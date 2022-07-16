Ivana Trump died of ‘blunt impact injuries’ to torso in accident, examiner says

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former president Donald Trump, died of “blunt impact injuries” to her torso, according to a report from the New York City chief medical examiner Friday. The manner of death was classified as an accident, the report added. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Trump family announced that Ivana, 73, mother of Ivanka, Eric and Donald Jr., had died at home in Manhattan on Thursday.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” the former president said in a post on his social medial platform Truth Social.

Ivana Trump was found unconscious on a staircase in her East 64th Street home near Central Park after police received an emergency call at 12:40 p.m., and she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to two law enforcement officials with knowledge of the event. New York police detectives began an investigation and found no sign of forced entry or obvious sign of trauma suggesting criminality.

More than one in four Americans over age 65 fall each year, and falls are the leading cause of injury-related death among that age group, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Deaths from falling occur at a rate of around 64 deaths per 100,000 older adults, it said.

The former president and his children lamented her death in statements online.

Ivanka tweeted: “Heartbroken by the passing of my mother. Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She lived life to the fullest … I will miss her forever.” Her siblings also shared family photos online.

Heartbroken by the passing of my mother. Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance.



I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EyhrLNLUJw — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 14, 2022

Ivana, who was born in the Czech Republic, married Donald in 1977. They divorced in 1992.

In the 1980s, Donald and Ivana were one of the most famous power couples in New York, frequently featuring in the tabloids with a social profile that seemed to grow at the same rate as the Trump business empire. Throughout their marriage, Ivana, a former skier and model, played an active role in her husband’s businesses.

Following her death, depositions of the former president and two of his adult children — Donald Jr. and Ivanka — in the wide-ranging civil fraud probe of New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) were postponed.

The depositions had originally been scheduled to take place during a six-day window that began Friday.

“In light of the passing of Ivana Trump yesterday, we received a request from counsel for Donald Trump and his children to adjourn all three depositions, which we have agreed to,” Delaney Kempner, a spokeswoman for the New York attorney general’s office, said.

“This is a temporary delay and the depositions will be rescheduled as soon as possible. There is no other information about dates or otherwise to provide at this time.”

John Wagner and Mariana Alfaro contributed to this report.

