, 2022

Today, President Biden is scheduled to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, to 17 icons of politics, sports, entertainment, business, civil rights and the military. The array of recipients to be recognized in a ceremony in the East Room of the White House include athletes Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe, actor Denzel Washington, former congresswoman and gun-control advocate Gabrielle Giffords, the late senator John McCain and the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

Meanwhile, the House Oversight Committee has summoned the chief executive officers of three major gun manufacturers to appear at a hearing later this month as it ramps up an investigation into the industry amid a string of mass shootings involving assault-style rifles.

