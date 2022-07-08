Post Politics Now Biden, Harris highlighting efforts to protect abortion rights

Today, President Biden and Vice President Harris are highlighting their efforts to protect reproductive rights following the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Biden plans to sign an executive order that, among other things, seeks to safeguard access to abortion medication and emergency contraception and to protect patient privacy. Later, Harris will meet with lawmakers from several states that are expected to enact or bolster abortion bans in coming months.
Meanwhile, former White House counsel Pat Cipollone is scheduled to testify behind closed doors before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection by a pro-Trump mob. Among other things, Cipollone is expected to be pressed about President Donald Trump’s state of mind that day and his efforts to dissuade Trump from going to the Capitol as Congress was certifying electoral college votes. Parts of his videotaped testimony could be featured at a public hearing of the committee next week.
