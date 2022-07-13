Biden was to limit handshakes on this trip. He’s having trouble doing it.

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

JERUSALEM — President Biden spent Tuesday afternoon hugging and backslapping members of Congress at a White House picnic. So it was unexpected when Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, told reporters on Air Force One on Wednesday that the White House was “seeking to reduce contact and to increase masking” on Biden’s current Middle East trip.

While covid-19 cases have been surging across the United States in recent weeks, Biden has not changed his behavior during that stretch. But the new limited-contact policy indisputably does one thing: It gives Biden a reason to skip shaking hands with Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, when the two meet on Saturday.

The White House had informed Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s office that Biden would not shake hands because of the virus, Israeli media reported. Biden initially followed the new protocols upon landing in Israel — eschewing handshakes for fist bumps as he greeted the top Israeli officials, including Lapid, who were waiting on the tarmac at Ben Gurion Airport.

Then, Biden encountered former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the glad-handing, backslapping politicians did what they have done for the decades they have known each other, despite often being at odds: shake hands, a vigorous, full-contact political pump.

Naftali Bennett, the most recent prime minister, got a handshake, too. Later, it was Benny Gantz, the defense minister.

Very quickly, it was clear Biden — a famously full-contact politician — was not going to be able to stick to the seemingly new guidelines.

Part of Biden’s warm embrace of Israel’s leader stems from his deep familiarly with the country and its leaders. This trip marks Biden’s 10th visit to the country.

“Every chance to return to this great country, where the ancient roots of the Jewish people date back to biblical times, is a blessing,” the president said at the arrival ceremony. “Because the connection between the Israeli people and the American people is bone deep. It’s bone deep.”

Biden continued the handshaking as he visited Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust memorial, clasping hands with the prime minister and other officials. The president also embraced Gita Cycowicz and Rena Quint, two Holocaust survivors, leaning down to hug the seated women and kiss them on the cheek.

“Did you see the president hug me?” Quint said after meeting the president. “He asked permission to kiss me and he kept on holding my hand, and we were told not to touch him.”

White House officials struggled to delineate the contours and reasons for the new rules. Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, said the guidance had “nothing to do with a brand-new policy” and deflected questions about what U.S. officials had conveyed to the Israelis about handshakes.

“We are saying that we’re going to try to minimize contact as much as possible,” she told reporters. “But also, there are precautions that we are taking because this is up to his doctor. BA. 4, BA. 5 is indeed, as we’re seeing, increasing. And we want to make sure that we’re taking those precautions to keep him safe and to keep all of us safe.” She was referring to two new coronavirus variants that have proven more resistant to immunization.

Biden has not contracted covid-19 since the virus first emerged nearly 2½ years ago. At 79 years old, the president, who is vaccinated and boosted, is still considered high-risk, and White House officials continue to take precautions when interacting with him. Daily testing for aides around the president is still required, as is wearing an N95 mask.

But now that Biden has flouted any guidance that he avoid physical contact during this trip, the question is whether the president will fist-bump, shake hands or keep his distance when the he and the crown prince sit down in Jedda, Saudi Arabia, on Friday as part of a larger meeting between Biden and other leaders.

U.S. intelligence officials have concluded that the crown prince, widely called by his initials MBS, ordered the 2018 killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributing columnist.

In public, the president has tried to distance himself from any notion of returning to business-as-usual with the crown prince, saying in June, “I’m not going to meet with MBS.”

The White House has since confirmed the meeting, explaining Biden will encounter the crown prince as part of a bilateral meeting with Saudi King Salman and the country’s broader leadership team.

In private, Biden has gone further, expressing deep reservations to aides about meeting with Mohammed bin Salman. Now, Biden will have to decide how to greet the leader of a country he vowed to make a “pariah” and a government he described as having “very little social redeeming value.”

Ultimately, any White House effort to keep Biden from physical contact — whether to guard against covid-19 or to avoid bad optics — was going to prove challenging. Sullivan, who has known Biden and his penchant for physical contact for years, acknowledged the president may struggle to abide by the new guidance.

“We’re in a phase of the pandemic right now where we’re looking to increase masking, reduce contact to minimize spread,” he said. “That’s the approach we’re taking. How exactly that plays out in any given interaction is something that we will see unfold.”

Cleve Wootson Jr. contributed reporting from Tel Aviv.

