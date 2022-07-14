Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to Thursday's Health 202. Today's edition: The latest on the White House debate over whether to declare a public health emergency over abortion access. Nearly 800,000 more doses of monkeypox vaccine could be delivered to the U.S. this month. But first …

Medication abortion bans are the next big legal tussle, post Roe

Court battles over abortion pills could be the next frontier in the abortion wars.

Federal health officials are warning pharmacies they could violate federal civil rights law if they turn away women with legal prescriptions for abortion medication. The Department of Health and Human Services specifically pointed to other uses for the pills, such as to manage a miscarriage or a long-standing health condition.

Meanwhile, conservative states have implemented a cascade of abortion bans — which restrict access to the pills — as well as prohibitions on how patients can get the medication, such as through telehealth or the mail. The key question here is whether states can crack down on drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Abortion medication is emerging as a flash point between the Biden administration and Republican-led states. It’s a legal gray zone, where many questions aren’t yet settled law.

“It's extremely complicated,” said Greer Donley, an associate professor of law at the University of Pittsburgh Law School. “The federal-state conflicts that are coming down the pike with preemption are really big questions that we're going to see the courts answer.”

The latest

Here’s what happened yesterday: HHS released clarifying guidance pointing to federal civil rights laws — including parts of Obamacare — to caution pharmacists against denying medication that can be used for an abortion, our colleague Dan Diamond reports.

Per HHS, those provisions of federal law bar pharmacists from making their own decisions about the suitability of a prescription, as well as other instances that could constitute discrimination against patients.

For example: A woman experiencing a miscarriage or who has another health issue, such as stomach ulcers, may be prescribed pills that are used for medication abortion. Health officials warned of declining to fill those prescriptions. The guidance doesn’t ensure universal access to abortion pills — and it doesn’t contain new policy, but rather focuses on HHS’s role in enforcing existing law, Dan writes.

But there could be disputes over this legal interpretation.

In support: “It is creative, but it is actually a proper use of the law because this is discrimination on the basis of sex,” Ameet Sarpatwari, an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School , told The Health 202.

In opposition: “It’s an outrageous inversion of our civil rights laws to say that abortion is required to be assisted by our nation’s doctors and pharmacists,” Roger Severino, who oversaw HHS’s civil rights arm during the Trump administration, told Dan. He said it was appropriate for pharmacists to screen patients before filling prescriptions.

More legal questions

In 2000, the FDA approved mifepristone for medication abortion, and the drug is used with a second pill, misoprostol, to induce what is essentially a miscarriage. Now, the medication — which can be used in the first 10 weeks of pregnancy — accounts for more than half of all abortions in the United States.

The Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade unleashes a torrent of legal questions surrounding restrictions on the pills deemed safe and effected by the federal government.

Conservative-led states have implemented bans on the procedure, which also prohibit abortion pills. And 19 states had already moved to bar the use of telehealth for being prescribed medication abortion, and four prohibit pills from being mailed, according to Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.

“I think there will be a legal fight over each of those,” said Fatima Goss Graves, the president and CEO of the National Women's Law Center. “And at the heart of it will be who decides? Is it the FDA that decides? Or is it a state-by-state determination on things that are typically regulated under federal law?”

And one more thing: Several experts expect perhaps a different kind of legal battle if lawmakers in conservative states move to block women from seeking the pills in an abortion-friendly state. That could lead to conflicts among the states — and questions over whether states are exceeding their powers.

White House prescriptions

White House debates declaring abortion access a public health emergency

The White House is actively debating whether to declare abortion access a public health emergency as political pressure mounts on President Biden to show he's fighting for abortion rights, The Post’s Yasmeen Abutaleb and Ashley Parker report.

Several top Biden aides have expressed reservations about declaring an emergency, saying it would give the administration little money and few new powers. Outside legal experts have warned it would inevitably face legal blowback, potentially giving conservative judges the opportunity to pare back the administration’s emergency authority.

Chief of staff Ron Klain and senior adviser Anita Dunn are among those who don’t see a compelling argument for the move, but Klain has told others he’d be open to the idea if it would allow the administration to do more.

Deputy chief of staff Jennifer O’Malley Dillon and Jennifer Klein, co-chair of the White House Gender Policy Council, have also expressed concerns about the proposal.

The White House has yet to rule out an emergency declaration despite all of the complications. The administration is still attempting to determine whether there’s a version of such a move that would lead to meaningful action.

Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Tex.):

NEW: In response to SCOTUS' wretched order to eliminate the constitutional right to reproductive freedom, I'm leading an effort with @RepFletcher, joined by 80+ colleagues, urging Biden Admin to issue national emergency and public health emergency declarations on abortion access. pic.twitter.com/5l75r1tnic — Lloyd Doggett (@RepLloydDoggett) July 13, 2022

Agency alert

FDA adds fourth vaccine to its pandemic arsenal

Federal regulators yesterday authorized Novavax’s coronavirus shot, making it the nation’s fourth vaccine for adults, our colleague Carolyn Y. Johnson reports.

The shot from a Maryland biotechnology company has been a straggler in the vaccine race, but the greenlight from the FDA is a win for a small niche of people who want to be vaccinated but can’t or won’t take existing vaccines. The federal government secured 3.2 million doses of Novavax’s vaccines, which will be available “in the next few weeks” after the company completes quality testing.

Company executives say their vaccine could also be a seasonal booster, and recently presented data to the FDA suggesting that their formula may hold up well to challenging variants in circulation.

Novavax’s vaccine now needs a nod from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency’s outside advisers are scheduled to meet Tuesday.

Also at the FDA …

Federal regulators yesterday issued their first warning letters to two companies selling e-cigarette devices with synthetic nicotine without authorization. Neither of the manufacturers, AZ Swagg Sauce LLC and Electric Smoke Vapor House, submitted an application to remain on the market by the agency’s deadline, according to the agency. The FDA also said it had warned over 100 retailers in the last two weeks for allegedly illegally selling e-cigarette devices to underage buyers.

Robert Califf, FDA commissioner:

After today, it is unlawful to market or sell non-tobacco nicotine products that do not have FDA authorization in the U.S. Those marketing or selling such products are subject to enforcement action. https://t.co/PxHnOK6Enh — Dr. Robert M. Califf (@DrCaliff_FDA) July 14, 2022

More monkeypox vaccines may soon be en route to the U.S.

Nearly 800,000 additional doses of monkeypox vaccines could be ready for distribution in the United States by the end of July following an FDA inspection of a Danish supplier and an expected authorization of the facility, our colleagues Lena H. Sun and Laurie McGinley report.

Federal regulators said the inspection at the Danish plant where the national stockpile of vaccines is being stored is finished, but even with authorization pending, the FDA is allowing the Jynneos shot to be flown into the country.

As the disease spreads, health advocates are pressing the Biden administration to expand the availability of the Jynneos vaccine, since the other shot effective against monkeypox can cause serious side effects and cannot be used for severely immunocompromised people.

Some critics have pointed to the doses awaiting inspection in Denmark as a holdup causing a shortage. Agency officials, however, said they'd moved to accelerate the plant inspection, which had been planned for this fall, in response to the outbreak.

The update on vaccine supply comes on the tails of heated criticism leveled at federal health agencies over their response to the outbreak. Just yesterday, Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) slammed HHS for its monkeypox strategy, saying the agency was “falling short” despite lessons from the coronavirus pandemic.

Reproductive wars

Man charged in rape of 10-year-old girl who had to travel for abortion

An Ohio man has been charged in the rape of a 10-year-old girl who was forced to travel across state lines to obtain an abortion, a case that Biden highlighted as a consequence of the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade, our colleague Timothy Bella reports.

Gershon Fuentes, 27, was arrested Tuesday after allegedly confessing to the crime to authorities. Fuentes is being charged with felony first-degree rape and, if convicted, could face life in prison.

The case quickly garnered international attention , but the absence of corroborating details beyond the doctor’s testimony sparked some skepticism, especially among Republicans and conservative commentators following Biden’s speech.

The charges have some former critics changing their tune. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) has since . Rep.(R-Ohio) has since deleted his tweet calling the story a “lie” and is now calling for Fuentes to be “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who told the Columbus Dispatch earlier this week that the story was likely fabricated, posted this in response to Fuentes’ arrest:

AG Yost today issued the following statement regarding Columbus Police Department's arrest of the rapist that impregnated a 10-year-old victim. pic.twitter.com/UPNM1pK3ks — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (@OhioAG) July 13, 2022

Other abortion news:

On tap today: Democratic Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.) and Patty Murray (Wash.) Democratic Sens.(Nev.) and(Wash.) will seek to pass by unanimous consent their legislation protecting the ability of patients to travel across state lines for an abortion. The House will vote on similar legislation Friday.

Alan Braid, a high-profile provider who defied the Texas abortion ban last fall, announced plans toCaroline Kitchener reports. announced plans to shutter his clinics in Oklahoma and Texas — where abortion has been banned — and open facilities in Illinois and New Mexico, The Post’sreports.

Health reads

Sugar rush

Today’s first @washingtonpost TikTok features the latest omicron subvariant, a second booster shot for all adults, and a sample of the hit 2007 club classic song “Low” by Flo Rida: https://t.co/8OZdhTLKai pic.twitter.com/Vs5J5Tt4b3 — carmella (@carmellaboykin) July 13, 2022

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.

