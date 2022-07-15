Post Politics Now Biden set to meet Saudi crown prince amid controversy

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

The latest: Biden calls for ‘full accounting’ of journalist’s death
This just in: House committee to take up assault weapons ban next week
The latest: Manchin deals Democratic leaders setback in economic talks
President Biden delivers statements to the media with the Palestinian president after their meeting Friday in the city of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)
Updated July 15, 2022 at 7:26 a.m. EDT|Published July 15, 2022 at 7:18 a.m. EDT

Today, President Biden is set to meet with leaders of Saudi Arabia, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the country’s de facto leader, who U.S. intelligence officials say ordered the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. During a news conference in Israel on Thursday, Biden defended plans to visit the country, saying it was part of an effort to “reassert our influence in the Middle East.”

Meanwhile, the Democratic-led House is poised to pass legislation that seeks to protect access to reproductive health care, including the ability to travel across state lines for an abortion, in response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade last month. The bills face long odds in the evenly divided Senate, where 60 votes are required to advance most legislation.

Your daily dashboard

  • 10:25 a.m. Eastern: Biden leaves Tel Aviv for Jiddah, Saudi Arabia.
  • 12:30 p.m. Eastern: Biden arrives in Jiddah.
  • 1:15 p.m. Eastern: Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud.
  • 1:45 p.m. Eastern: Biden participates in a working session with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Saudi ministers.

