The past 19 months have been an interesting time for politically attuned students of statistics. Lacking any actual evidence of rampant voter fraud, former president Donald Trump and his allies have instead turned to analyses that purport to be rooted in statistics to show that the 2020 election was stolen. The quality of these efforts range widely, but have ranged from allegations derived from a line drawn in Excel spreadsheets to a claim promoted by the attorney general of Texas that the odds of Joe Biden winning four key states was “one in a quadrillion.”

That claim is actually sort of funny, given that it’s rooted in a complete failure to acknowledge how votes were counted in those states. But it’s worth mentioning here because it reinforces a central theme to all of Trump’s post-election complaints: if the odds were that extreme, how could an innocent explanation be treated as credible?

Which brings us to the audits of two former federal officials, James B. Comey and Andrew McCabe.

Comey and McCabe have three things in common. Each worked in leadership positions at the FBI, Comey as director and McCabe as deputy director. In those roles, both came into conflict with Trump. And, after being fired from the FBI during Trump’s administration, both were targeted for a demanding — and rare — form of audit by the IRS.

When I say “rare,” I mean rare. In 2017, for example, the year in which Comey was selected, his was one of about 5,000 unlucky returns to receive that honor out of more than 152 million filed. In 2019, McCabe’s year, his filing was one of 8,000 among a slightly larger total.

Before we dig into the odds that Comey or McCabe might have been selected in those years, let’s run a little experiment, shall we? Hit the button below to start a crack team of imaginary auditors picking through enormous piles of returns to identify who ought to be targeted for review. For the sake of this experiment, we’re pretending that every return has an equivalent chance of being picked, which isn’t really the case. But let’s just see what happens.

Did either of them get audited in either year? If so, you witnessed something remarkable and unlikely. If both were audited in one or both years (which probably wouldn’t happen in reality, but let’s set that aside), you’ve burned a lifetime of luck on a goofy thought experiment from a newspaper website.

As mentioned, Comey and McCabe were probably at a higher likelihood of audit given that they presumably land in the wealthier echelon of filers. So let’s just go nuts and give them 100 times the chance to be audited. Now see what happens.

Still nothing? Sounds about right; the odds of their being selected are still very low. As I was writing the code for those tools, I ran them over and over. At no point was either man the target of an audit.

You may be wondering what the overall odds of audits targeting these two officials in two different years might be. As the New York Times’s Upshot points out, that’s a harder question to answer than it might seem.

For one thing, does it make sense to look only at 2017 and 2019 — or at every year in which Trump was president? Should we consider solely McCabe and Comey or every critic of Trump? After all, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, two other FBI officials that were frequent targets of Trump’s, weren’t known to have been hit with audits. Neither were other former intelligence officials critical of Trump (like James R. Clapper Jr.) apparently audited. The chances that a couple of people from a larger pool of Trump critics were targeted are much higher than looking only at two people. If Trump might have been mad at 500 Americans, for example, Upshot calculates the odds at 1 in 682.

In other words, our view of the likelihood here is colored by the fact that we know it happened. The psychic and fortuneteller industries are based on our elevating random comments or patterns as important. It may simply be the case that Comey got unlucky and then McCabe got unlucky — and now we’re assigning meaning to those bits of bad luck.

There are two caveats here, of course.

The first is that there’s no reason to think that Trump would have assiduously avoided trying to get the IRS to impose an onerous audit on two people he disliked. It’s not likely the IRS would have complied, but we can certainly treat it as possible that the attempt might be made.

The other caveat is that we might be forgiven for jumping to this uncharitable conclusion because for two years it has been demanded that we treat purported statistical unlikelihood as nefarious.

