The campaign

Battles over Israel policy wreck Democratic primaries

As President Biden arrives in Israel this morning on his first trip to the Middle East since taking office, tensions over Democrats' stance of Israel are dividing the party closer to home.

Two pro-Israel outside groups have poured more than $21 million into ads and mailers backing candidates in Democratic primaries for more than a dozen House seats, most of them in safe Democratic districts. They’re doing battle in several races with a new super PAC started by J Street, a progressive group that supports Israel but has been critical of its occupation of the Palestinian territories.

The two sides will face off on Tuesday in Maryland in their most expensive showdown yet in the primary for a deep-blue seat in the Washington suburbs, with former Democratic Rep. Donna Edwards running against Glenn Ivey, a former state’s attorney.

United Democracy Project — a new super PAC started earlier this year by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee — and Democratic Majority for Israel’s PAC together have shelled out more than $5 million backing Ivey. The J Street Action Fund super PAC plans to spend more than $600,000 backing Edwards.

AIPAC has criticized Edwards's votes on several bills and resolutions related to Israel during her previous stint in Congress.

In an interview, Edwards said she was shocked the groups had poured so much money into a race in which U.S. policy toward Israel has barely come up.

“I haven’t been asked questions about Israel or U.S. policy one single time during the entire course of the campaign,” she said. “And so it’s rather surprising that this level of spending is going on.”

Ivey told The Early that the outside groups’ support was “extremely helpful,” but that voters in the district aren’t especially concerned about Israel.

“Let me put it this way,” Ivey said. “I’m not really running the race on those issues. The issues we’re running on and focused on are sort of the issues that the community’s focused on: primarily gas prices, groceries, guns, crime and the like.”

Most of the ads the groups are running don’t focus on the candidates’ support for Israel, either.

A J Street Action Fund ad that Ivey has denounced criticizes him for being supported by AIPAC but doesn’t mention AIPAC’s stance on any Israel issues. Instead, it describes AIPAC as “a group supporting 109 Republicans who tried to overturn Biden’s election.”

‘It’s such a waste'

The rush of money from outside groups focused on Israel this year has reshaped Democratic primaries.

Democrats backed by J Street have prevailed in primaries for an open seat in Pittsburgh and another in the Chicago area. DMFI PAC and AIPAC’s super PAC have helped propel their candidates to victory in primaries in Ohio, North Carolina and elsewhere.

Why are these groups suddenly battling each other in Democratic primaries?

Jeremy Ben-Ami, J Street’s president, attributed the millions of dollars in spending by DMFI PAC and AIPAC’s super PAC to Democratic lawmakers’ increased willingness to criticize Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories — a position in line with J Street.

But Ben-Ami doesn't think the heavy spending on primary battles is good for Democrats.

“It’s such a waste of tens of millions of dollars,” he said, arguing that the money would be better spent on defeating Republicans.

The rush of spending comes amid an increased focus on primaries by groups of all stripes, said Mark Mellman, the veteran Democratic operative who leads Democratic Majority for Israel.

“We have fewer and fewer competitive districts, which means more and more of what happens in Congress is decided in primaries,” Mellman said. “So there's a tremendous incentive for groups that are attuned to differences among candidates in primaries to make sure that their candidates win those primaries, because that's really where the direction of each party gets decided.”

Like J Street, Democratic Majority for Israel endorses a two-state solution — but Mellman argues that J Street has been too hard on the Israeli government and not hard enough on the Palestinians.

“If you want to criticize Israel and Israeli policies, that's all well and good, but there should be some balance there,” he said.

The next battleground

After Maryland votes next week, the two sides are set to square off again in Michigan, where J Street Action Fund said Tuesday that it plans to spend $700,000 on ads backing Rep. Andy Levin. AIPAC’s super PAC has already spent $1.6 million backing Levin’s opponent, Rep. Haley Stevens, in the Aug. 2 primary. (The two Democrats are running in the same district due to redistricting.)

J Street Action Fund’s first ad takes aim at AIPAC’s support of Stevens: “Even after we saw how Republicans nearly overturned the election on Jan, 6, Stevens keeps accepting the group’s money and support.”

Larkin Parker, a Stevens campaign spokeswoman, denounced the ad, saying Stevens “was one of the first Members of Congress to call for [Donald Trump’s] ouster on January 6th as she sheltered in place in her office.”

A Levin spokeswoman, Janae Washington, retorted that AIPAC was a “right-wing group that wants to defeat progressive candidates who stand up for working families and human rights.” (AIPAC has endorsed 132 House Democrats and 174 House Republicans this cycle.)

“Rep. Stevens has been asked at every debate and at public events why she is accepting this money, much of which comes from Republican billionaires, and she refuses to answer,” Washington said in a statement to The Early. “Voters deserve to know the truth.”

What we're watching

The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the latest Consumer Price Index inflation data this morning. The White House tried to manage expectations, with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre warning on Monday that “we expect the headline number, which includes gas and food, to be highly elevated, mainly because gas prices were so elevated in June.”

On the Hill

A chips bill breakthrough?

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell laid out a potential path for House and Senate negotiators on the chips manufacturing and technology bill while simultaneously softening his threat to derail the bill if Senate Democrats move forward with an unrelated, partisan and scaled-back Build Back Better plan.

McConnell called the negotiations “stuck” and said there are “a couple ways out of this potentially.”

He suggested the House could pass the Senate version of the bill, titled the United States Innovation and Competition Act, or USICA, rather than continuing negotiations to try to find a compromise with the bill the House passed. Or lawmakers could break off and try to pass the crux of the measure: $52 billion in subsidies for semiconductor manufacturers.

Both of these options have been swirling around the Capitol for several days but McConnell endorsing either option after threatening to thwart the bill two weeks ago has piqued the ears of Senate Democrats and the administration as a potential path forward.

“I have members not fond of USICA but support the chips” portion, McConnell said Tuesday.

But a senior House Democratic leadership aide dismissed the idea of the House passing the Senate version, telling The Early that the Senate bill “has too many fundamental problems” to gain the support of a majority of members in the House.

“McConnell is asking Senate Republicans to line up shoulder to shoulder with Big Pharma and the Chinese Communist Party against American workers and industry months before an election, and that's a very uncomfortable position for his colleagues to stick to when a bipartisan, bicameral path forward is already within reach,” the aide said.

But the aide did not dismiss passing a narrowed down chips-only bill.

Pat Gelsinger, Intel's chief executive, on Washington Post Live called McConnell's comments about holding up chips for reconciliation “political football.”

“Every Kentucky car distributor needs to be calling McConnell's office today to emphasize that this cannot be a partisan football,” Gelsinger said.

He added that he's made clear to McConnell and lawmakers of both parties that “if this doesn’t pass, I will change my plans.” Gelsinger indicated that he would take his plant, which he planned to open in Ohio, to Europe. “They're ready to give us the incentives that allow us to move forward, you know, without limitations, putting euros in our bank,” he said.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines will continue to press lawmakers to reach an agreement. They will present at a classified briefing this afternoon to reinforce to senators the national security implications if China continues to dominate the microchip manufacturing market.

White House, Democrats race to finalize deals with Manchin

Wooing Mr. Manchin

Part 1: “More than 13 million Americans could see their health insurance costs rise next year — and millions more may not have care at all — unless congressional Democrats can reach agreement over a critical portion of their long-stalled economic spending legislation” with Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), our colleagues Tony Romm and Rachel Roubein report.

Part 2: The Biden administration is considering greenlighting drilling plans in Alaska and the Gulf of Mexico – a violation of Biden’s climate pledges – to secure Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Chairman Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) vote for a historic climate package stuck in Congress, our colleagues Jeff Stein and Anna Phillips report.

One problem: “White House aides do not even know if approving them — or Manchin’s other preferred energy projects, such as a pipeline in West Virginia — would bring the elusive senator on board.”

In the agencies

Federal employees less satisfied, engaged with jobs, Partnership for Public Service says

👀: “When Biden took office, one of his key pillars was a pledge to begin ‘strengthening and empowering the federal workforce,’” our colleague Eric Yoder reports.

“Yet in 2021, federal workers were broadly less satisfied and less engaged with their work under the avowedly pro-employee Biden administration than they were in their final year under President Donald Trump ,” according to a study released Wednesday.

“Officials pointed toward two possible contributing factors behind the plunge: Continued turmoil in the federal workforce over the pandemic, and dissatisfaction with appointed leaders — many of whom have yet to be confirmed by Congress.”

The Data

Gas prices around the world, visualized: “While U.S. costs at the pump hit records in June, they were lower than those in other countries with the largest economies, including France, Canada, China and Britain, but higher than those in other top oil producing nations such as Russia and Saudi Arabia,” per our colleagues Alexa Juliana Ard, Ruby Mellen, Steven Rich and Júlia Ledur.

The Media

Jan. 6 reeeads

Early reeeads 🐣

Viral

