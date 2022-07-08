Ballot drop boxes not allowed in Wisconsin, state supreme court rules

MADISON, Wis. — A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court barred the use of most ballot drop boxes on Friday and ruled voters could not give their completed absentee ballots to others to return on their behalf, a practice that some conservatives disparage as “ballot harvesting.”
The 4-3 ruling came a month before the state’s Aug. 9 primaries, when voters will narrow the fields for governor and U.S. senator. Both contests in this battleground state are being closely watched nationally.
For years, ballot drop boxes were used without controversy across Wisconsin. Election clerks greatly expanded their use in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic as absentee voting hit unprecedented levels.
By the time of the presidential election, more than 500 ballot drop boxes were in place across Wisconsin. Some Republicans balked at their use, pointing to a state law that says an absentee ballot must “be mailed by the elector, or delivered in person, to the municipal clerk issuing the ballot or ballots.”
The state’s high court on Friday ruled that meant voters themselves must return absentee ballots and cannot use drop boxes.
“The key phrase is ‘in person’ and it must be assigned its natural meaning,” Justice Rebecca Bradley wrote for the majority.
More states are using ballot drop boxes for absentee voters, but the boxes are already drawing skepticism
The case started last year when the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty brought a lawsuit over the use of drop boxes on behalf of two suburban Milwaukee men. State law does not mention ballot drop boxes and the lawsuit argued their use “causes doubts about the fairness of the elections and erodes voter confidence in the electoral process,” and that the two men “are entitled to have the elections in which they participate administered properly under the law.”
State election officials and disability rights advocates who intervened in the case defended the use of drop boxes, saying they offered a way for voters to return ballots in person. In addition, they contended nothing in state law bars voters from having their spouse, a friend or someone else deliver their completed ballot to a clerk so it can be counted.
In January, Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren ruled in favor of those who brought the lawsuit. He concluded state law did not allow unstaffed ballot drop boxes and required absentee voters to return their ballots in person or place them in mailboxes themselves.
The state Supreme Court blocked Bohren’s order for judicial and school board primaries in February because they were fast approaching. But the justices barred the use of drop boxes for the general elections for those offices in April.
On Friday, the court sided with the lower court and issued a more permanent ruling that will affect future elections, starting with next month’s primaries. Clerks began mailing absentee ballots last month.
Thirty states and the District of Columbia allow ballot drop boxes, according to the U.S. Vote Foundation. Thirty-one states have laws allowing voters to have someone else return their ballot for them, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Some of those states allow voters to designate whoever they want for that role, while others limit it to family members or caregivers.
Wisconsin law says no person may “receive a ballot from or give a ballot to a person other than the election official in charge.” Those bringing the lawsuit argued that policy must be strictly followed, meaning it would be illegal for someone to drop their elderly parents’ ballots off for them or for church members to gather ballots after a service and then take them to a clerk’s office.
The majority agreed with that assessment.
Republicans have been most concerned about large-scale efforts to collect ballots by partisan actors. While some have engaged in that practice in other states, neither side deployed extensive operations for ballot collection in Wisconsin in 2020, when Joe Biden narrowly defeated President Donald Trump in the state.
The decision in Wisconsin fell along ideological lines, with the justices elected with support from Republicans in the majority and justices elected with support from Democrats in dissent.
Both sides were closely watching Justice Brian Hagedorn, who won a 2019 race with the help of Republicans but in a series of high-profile cases has sided with the court’s three liberals.
Hagedoren signed onto much of Bradley’s decision, giving conservatives the four votes they needed for a majority.
Understanding the 2022 Midterm Elections
November’s midterm elections are likely to shift the political landscape and impact what President Biden can accomplish during the remainder of his first term. Here’s what to know.
When are the midterm elections? The general election is Nov. 8, but the primary season is already underway. Here’s a complete calendar of all the primaries in 2022.
Why are the midterms important? The midterm elections determine control of Congress: The party that has the House or Senate majority gets to organize the chamber and decide what legislation Congress considers. Thirty six governors and thousands of state legislators are also on the ballot. Here’s a complete guide to the midterms.
Which seats are up for election? Every seat in the House and a third of the seats in the 100-member Senate are up for election. Dozens of House members have already announced they will be retiring from Congress instead of seeking reelection.
What is redistricting? Redistricting is the process of drawing congressional and state legislative maps to ensure everyone’s vote counts equally. As of April 25, 46 of the 50 states had settled on the boundaries for 395 of 435 U.S. House districts.
Which primaries are the most competitive? Here are the most interesting Democratic primaries and Republican primaries to watch as Republicans and Democrats try to nominate their most electable candidates.