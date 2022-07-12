Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the summer of 2018, the Clark County, Wash., Sheriff’s Office completed an investigation into a former employee named Erin Willey. A former boyfriend of Willey’s had allegedly engaged in a weird bit of post-relationship revenge, providing a local newspaper with a photograph showing Willey dressed in gear associated with the Proud Boys. The subsequent investigation had determined that Willey “knowingly and willingly affiliated herself” with the group, of which the ex-boyfriend was a member.

This was a problem, the report suggested, because “[t]he FBI categorizes the Proud Boys as an extremist group with ties to white nationalism.”

The FBI later publicly denied any such characterization, saying that the sheriff’s office’s interpretation of an FBI presentation was incorrect and that identifying groups in that way is “not what we do.” But identifying threats is what federal law enforcement does. In October 2020, the Department of Homeland Security identified domestic extremists broadly as “the most persistent and lethal [terrorist] threat” to the country. Violence from such actors, the report said, would most likely manifest with the use of “small arms, edged weapons, [and] arson.”

DHS didn’t mention the Proud Boys by name, but the pattern of violence from members of the group was by then well-established. In 2019, the HuffPost obtained chat logs showing how Proud Boys planned acts of violence against counterprotesters at rallies. That pattern increased in 2020, analysis from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project determined.

“Proud Boys activity has been strongly correlated with the fortunes of former President Trump,” that analysis read. “Ninety-seven of the 152 demonstration events in which Proud Boys participated [in 2020] — or nearly two-thirds — were explicitly in support of then-President Trump.”

Trump was asked to have the Proud Boys “stand down” during a presidential debate. He didn’t, instead asking them to “stand back and stand by” — likely a bit of verbal fumbling but one that was interpreted by many members of the group as encouragement — understandably, given that the group had ties to people close to Trump. It had partnered with the president’s longtime adviser Roger Stone in the past, thanks in part to sharing roots in southern Florida. The group’s chairman at the time of the election, Enrique Tarrio, had been photographed with a number of Trumpworld figures.

All of this context is important for considering what happened in the weeks after the election and through the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. This period will be of particular concern in the House select committee investigating the riot’s hearing on Tuesday, with vague suggestions that there are more robust ties between the Proud Boys and the White House than are publicly understood.

But even without a smoking gun connecting the White House to the Proud Boys, it’s clear that Trump and his allies did nothing to deter the Proud Boys from engaging in the sorts of demonstrations and violence that were magnified that day on Capitol Hill. Trump didn’t need to tell the Proud Boys what to do, and that’s the point.

Again, the group’s pattern of violence was well-established by Nov. 3, 2020, and only increased afterward. Members of the Proud Boys participated in two other pro-Trump demonstrations in Washington in November and December 2020, with violence breaking out after each. In December, there were multiple stabbings and an act of arson, as the DHS bulletin two months before had warned. The arson was committed by Tarrio, contributing to his arrest shortly before the riot.

Unlike the Oath Keepers, the Proud Boys don’t appear to have shifted focus to Jan. 6 until after Trump’s Dec. 19 tweet in which he encouraged people to show up in Washington that day. “Will be wild!” he pledged, accurately. That tweet and that date comes up a lot in legal filings associated with those arrested for participating in the Capitol riot. The Proud Boys’ planning began in earnest on Dec. 20. On Jan. 6 itself, Proud Boys were present when the first barrier was overturned to allow access to the secure area, and a member of the group allegedly broke the first window on the building’s west side through which the initial breach occurred.

There have been indications for some time that the Proud Boys were in contact with the White House in the post-election period. Tarrio posted photos from the White House complex a few days before the December rally, claiming he’d been invited to be there. (A White House spokesman said he’d been on a public tour.) Two months after the Capitol riot, the New York Times reported that the FBI had uncovered a point of contact between the White House and the group, one that didn’t involve Roger Stone.

The House committee offered a possible hint about that report during its last hearing. The flood of remarkable revelations from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson helped bury her assertion that she could “recall hearing the word ‘Oath Keeper’ and hearing the word ‘Proud Boys’ closer to the planning of the January 6 rally, when [Trump attorney Rudolph W.] Giuliani would be around” — a comment lifted from her recorded testimony but presented by the committee. Giuliani was part of a contentious White House meeting Dec. 18, 2020, that the committee will reportedly highlight as a driver of the Dec. 19 “wild” tweet.

Again, though, a direct connection isn’t necessary to make obvious how the Proud Boys and Trump’s allies worked to the same goal. In February, a federal-district court judge determined that Trump, the Proud Boys and others, including the Oath Keepers, probably met the standard of having engaged in a “civil conspiracy” with the “intent to disrupt the Certification of the Electoral College vote through force, intimidation, or threats.” Such a conspiracy doesn’t necessitate direct agreement on a plan of action, just a shared effort toward a common goal — in this case, keeping Trump in power.

For years, outside observers and even the government understood what the Proud Boys were. In the months before the 2020 election, the group’s agitation on Trump’s behalf increased without any constraint from the president. In the weeks after the election, they engaged in precisely the sorts of violence that federal law enforcement had warned about on Trump’s behalf, and immediately understood Trump’s pointing at Jan. 6 as a call to action. In D.C. on that day, they were at the leading edge of the violence that unfolded.

Maybe that came after a call from someone in the White House. But the Proud Boys are really just a natural microcosm of what unfolded that day: people loyal to Trump whose violent predilections and indications were willfully ignored (“they’re not here to hurt me”) and whose actual violence was then allowed to occur without intervention.

Just like the mob the group hoped to exploit, the Proud Boys didn’t need to be told what to do.

