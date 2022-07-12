Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tuesday's hearing of the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot ended on a familiar, if ominous note. After the hearing's evidence was presented and its witnesses interviewed, vice chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) revealed a new development in the committee's efforts to complete its work.

"After our last hearing, President Trump tried to call a witness in our investigation, a witness you have not yet seen in these hearings," Cheney said. "That person declined to answer or respond to President Trump's call and instead alerted their lawyer to the call. Their lawyer alerted us." The committee, in turn, told the Justice Department.

You’ll remember that Cheney made a similar announcement at the end of the last hearing, the one featuring White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. She described how two others had been cajoled not to cooperate with the committee’s work, adding that, “I think most Americans know that attempting to influence witnesses to testify untruthfully presents very serious concerns.”

Most Americans, perhaps. But not Donald Trump. After all, why should he? He’s been obstructing federal efforts to investigate his actions for years without facing any accountability for doing so.

We can start with the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. That probe was ultimately turned over to special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, whose team spent months compiling a lengthy report of the ways in which Russia tried to influence the vote that year and places where those efforts intersected with Trump’s team. The report covered multiple volumes and some 400 pages — nearly half of which were dedicated to documenting Trump’s efforts to obstruct the investigation.

Mueller’s team delineated 10 separate incidents in which it believed Trump had tried to block their work. Those ranged from firing the director of the FBI (and triggering the appointment of Mueller) to encouraging allies not to cooperate with the investigation.

Prosecuting those attempts was left to the Department of Justice — and to Attorney General William P. Barr, who was overtly committed to not doing so. In part, Barr wrote in a letter dismissing Mueller’s findings, this was because he didn’t believe there was an underlying crime involving Trump.

After repeatedly suggesting that he’d happily offer sworn testimony to Mueller’s team, Trump ultimately responded to a flurry of questions through an attorney. Of his 22 responses, 19 consisted in full or in part, “I don’t remember.”

Mueller’s report was released in April 2019. Within three months, Trump had triggered another investigation into his use of presidential power, withholding aid from Ukraine until its president announced an investigation into Joe Biden. As Congress began investigating that issue with a series of hearings that ultimately led to Trump’s first impeachment, it became clear that Trump would show the House no deference in its constitutionally mandated power to investigate the executive branch. Trump and his administration refused to cooperate with the House probe and took advantage of Congress’s limited ability to enforce subpoenas and requests for testimony.

When he was impeached at the end of 2019, it was on two charges. The first was abuse of power, related to his efforts to strong-arm Ukraine. The second was obstruction.

“President Trump directed Executive Branch agencies, offices, and officials not to comply with [House] subpoenas,” the second article read, in part. “President Trump thus interposed the powers of the Presidency against the lawful subpoenas of the House of Representatives, and assumed to himself functions and judgments necessary to the exercise of the ‘sole Power of Impeachment’ vested by the Constitution in the House of Representatives.”

In short order, the Senate acquitted Trump of the charge — reinforcing the message that he would face no consequences for, among other things, quite explicitly attempting to prevent duly charged entities from holding him to account.

At the beginning of 2019, shortly after Democrats had regained control of the House, former Trump attorney Michael Cohen was invited to testify about his experience working for the president in the private sector. Cohen described his work in explicitly Mafia-esque terms. Pressure was put on people both directly and indirectly, the latter to preserve deniability. Trump had learned how to stay at a distance from sketchy behavior, and apparently he carried that into the White House.

Given that background, why would anyone be surprised that Trump would continue to try to exert similar influence? When he explicitly instructed aides and allies to mislead the public about his contacts with Russia and when he reached out to potential witnesses to remind them of his friendship during the Mueller probe, federal law enforcement shrugged. When he refused to cooperate with the first impeachment — much as some allies and aides have tried to obstruct the House select committee by refusing to respond to subpoenas — Republican senators told the world they were fine with it.

That Cheney is drawing repeated public attention to Trump’s efforts now is certainly in part a function of both her hope that it will tamp down on similar future efforts and that the revelations might potentially lead to some repercussions. But it’s in service to a broader, more important effort: ensuring that the country understands what happened in the weeks before the Capitol riot and on Jan. 6, 2021, itself.

It’s in service, in other words, to ensuring that Trump faces some accountability for his actions that contributed to the riot. Without accountability, we’ve seen that Trump repeats the same patterns. The effort to hijack a presidential election is not a pattern we should want to see repeated.

