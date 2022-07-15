Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning, Early Birds! President Jimmy Carter delivered his infamous malaise speech 43 years ago today. (Carter described a national “crisis of confidence” but didn't actually use the word “malaise.”) Tips: earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In today’s edition… Theo speaks with Frank Lowenstein, former President Barack Obama's special envoy for Israeli-Palestinian negotiations, about Biden's trip … Poll Watch: How has Americans' opinion on abortion changed since SCOTUS's decision to overturn Roe leaked … what we're watching on immigration policy… but first …

🚨: “Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) informed Democratic leaders on Thursday he would not support an economic package that contains new spending on climate change or includes new tax increases to pay for the legislation,” per our colleagues Tony Romm and Jeff Stein. “But Manchin did say he was open to revising federal laws that might lower prescription drugs costs for seniors” and expressed support for extended subsidies to keep health insurance costs down.

That means that the Democrats' slimmed-down Build Back Better plan just got even skinnier. The crushing inflation numbers Wednesday soured Manchin on a larger package. It's the “lowest common denominator” if there is a chance to pass anything before members return home for the August recess, one source familiar with the negotiations said.

Still, Democrats and environmental groups are fuming.

“There truly aren’t words for how appalled, outraged, and disappointed we are,” Tiernan Sittenfeld, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs at the League of Conservation Voters, said in a statement.

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) called for organizing “to ensure Manchin does not get away with this.”

And other Democrats are turning to the President Biden to take action, through executive orders and calling a climate emergency.

Will those furious Democrats accept a bill that addresses just two of their priorities and gives Democratic incumbents a significant issue to tout on the campaign trail? We'll see.

At the White House

Seven questions for Frank Lowenstein

Seven questions for … Frank Lowenstein: We talked with former president Barack Obama's special envoy for Israeli-Palestinian negotiations — a role that no longer exists — about President Biden's trip to Israel, the impossibility of a two-state solution and the lesson the Israelis learned from former president Donald Trump. This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

The Early: Biden called for a “lasting negotiated peace” and a “two-state solution” in his press conference in Jerusalem on Thursday with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid. What do you think of his record of trying to encourage such an outcome?

Lowenstein: Well, I think there's a fundamental difference in the way they're approaching Israel versus how President Obama and Secretary [of State John] Kerry approached it. We took a very active role in trying to advance negotiations between the Israelis and the Palestinians [under Obama].With President Biden, what you're seeing is much more of a hands-off approach.

I think the mentality there is: Listen, we've tried to be very much involved. We've tried to be very proactive. And it hasn't worked. It was not a successful effort, and we paid a political price for that. All the guys that were there under Obama are still there under Biden: [Secretary of State] Tony Blinken and [National Security Adviser] Jake Sullivan and [Deputy National Security Adviser] Jon Finer. They were part of various efforts to really try to advance the peace process. And I think they realize that there's very little we can do to really move that forward, and so there’s no great benefit to the United States in getting in the middle of it.

The Early: Do you think Biden's hands-off approach has been more or less effective than the Obama approach?

Lowenstein: Well, they’re different times. When President Obama was in office, I think our mentality was: We are nearing the end of the window for the two-state solution, and we don't see an alternative that's gonna be in Israel’s interest. So we're going to take one last shot at seeing if we can advance negotiations. That didn't work. I think that the Biden administration is left with a different set of circumstances. There's no scenario now in which negotiations can work.

The Early: In 2015, you showed a map of the Israeli settlements and the areas in the West Bank off-limits to Palestinian development to Kerry, who in turn showed it to Obama. It was titled “What a One State Reality Looks Like.” Do you think a two-state solution is effectively impossible at this point?

Lowenstein: It's only gotten worse. The settlement enterprise exploded under President Trump — the legalization of illegal outposts, the demolitions of Palestinian structures, all of that. Right now, it is impossible. But that doesn't mean it's impossible forever.

The Early: What would need to change for a two-state solution to become possible again?

Lowenstein: The Palestinians would have to do a much, much better job of advocating for their cause. If there was a unified front among the Palestinians and they had a more effective and engaged leadership, I think they could make a case for two states — or for whatever outcome they're seeking — much more effectively than they are now. There's corruption issues that need to be addressed. There's increasing concern [about] the behavior of the security forces there. And I think the Palestinians need to really demonstrate that they can govern themselves effectively.

On the Israeli side, to be very blunt about it, I think that the cost of the occupation is very low right now. I don't think the Israeli people feel like there's any downside to that occupation right now at all. There's no real administrative burden. There's minimal financial burden. There's not a great military burden. So there's no incentive on their end to make the kind of concessions and compromises that would be required to even advance toward a two-state solution .

The Early: Biden hasn’t reversed some of Trump’s moves in Israel, such as moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights. Does that surprise you at all?

Lowenstein: No, I wouldn't say I'm surprised. I think the Trump guys had a very, very clear plan — along with their friends in the Israeli government — to really move the goalposts and redefine the conflict. And they largely succeeded in doing that. And once those goalposts had been moved, the political cost to Biden of moving them back becomes very, very high. And what's the benefit to the Biden guys? They don't believe — and nobody believes — that real progress toward a negotiated two-state solution is possible right now. So why would we have a big fight with the Israelis when that fight is unlikely to result in any meaningful progress?

The Early: How much does the possibility that Trump will win in 2024 weigh on the situation?

Lowenstein: The lesson that they learned from Trump is that if they continue to create their own reality on the ground there, eventually the world will come around and say, “Okay, there's really nothing we can do about that. We might as well just accept it.” I think the prospect of Trump or another Republican coming into office bolsters the narrative among the Israeli right that they can just keep on doing what they're doing and there's no need for them to make any concessions.

The Early: Do you think that narrative is correct?

Lowenstein: The evidence would suggest that they're not wrong.

But the real question is: What is in the best interest of Israel as a country going forward? Having the right-wing settler movement there continue to consolidate complete control over the West Bank and expand settlements and reduce the amount of space that's available for the Palestinians, or even for theoretical Palestinian state? I think that's not going to be in Israel’s interest long term.

On the Hill

A week of best efforts

Congressional Democrats will end the week the way it started: with no clear path to address abortion prohibitions, providing another stark reminder of their limitations.

In the first abortion votes since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the House will vote on a pair of bills to protect access to abortion. The Women's Health Protection Act, sponsored by Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.), which the House passed last year, would nationalize access to abortion. The Ensuring Access to Abortion Act, led by Rep. Lizzie Fletcher (D-Tex.), would ensure women can travel freely throughout the country for medical care.

Neither piece of legislation will pass the Senate.

A group of Democratic senators tried. Led by Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), from a state where abortion is legal and who is also at risk of losing her reelection, they attempted to force a vote by unanimous consent, a dramatic tactic to send a message on legislation that doesn't have the votes, on a freedom to travel bill. It was blocked by Republicans.

Also, this week, 18 Senate Democrats and 81 House members sent a letter to the Biden administration asking that he declare a national public health emergency to provide more flexibility for patients to receive and medical professionals to provide medical care. But the Biden administration has so far been reluctant to act because there is little money to devote to the effort and they fear court challenges by conservatives that would prevail in conservative courts.

"I think we have to continue to try we have to continue to do our work and we have to continue to make the case to the American people and show them that we're doing everything we can to support them and to defend their rights," Fletcher said.

More abortion-related news from our colleagues:

And next week, potential movement on an assault weapons ban

The House Judiciary Committee is expected to mark up an assault-weapons ban next week, according to a source familiar with the committee's plans but requested anonymity because the mark-up hasn't yet been announced.

After the Uvalde shooting, the House passed a series of gun-control-related measures but didn't ban assault weapons, which many House Democrats and President Biden called for. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at the time that the Judiciary Committee would bring up the legislation soon.

What we're watching

The Supreme Court — with newly minted Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on the bench — will decide today whether to reinstate a Biden administration policy limiting border arrests to immigrants deemed a threat to national security, public safety and border security.

A federal judge in Texas placed an injunction on the deportation policy following a suit from Republican attorneys general in Texas and Louisiana filed last year. The suit argued that the policy burdened state taxpayers with the costs of law enforcement and immigration services.

Meanwhile, WNBA star Brittney Griner will return to court outside Moscow today.

Poll Watch

How opinions on abortion changed since the SCOTUS overturned Roe v. Wade

Washington Post polling analyst Emily Guskin examines whether abortion has risen as a top issue in polls since the court’s ruling.

The Economist and YouGov release a joint poll every week, making it a useful tool to track how public opinion shifts after major news events. The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe had clear potential to boost abortion’s importance to voters. To figure that out, we looked at the average share of U.S. citizens saying abortion is a “very important” issue to them at three points in time: three weeks since the court’s decision, three weeks before the draft Roe opinion leaked, and the seven weeks in between.

In polling since the court’s ruling, about half of Americans (49 percent) called the issue of abortion “very important” to them. That is similar to the 46 percent who said the same soon after the decision to overturn Roe leaked, but is up from 43 percent who said the same before the draft opinion leaked.

Abortion still ranks well behind the jobs and the economy (69 percent “very important”), health care overall (65 percent) and crime (62 percent), though it has climbed up from near the bottom of all 14 issues tracked in the Economist/YouGov poll. In the average of polls since the court’s decision, abortion’s importance is on a par with criminal justice reform (50 percent) and immigration (47 percent) and now stands above climate change and the environment (43 percent) and foreign policy (42 percent).

Only among one party has there been a sustained shift in opinion. Almost two-thirds (64 percent) of Democrats now say abortion is a very important issue, up from 57 percent who said abortion was very important to them in the average of polls after the Roe decision leaked and 49 percent before the leak.

At the same time, the share of independents saying abortion was very important to them increased slightly after the decision leaked — from 36 percent to 40 percent — but is back at 38 percent after the ruling. The share of Republicans saying the issue was important has ticked down over the same time period — from 44 percent before the decision leaked to 42 percent right after and 41 percent in the average of the last few polls.

The share of both men and women saying abortion was a very important issue increased since the decision leaked — but while the average of men who say it is very important now is 39 percent, it is a much higher 58 percent among women.

Coffee Break(s)

We are devouring all the news about the strength of the dollar compared to the euro because one of us has late summer plans to travel overseas. This visual and relatable piece by Hamza Shaban told us specifically how much we'll save.

The Media

Weekend reeeads 🌴

Viral

GTL: Govern, Troll, Legislate

Hey @DrOz 👋



JERSEY loves you + will not forget you!!! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/YmaXfMpzUK — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) July 14, 2022

Thanks for reading.

