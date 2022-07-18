Biden disputes Saudi version of talk with crown prince on Khashoggi

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Biden, fresh off a controversial visit to Saudi Arabia over the weekend, accused a senior government official there of not telling the truth about a discussion he had with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Biden publicly said he confronted Mohammed, the de facto Saudi ruler of Saudi Arabia known as MBS, about his role in the murder of Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul nearly four years ago. Biden said he indicated to Mohammed in a meeting that he holds him personally responsible for Khashoggi’s murder.

While Saudi officials confirmed that Biden raised the issue with the crown prince, the two sides’ accounts of the conversation have since diverged. The Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs, Adel al-Jubeir, said Saturday he “didn’t hear” Biden tell Mohammed this.

When Biden stepped off Air Force One in Washington after midnight on Sunday, journalists asked him about Jubeir’s comment.

One reporter asked: “The Saudi foreign minister says he didn’t hear you accuse the crown prince of Khashoggi’s murder. Is he telling the truth?”

Biden answered, “No.”

It was the latest controversy to emerge from Biden’s first visit as president to the kingdom, which Biden once promised to make a “pariah” over Khashoggi’s killing and other human rights abuses. Critics back home argued that Biden’s trip was a public relations win for Saudi Arabia that delivered little for the United States.

Biden traveled to Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia last week on a four-day trip aimed at improving relations with Middle Eastern nations whose support the United States seeks to address challenges such as runaway oil prices, the war in Ukraine and competition with Russia and China.

While in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, for a meeting of the heads of Gulf Cooperation Council members and their allies, Biden met with and fist-bumped the crown prince — yielding photos that some in the United States have held up as evidence of chumminess between the two leaders, even as Biden made clear his discomfort with the notion of sitting down with the Mohammed.

Biden told reporters in Jiddah on Friday that he raised Khashoggi’s murder “at the top of the meeting” with Mohammed.

“I said very straightforwardly: For an American president to be silent on an issue of human rights, is this consistent with — inconsistent with who we are and who I am? I’ll always stand up for our values,” Biden said of their exchange.

When asked how the crown prince reacted, Biden said he “basically said that he was not personally responsible for it.”

“I indicated that I thought he was,” Biden added. U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Mohammed directed the killing of Khashoggi, a contributing columnist for The Washington Post and an outspoken critic of the Saudi regime. The Saudi leader has denied any personal involvement, and a Saudi court sentenced five people to death for the crime, although their sentences were later reduced to 20 years in prison.

Two top Saudi officials, who briefed reporters after the meeting, described the exchange about Khashoggi as less confrontational than Biden had suggested, even as they confirmed that the president did raise the issue with Mohammed.

“It was candid. It was honest. It was open,” said Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan, the Saudi ambassador to the United States. “And what I found profoundly refreshing is the president said, ‘I just need to be clear and direct with you,’ and the crown prince said, ‘I welcome you being clear, candid and direct, because that’s the way that we move forward.’”

But on Saturday, Biden’s last day in Saudi Arabia, Jubeir, the Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs, appeared to diverge from Biden’s version of events in an interview with Fox News’s Alex Hogan that another Fox News reporter, Jacqui Heinrich, said was arranged by the Saudi government.

In a clip of the interview, Hogan asked Jubeir how Mohammed responded to Biden’s comment “that he holds him directly responsible” for Khashoggi’s murder.

“I didn’t hear that particular phrase,” Jubeir answered.

“The president mentioned that the U.S. is committed to human rights,” the Saudi official continued.

“I didn’t hear that particular phrase” - a senior Saudi official tells me regarding @POTUS telling the Crown Prince he’s responsible for the killing of Jamal Khashoggi. More from our interview to come… pic.twitter.com/uCfLSquiuE — Alex Hogan (@AlexHoganTV) July 17, 2022

And here’s Biden, upon returning to the White House:

President Biden, returning to WH, says Saudi FM not telling truth



Biden then chided reporter for asking about MBS fist bump, telling press to 'talk about something that matters'



He proceeded to say he's 'hoping' inflation will go down and 'working on' freeing pot inmates https://t.co/NRl6ccmgRI pic.twitter.com/xEUHDHu4MS — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) July 17, 2022

The U.S. president on Friday sought to downplay the time he spent with Mohammed in Saudi Arabia.

“I didn’t come here to meet with the crown prince,” Biden said from Jiddah. “I came here to meet with the GCC and nine nations to deal with the security and … the needs of the free world, and particularly the United States, and not leave a vacuum here, which was happening as it has in other parts of the world.”

In Washington on Sunday, Biden chastised a reporter who asked if he regretted his fist-bump with MBS. “Why don’t you guys talk about something that matters?” Biden asked. “I’m happy to answer a question that matters.”

In an op-ed for The Washington Post earlier this month, Biden explained the rationale for his visit to Saudi Arabia. “Fundamental freedoms are always on the agenda when I travel abroad,” he said.

“As president, it is my job to keep our country strong and secure,” Biden wrote. “We have to counter Russia’s aggression, put ourselves in the best possible position to outcompete China, and work for greater stability in a consequential region of the world. To do these things, we have to engage directly with countries that can impact those outcomes. Saudi Arabia is one of them.”

