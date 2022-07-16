On last day of trip, Biden presents vision for U.S. role in the Mideast

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

JIDDAH, Saudi Arabia — On the final day of a four-day swing through the Middle East, President Biden will try to get an array of Arab leaders to buy into his vision for this volatile region — and to change a narrative that has been dominated by his interactions with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The day features presidential meetings with leaders from Iraq, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and the larger Gulf Cooperation Council. It will be capped by Biden laying out what he described as a framework for America’s role in the Middle East.

The conversations will cover a wide swath of topics: extending the Yemeni cease-fire, increasing regional food security, addressing the ripples of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on energy markets, implementing stronger protections for human rights in the region and the threat of Iran.

Getting the diverse group of Mideast leaders to buy into his blueprint is vital for the administration. If the United States doesn’t attempt to exert influence, Biden and his aides have said repeatedly, then China and Russia will rush in — and shape the future of the region.

“The bottom line is: This trip is about once again positioning America in this region for the future,” Biden said in a speech late Friday. “We are not going to leave a vacuum in the Middle East for Russia or China to fill.”

Add to that, Biden’s trip comes as he is limping at home. His approval ratings have plummeted, his domestic agenda remains hobbled and members of his own party have asked if he should even seek a second term. The struggles at home also raise questions about whether he will be able see any of his promises made in the region through.

For weeks, Biden has unsuccessfully stressed that Saturday’s sit-downs should not be overshadowed by his meeting with Mohammed, the man accused of greenlighting the killing of Washington Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Still the trip to Saudi Arabia so far has been marked by the figurative chess match and literal fist bump between the two leaders. U.S. intelligence officials say Mohammed orchestrated Khashoggi’s killing, and Biden has said Saudi Arabia’s government should be a pariah. But Mohammed leads a country the administration sees as vital to stabilizing the region, and so Biden reluctantly agreed to meet with him.

All told, he spent three hours with the crown prince, participating in a bilateral meeting, and shaking hands with an array of Saudi officials. At the end of the night, Biden stressed that he took a hard line on human rights despite the apparent show of comity.

The fist bump, which was captured by Saudi state media and quickly disseminated around the world, became a powerful symbol and a lightning rod for Biden. The president, who dreaded the one-on-one meeting, was sharply criticized for bestowing legitimacy on the Saudi government given their long track record of violating human rights.

It won’t be the only meeting shadowed by concerns about human rights.

Ahead of Biden’s meeting with the United Arab Emirates, the country was accused of detaining Asim Ghafoor, an American citizen who previously served as a lawyer for Khashoggi.

Ghafoor is a board member of Democracy for the Arab World Now, which was founded by Khashoggi, and it issued a statement that the arrest was on “trumped on” charges.

“We are outraged at the unjustified detention of our board member and extremely concerned for his health and physical security given the well-documented record of abuse in the UAE, including torture and inhuman treatment,” Sarah Leah Whitson, executive director of DAWN, said in a statement Friday.

“We urge the Biden administration to secure the release of an arbitrarily detained American lawyer before agreeing to meet with the UAE’s leader (Mohammed bin Zayed) in Jiddah tomorrow,” it added.

DAWN said Ghafoor was arrested in connection with a money laundering case while calling his case “politically-motivated.” The Abu Dhabi government media office did not immediately reply to questions about the nature of the charges against Ghafoor.

A State Department official said the United States was aware of Ghafoor’s arrest and consular officers have visited with him. A senior administration official said Biden was also aware of the arrest but declined to specify whether the president would raise the issue in his meeting Saturday.

