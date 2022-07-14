Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Biden is not popular. You already know this, I assume, since you’re reading a story about Biden’s approval ratings published by The Washington Post. But you may not appreciate just how unpopular Biden actually is. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FiveThirtyEight has daily polling averages for every president back to Harry S. Truman. Only Truman himself had a lower net approval rating at this point in his presidency than does Biden — but in an era when there were far fewer polls conducted (and therefore, the average approval rating was much less precise).

Biden’s net approval sits at minus-16 (a figure obtained by subtracting those who disapprove from those who approve). The previous record-holder for lowest net approval 541 days into the presidency was a gentleman named Donald Trump. His net approval at this point was minus-11.

This article is not intended to explore why. Instead, it’s meant to note one odd aspect of Biden’s unpopularity: It doesn’t appear to be doing significant damage to the rest of his party.

Presidential approval is one of the better indicators for how a federal election cycle is going to go. The more popular a president, particularly before a midterm, the less damage his party suffers in House races. Very unpopular presidents have generally overseen larger decimations of their party’s congressional caucuses.

Yet at the moment, the generic congressional ballot — the query in polls asking respondents if they plan to vote for the generic Democrat or Republican in their local House race — shows only a modest advantage for the Republican Party. At this point in the 2018 cycle, when Trump was at minus-11 approval, Democrats had a 7-point advantage in FiveThirtyEight’s average. Now, Republicans have only a 2-point advantage.

We’re not dealing with a big sample size here, admittedly, but using data from FiveThirtyEight and RealClearPolitics (links to which can be found at the end of this article), we see that there is a weaker correlation between the generic ballot margin and net presidential approval now than for any other election since at least 2014.

That year, Barack Obama was also quite unpopular, but it took some time for Democrats to see a decline in their generic-ballot margin. (On the graph below and the ones that follow, each dot is a day of polling showing net presidential approval, top to bottom, and the generic ballot margin, from right to left. The arrows show the movement of the average values for each metric in 25-day chunks from 200 days before the election to the last 25 days.) By the election, Obama’s net approval was minus-11 and the Republican advantage in the polling average 2.4 points. The actual margin after voting was closer to 6 points.

In 2016, a more clear pattern: Obama got more popular as the election approached and the generic ballot margin shifted to the left; that is, to his party. Not captured in this graph, though, is the late shift back to the right as voters made up their minds to support Republican candidates — a shift that happened in the year’s presidential contest, too, to Donald Trump’s advantage.

In 2018, there wasn’t a lot of movement during the last 200 days. Trump was unpopular and Democrats were expected to do well. They did.

In 2020, on the other hand, the pattern in the generic ballot was detached from movement in Trump’s approval. Over the course of the last 200 days of the election, Trump’s net approval rating sank and then rose again — but the Democratic advantage held fairly steady. This advantage was overstated; the generic ballot average calculated by FiveThirtyEight gave Democrats a 7-point advantage in a year where they won 3 percentage points more of the cast votes.

But those data do suggest a pattern that showed up on Election Day: Trump was viewed separately from other Republican candidates. This worked to the president’s detriment, with Republican candidates winning in places that Trump lost. This was touted as evidence of fraud by Trump since pretty much everything has been touted as evidence of fraud by Trump. Instead, it probably reflects that voters viewed Trump and his party differently — and supported the latter more.

That brings us back to Biden this year. The pattern so far has been striking: Biden’s net approval keeps sinking lower, but the generic-ballot margin has hardly budged. In fact, it’s even moved slightly back toward the Democrats, perhaps thanks in part to the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

This is again probably due to voters seeing Biden separately from the rest of the party. I looked at this last week in light of polling showing that younger voters in particular were more skeptical of Biden than the Democrats. If I may speculate a bit, this may also be a side effect of the right’s incessant effort to cast aspersions on Biden’s personal capabilities. By treating Biden as personally unfit for the presidency, they may have made it easier for voters to see the country’s current travails as something distinct from Biden’s policies and party.

If we look at how views of the president and his party have changed between the beginning and end of the last 200 days of the election (or, in the case of this year, the most recent period), we see that 2020 and 2022 are unusual in seeing presidential net approval drop even as the president’s party gains in the generic ballot. We see, too, that 2022 is particularly weird.

We would expect the pattern instead to look like 2014 and 2016, with the two moving in the same direction. This comports with decades of polling and House election results, after all. But perhaps we should not expect that pattern to hold. Perhaps presidents and parties are going to become more decoupled.

Or — and this is perhaps the most likely scenario — we just need to wait a bit longer. Perhaps we’ll see something like the shift in 2014 when at the tail end of the cycle the generic ballot moves hard against the Democrats.

At this point in 2014, after all, Obama’s approval was minus-13 and the Democrats had a 1.6-point advantage in the polling average margin. Two weeks before the election, Obama’s net approval was again at minus-13 — but the Democrats were suddenly at a 4-point disadvantage.

