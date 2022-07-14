Post Politics Now Biden to face questions at news conference in Israel

The stakes were placed into stark relief after Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) reported positive tests, making them unable to vote this week.

While their absence has not affected this week’s Senate agenda, and both senators have continued to work while isolated, any future Democratic absences could upend plans to pass the party-line economic package that is now under negotiation between Schumer, Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and other Democrats.