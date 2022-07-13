Post Politics Now Jan. 6 panel to focus next on what Trump didn’t do that day

Today, after another revelatory hearing on Tuesday, the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is prepping for its next one, probably next week. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), teased what’s ahead, saying the committee will show that President Donald Trump “never picked up the phone that day to order his administration to help.” Instead, she said, it was Vice President Mike Pence who was on the phone, trying to get the Defense Department and Homeland Security to quell the violence.
Meanwhile, President Biden is in the Middle East. The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Steve Dettelbach to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives — giving the bureau its first Senate-confirmed leader since 2013. And the House is planning to vote this week on several bills that would write abortion protections into law.
Your daily dashboard
Got a question about politics? Submit it here. After 3 p.m. weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.