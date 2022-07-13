Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tuesday’s hearing held by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol led to a remarkable admission: A member of President Donald Trump’s senior team confessed to having plotted a coup. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But not the attempted coup that occurred on Jan. 6, 2021, and not a member of Trump’s team at that point.

The admission came from former national security adviser John Bolton, and it came with the caveat that the coups he’d planned were targeted at foreign countries.

Bolton made the surprising claim during an interview Tuesday with CNN’s Jake Tapper. Bolton was fired by Trump in late 2019, just before the country learned of the president’s efforts to pressure Ukraine into announcing a probe of Joe Biden. Since he left Trump’s team, Bolton has been a fervent critic of his former boss and vice versa.

Advertisement

In the interview, Bolton objected to the idea that the events of Jan. 6 were part of “a carefully planned coup d’etat aimed at the Constitution.” His reasoning was personal: Trump was simply too much of a mess to construct anything that organized.

Tapper disagreed, saying that “one doesn’t have to be brilliant to attempt a coup.”

Then, Bolton’s admission.

“I disagree with that. As somebody who has helped plan coups d’etat, not here, but other places, it takes a lot of work,” Bolton said. “And that’s not what he did.”

We can set aside the idea that Trump “didn’t do a lot of work” as he tried to retain power after losing the 2020 election. This is subjective, certainly, though one could make a robust case that Trump invested a tremendous amount of time and energy into doing precisely that. Let’s instead just consider what Bolton is blithely copping to here: helping to try to overthrow foreign leaders. He made the admission, it seems, largely so that he could contrast his own brilliance with Trump’s dopery, but he made the admission nonetheless.

Advertisement

Tapper, of course, had a follow-up question. It ran along the lines of: Uh, where?

“I wrote about Venezuela in the book, and it turned out not to be successful,” Bolton said. “Not that we had all that much to do with it, but I saw what it took for an opposition to try to overturn an illegally elected president.”

“I feel like there’s other stuff you’re not telling me,” Tapper replied.

“I’m sure there is,” Bolton said.

So let’s assume that there is “other stuff,” no matter how useful it is to Bolton’s public presentation that he be seen as a powerful behind-the-scenes actor. When and where might Bolton have had his fingers in foreign coup events?

The Cline Center at the University of Illinois tracks coup attempts (including one in the United States on Jan. 6, 2021). Since Bolton joined the government under the Reagan administration in 1982, there have been more than 350 coup attempts around the world, nearly 150 of them successful. That includes events (like Jan. 6) that one might not think of as a coup — like the U.S.-led toppling of the government in Afghanistan after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Advertisement

Of those 350-plus coups, 191 occurred when Bolton held a position with the U.S. government. (We will assume that Bolton was not involved in attempted coups while outside government service, though, of course, who knows.) That figure, however, includes coups that occurred when Bolton was serving in positions that one might assume were less coup-adjacent, like serving as an assistant administration of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) or serving as an assistant attorney general in the Justice Department. There were 131 coups internationally that occurred when Bolton served in the State Department, as U.N. ambassador or as Trump’s national security adviser — the tenure during which the Venezuela coup unfolded. (I asked Bolton’s super PAC for comment and will update this article when I receive one.)

The overlap between coups and Bolton’s service is shown below.

You’ll notice I highlighted several, including both the Afghanistan invasion and the attempts in Venezuela. I did not pick out any coups that occurred while Bolton was with Justice or USAID, assuming that his involvement in any government-led nefariousness would have been limited.

Advertisement

Then Bolton joined State. In October 1989, there was an attempt to oust Panamanian dictator Manuel Antonio Noriega. He was removed from power following an American invasion that December. In 1992, a coup in Afghanistan similarly led to the ouster of the country’s leader, a longtime ally of the Soviet Union. There were also coup attempts in a number of other countries while Bolton served under President George H.W. Bush, including the Philippines, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh and Romania, ousting general secretary Nicolae Ceaușescu.

Bolton returned to government under Bush’s son, George W. Bush. Besides the invasion of Afghanistan, perhaps the most significant coup tracked by the Cline Center’s Coup D'état Project was the March 2004 removal of Jean-Bertrand Aristide as president of Haiti. Aristide blamed American actors for the coup. But other countries saw similar attempts, including the November 2003 Rose Revolution in Georgia that ousted the country’s Soviet-allied leader Eduard Shevardnadze.

In 2018, Bolton became Trump’s third national security adviser. It was during this period that rebels attempted more than once to remove Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro from power, unsuccessfully. Bolton’s attempt to distance himself from the planning of those efforts — “I saw what it took” to effect an overthrow — does little to diminish American involvement.

Advertisement

This, again, was the only coup to which Bolton admitted involvement, despite his telling Tapper that he had helped plan similar insurrections. Perhaps he was chuffing himself up at Trump’s expense, casting himself as a brilliant strategist who’d deigned to work for the fumbling Trump. Or perhaps one of those other 131 coup attempts that occurred while Bolton served in government bore, however faintly, his fingerprints.

GiftOutline Gift Article