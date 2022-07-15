Post Politics Now Biden set to meet Saudi crown prince amid controversy

Today, President Biden is set to meet with leaders of Saudi Arabia, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the country’s de facto leader, who U.S. intelligence officials say ordered the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. During a news conference in Israel on Thursday, Biden defended plans to visit the country, saying it was part of an effort to “reassert our influence in the Middle East.”
Meanwhile, the Democratic-led House is poised to pass legislation that seeks to protect access to reproductive health care, including the ability to travel across state lines for an abortion, in response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade last month. The bills face long odds in the evenly divided Senate, where 60 votes are required to advance most legislation.
