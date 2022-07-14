Post Politics Now Biden to face questions at news conference in Israel

Today, President Biden will face questions from reporters in a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid as he continues his first trip to Israel since taking office. Later, Biden will receive the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor, the highest civil medal given by Israel, whose previous recipients include former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.
Meanwhile, Congress is honoring West Virginia native Hershel “Woody” Williams, who until his recent death at age 98 was the last living Congressional Medal of Honor recipient from World War II. Congressional leaders will pay tribute at a ceremony at the Capitol, where Williams will lie in honor.
Your daily dashboard
