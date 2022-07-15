Biden fist bumps MBS as he kicks off meeting with Saudi leaders

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

JIDDAH, Saudi Arabia — President Biden greeted Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with a fist bump Friday as he arrived here for a controversial meeting with the Saudi leader, capping his first trip to the Middle East with a high-stakes diplomatic engagement where he is expected to address a range of issues from oil production to human rights to the war in Yemen.

Biden descended Air Force One on a light purple carpet and was greeted by a small coterie of Saudi officials. Unlike the elaborate and effusive welcome ceremony that greeted him Wednesday when he arrived in Israel, Biden was only on the tarmac at King Abdulaziz International Airport for one minute before entering the presidential limousine and departing.

Saudi King Salman and his son, the crown prince often referred to as MBS, were not at the airport to meet Biden, but the president headed straight to Al Salam Royal Palace for a bilateral meeting with the Saudi leaders. Saudi television showed Biden fist-bumping the crown prince before that meeting.

The meeting with the crown prince in particular marks a reversal of Biden’s campaign promise to isolate the Kingdom as a “pariah” state for its human rights violations, particularly the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was a contributing columnist for the Washington Post and an outspoken critic of Saudi Arabia.

Biden has made clear his discomfort with sitting face-to-face with the man who U.S. intelligence officials determined ordered Khashoggi’s killing, and the president repeatedly downplayed his trip to the region in the period leading up to it.

For weeks, he said he would not meet with the crown prince — including in June when he said flatly, “I’m not going to meet with MBS" — and described the visit as being not about Saudi Arabia, but rather about the Middle East more broadly.

The nature of Biden’s greeting with Mohammed was closely watched after Jake Sullivan, the president’s national security adviser, told reporters before the trip that the White House was “seeking to reduce contact and to increase masking" because of surging cases of covid-19.

But Biden quickly dispensed of any effort to keep his distance during the Middle East trip, shaking hands with top Israeli officials upon landing there on Wednesday and hugging Holocaust survivors during a visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial.

Biden officials then since tried to discourage a focus on how he interacted with his counter parts with a senior administration official telling reporters, “We’re focused on the meetings, not the greetings."

Pressure on Biden to engage with the Saudis has mounted in recent months, despite his vow to isolate the country. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused the price of gas to skyrocket, a problem that has damaged Biden’s approval ratings and threatens to intensify the headwinds his party faces during midterm elections.

As a major oil producer, Saudi Arabia has the power to increase the world’s fuel supply, but it’s not clear that they intend to do so or whether that itself would notably affect prices at the pump, which have gone down in recent days.

The administration also views the Saudis as integral to countering the economic and political influence of Russia and China in the Middle East. At a news conference on Tuesday, Biden defended his decision to meet with the crown prince and the Saudis, saying they are central to any effort to stabilize a volatile region.

“The reason I’m going to Saudi Arabia is to promote U.S. interests in a way that I think we have an opportunity to reassert our influence in the Middle East," Biden said, adding that not engaging with the Saudis threatens to create "a vacuum that is filled by both Russia and China.”

Khashoggi’s killing was widely condemned, including by Biden on the campaign trail, where he publicly vowed to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah.” He has expressed deep reservations to aides about meeting with the crown prince and said publicly that the country’s government has “very little social redeeming value.”

Biden’s direct flight to Saudi Arabia from Israel, however, was historic in its own right, as he became the first president to fly that route. Former president Donald Trump had flown from Saudi Arabia to Israel.

Part of Biden’s trip centers on building ties between Israel and the broader region, and Saudi Arabia announced Friday that it will allow direct flights from Israel, which is seen as a key step in normalizing relations between the two countries.

The Saudi officials meeting Biden at the airport, according to the White House, included Prince Khalid bin Faisal bil Al Saud, governor of Makkah region, and Princess Reema bint Bandar, the Saudi ambassador to the U.S.

