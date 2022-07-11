Post Politics Now Biden to put spotlight on new gun safety law at White House event

Today, President Biden plans to host a gathering at the White House with victims of gun violence to celebrate a law he signed last month that includes the most significant firearm restrictions enacted by Congress in decades. According to the White House, survivors and family members of more than 10 high-profile mass shootings will be present on the South Lawn as Biden highlights the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.
Meanwhile, the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection is preparing for two more hearings this week, including one on Tuesday that will focus on former president Donald Trump’s connections to the far-right and political extremist groups that participated in the attack on the Capitol.
