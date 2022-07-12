Jill Biden causes flap by comparing Latino diversity to tacos

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“We are not tacos.” That was the message the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and others sent first lady Jill Biden after comments at a conference of Latinos in San Antonio on Monday in which she seemed to compare Hispanic people to tacos. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Addressing the UnidosUS annual conference in Texas, the first lady praised the diversity of the community, saying it was “as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio.”

Biden also mispronounced “bodegas” while attempting to laud the Latino community, and a video clip of her remarks has more than 2 million views.

The backlash was swift. In a tweet, NAHJ wrote that the organization “encourages @FLOTUS & her communications team to take time to better understand the complexities of our people & communities. We are not tacos. Our heritage as Latinos is shaped by various diasporas, cultures & food traditions.”

“Do not reduce us to stereotypes,” the tweet concluded.

By Tuesday morning, Michael LaRosa, a spokesman for the first lady, had tweeted an apology, writing, “The First Lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community.”

But that did not stop some Republicans from seizing on Biden’s clumsy analogy, and using it to hammer her and her husband, President Biden.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) tweeted out a video of Biden’s comments, writing, “Jill Biden says Hispanics are as ‘unique’ as tacos and calls bodegas ‘bogidas.’ No wonder Hispanics are fleeing the Democratic Party!”

In a series of tweets, Irene Armendariz-Jackson, a Republican running for Congress in the Texas district that includes El Paso, was especially sharp. “I’m an American who was born to legal Mexican immigrants,” Armendariz-Jackson tweeted. “I do not identify as Latinx. I do not identify as a bo-guh-da. I do not identify as a breakfast taco, either. I’m a proud American woman. I’m a proud Hispanic woman. Enough of this idiotic racist pandering, please.”

And Danielle Alvarez, communications director for the Republican National Committee, released a statement accusing the Bidens and Democrats of consistently taking the Hispanic community for granted.

“Their attempts to pander are disrespectful and derogatory,” Alvarez said in the statement. “With Jill Biden comparing us to tacos, it makes sense why Hispanics overwhelmingly disapprove of this out-of-touch, failed administration and are leaving the Democrat Party in droves.”

In an interview, Yvette Cabrera, vice president of online for NAHJ, said that after Biden’s comments, the group’s rapid response team huddled to assess their own reaction. They realized that the first lady had intended to praise the community, she said, but also concluded that her remarks were tone deaf, and they decided to offer a “proportional” response — a tweet, rather than a full statement on their website.

“I understand her intention was positive — she was trying to compliment the uniqueness of Latinos — but in fact what she did was resort to a stereotype that truly didn’t represent the diversity of the Latino community in the United States,” Cabrera said. “It was disappointing, because it felt like it was resorting to a shallow stereotype when she could have used the opportunity to examine and give some examples of that diversity.”

Cabrera added that there are myriad complex challenges facing the community — difficulties in getting access to reproductive health care and abortions, for instance, or obstacles to voting access — that Biden could have mentioned to better showcase her understanding of Latinos.

“It would have been great to see her exhibit her understanding and knowledge of those issues,” Cabrera said.

The first lady is not the first political figure to veer awry when using food to try to relate to the Latino community. In 2016, then-presidential candidate Donald Trump tweeted out of photo of himself eating a taco bowl in honor of Cinco de Mayo.

“The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill,” Trump wrote at the time. “I love Hispanics!”

Mariana Alfaro contributed to this report.

