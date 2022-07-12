Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On Tuesday, the Jan. 6 committee held another hearing in which it attempted to tie former president Donald Trump to the most violent extremists leading the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol — and pressed their argument that Trump knew what he was doing and should be held responsible.

Here are three early takeaways from the hearing, focused on the nexus between extremism and Trump’s attempts to stay in power. We’ll update with more as the hearing continues.

1. ‘Donald Trump cannot escape responsibility by arguing he is willfully blind’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) says Donald Trump ‘is not an impressionable child’ during Tuesday's Jan. 6 hearing. (Video: The Washington Post)

Did Trump know he lost the election and lie about it anyway, or was he deluded into thinking he won? The House Jan. 6 committee thinks it’s the former, but either way, they’re pushing for him to be punished for claiming widespread election fraud and inciting an insurrection. On Tuesday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) argued that Trump was, at the very least, “willfully blind” to the facts that his own advisers were telling him.

Cheney acknowledged that some of Trump’s defenders have argued that he was misled by others, and tried to knock that down.

“The strategy is to blame people his advisers called ‘the crazies’ for what Donald Trump did,” Cheney said Tuesday. “This, of course, is nonsense. President Trump is a 76-year-old man. He is not an impressionable child. Just like everyone else in our country, he is responsible for his own actions and his own choices. … Donald Trump cannot escape responsibility by arguing he is willfully blind.”

“Willfully blind” is a legal term. As The Post’s Aaron Blake has reported, “As recently as 2011, the Supreme Court has reiterated that people who choose to remain willfully blind ‘are just as culpable as those who have actual knowledge.’”

If the committee can’t prove Trump knowingly lied to stay in power, then they will try to prove he chose to look the other way when presented with the fact that he lost the election. It suggests the committee is very much still thinking of referring Trump to the Justice Department for prosecution.

2. A throw down fight between Trump advisers over election fraud — leading to a crucial step forward for Jan. 6

“The crazies” that Cheney referred to in her opening remarks is how Trump advisers described those who, by December, still believed there was widespread election fraud and a legal pathway to keep Trump in power — even though his legal team had lost dozens of court cases around the nation, including by Trump-appointed judges.

That team included lawyers Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani and former national security adviser Michael Flynn. And on Dec. 18, 2020, a few days after the electoral college confirmed President Biden won, this trio — alongside former Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne — somehow made it into the Oval Office to talk to Trump alone, right as they were pushing an idea that he could seize voting machines.

According to Powell’s testimony, White House counsel Pat Cipollone came racing into the Oval Office to try to intervene. And that led to a six-hour meeting that turned into a screaming match between outside Trump advisers promoting election fraud claims and White House advisers who were trying to convince the president that he lost and should concede.

As Cipollone said, in recently-taped testimony shared by the committee today: “We were asking one simple question, as a general matter. Where is the evidence?”

Witness testimony to the Jan. 6 select committee described a Dec. 18, 2020, meeting where Trump campaign officials clashed with White House staff. (Video: The Washington Post)

He said Powell responded to the effect of, “What do you mean, ‘Where is the evidence?’ You should know,” and that her responses had “a general disregard, I would say, for the importance of actually backing up what you say with facts.”

At one point, Giuliani said he called White House advisers weak (though he used much more explicit terms). As White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson described the meeting, in a text message displayed by the committee: “The west wing is UNHINGED.”

This went on for six hours, finally ending after midnight.

It ended with Trump saying he’d appoint Powell as a special counsel — White House advisers’ worst nightmare. (Powell and others had proposed that Trump give her the authority to seize voting machines.) But Trump appeared to back off that in the next few days, and instead issued the tweet that the committee argues would lead to the attack.

3. What happened after Trump’s “Be there, will be wild” tweet

On Dec. 19, hours after that meeting, Trump tweeted what the committee has argued was a call to arms to his supporters to overturn his election loss: “Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!”

He was referring to the “Stop the Steal” rally one of his supporters was organizing on the day that Congress and Vice President Mike Pence were certifying the electoral college results.

It was clear nearly two months earlier, after all the votes had been tallied, that Trump had lost — but he and his supporters spent the normally quiet election-certification process trying to challenge results in the courts. When that failed, pressured Republican lawmakers to help overturn his losses in key states, and Justice Department officials to lend legitimacy to the false election fraud claims.

When all that failed — and after White House lawyers angrily put an end to people putting conspiracy claims in Trump’s ear in that Dec. 18 meeting — the president turned his attention to Congress, the last step in the certification process.

It almost worked, said the committee.

In the hours after “will be wild” tweet, one pro-Trump group, Women for America First, requested to move their rally permit from Inauguration Day, on Jan. 22, to Jan. 6, the committee showed.

The next day, Raskin said, Ali Alexander, the leader of the Stop the Steal organization and organizer of its Jan. 6 rally, registered wildprotest.com. Trump supporters including Alex Jones called Jan. 6 a “historic day.” And numerous others chimed in with violent threats: “Jan. 6, kick that f — ing door open.” “It ‘will be wild’ means we need volunteers for the firing squad.”

What the committee is trying to do is connect Trump to the most extreme, violent elements of the insurrection. They have argued Trump had a direct influence on their decision to storm the Capitol, and cheered them on. The committee also recently alleged that he knew that armed protesters were coming to the rally, and encouraged them to come to the Capitol anyway — and even tried to physically wrestle his Secret Service agent to let him join them..

In this hearing, the committee also shared evidence that Trump may have spent the next few weeks after this tweet helping plan for rally attendees to march to the Capitol — suggesting his call to do so in his speech wasn’t impromptu. The committee shared a never-before-seen draft tweet that Trump had seen (but didn’t send) encouraging people to march to the Capitol, and raised the question of whether Trump allies in the White House communicated with rally organizers about this plan.

That’s potentially a politically and legally perilous position for the president, given that the leaders of two main militia groups there that day, the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, have been charged with seditious conspiracy.

This post will be updated as the hearing unfolds.

