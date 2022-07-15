Post Politics Now Biden set to meet Saudi crown prince amid controversy

Biden’s two events produced no progress toward renewed talks in the long-stalled Israeli-Palestinian peace process, but the White House did announce a range of measures meant to improve the situation at a time “when Palestinians are hurting,” as Biden said after his meeting with Abbas.

The administration approved $316 million in new aid for Palestinians, including $100 million for a hospital network that serves patients from the West Bank and Gaza. Another $200 million will go to the United Nations agency that supports Palestinian refugees, funding that was largely eliminated by the Trump administration. Biden, who has pledged to renew support for Palestinians, began restoring Washington’s contribution soon after taking office.

The administration also announced $15 million in emergency aid to help the territories during grain shortages caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as an initiative to speed the rollout of 4G technology in the West Bank and Gaza. The White House said it was pressing Israel to ease travel restrictions on Palestinians by streamlining the crossing between the West Bank and Jordan.