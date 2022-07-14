The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Ivana Trump, former wife of Donald Trump, dead at age 73

July 14, 2022 at 3:57 p.m. EDT
Ivana Trump, seen here in 2007, was the first wife of Donald Trump. They were married from 1977 to 1992. (Jason Decrow/AP)
Ivana Trump, a former wife of Donald Trump, has died at age 73.

The former president announced her death in a post on Truth Social:

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

