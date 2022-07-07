Judge orders release of trucker convoy leader before next court date

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A D.C. Superior Court judge ordered the leader of the trucker group that has staged protests by driving slowly on area highways released from custody Thursday, but ordered him to return to court Aug. 31. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight About a half-dozen supporters of David Riddell, 57, stood outside of D.C. Superior Court cheering and waving American flags as the Ohio man emerged. Riddell was arrested Wednesday by D.C. police on a Maryland warrant stemming from his actions during a July Fourth demonstration on Interstate 270. The Maryland Sate Police charged Riddell with disorderly conduct, disobeying a lawful order from police and willfully driving a vehicle at a slow speed to impede traffic on the Monday holiday.

Judge Errol R. Arthur released Riddell over the objections of a federal prosecutor, who requested Riddell be jailed until he could be extradited to Maryland. Riddell is scheduled to return to the D.C. court for a hearing Aug. 31 or face a $500 fine, the judge said.

Advertisement

According to charging documents filed in District Court in Montgomery County, Md., a state trooper found multiple trucks stopped in the southbound lanes of I-270 in Gaithersburg on Monday morning. Drivers were honking their horns and waving as traffic backed up a half-mile, police said.

The group was started to protest coronavirus vaccine mandates but has broadened its list of right-wing grievances. It had been called the “People’s Convoy,” but a small group spun off and rebranded as the “1776 Restoration Movement” and drove on Interstates 495 and on 270 on July Fourth.

GiftOutline Gift Article