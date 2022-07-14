The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now Biden to face questions at news conference in Israel

Key updates
Noted: Wide range of racial diversity among staffs of Democratic senators
On our radar: Trump looks to fall launch for 2024, potentially upending midterms
On our radar: White House debates declaring abortion access a ‘health emergency’
President Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid in Jerusalem on Wednesday. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)
By
and 
 
Updated July 14, 2022 at 7:15 a.m. EDT|Published July 14, 2022 at 6:53 a.m. EDT

Today, President Biden will face questions from reporters in a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid as he continues his first trip to Israel since taking office. Later, Biden will receive the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor, the highest civil medal given by Israel, whose previous recipients include former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

View live politics updates

Meanwhile, Congress is honoring West Virginia native Hershel “Woody” Williams, who until his recent death at age 98 was the last living Congressional Medal of Honor recipient from World War II. Congressional leaders will pay tribute at a ceremony at the Capitol, where Williams will lie in honor.

Your daily dashboard

  • 7 a.m. Eastern: Biden participates in a news conference with Lapid in Jerusalem. Watch live here.
  • 9:45 a.m. Eastern: Biden meets with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem.
  • 10:20 a.m. Eastern: Biden meets with former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.
  • 11 a.m. Eastern: Congress will hold a ceremony for Hershel “Woody” Williams, who is lying in honor in the Capitol.
  • 11:20 a.m. Eastern: Biden receives the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor in Jerusalem.
  • 12:30 p.m. Eastern: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) holds her weekly news conference. Watch live here.

Got a question about politics? Submit it here. After 3 p.m. weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.

Loading...