Shortly after Donald Trump took office in 2017, the U.S. Secret Service was facing a scandal. Kerry O’Grady, the special agent in charge of the agency’s Denver bureau, posted a private Facebook message the prior October, after The Washington Post revealed the existence of a video in which Trump described groping women.

“I would take jail time over a bullet or an endorsement for what I believe to be disaster to this country and the strong and amazing women and minorities who reside here,” O’Grady wrote. She added, “I am with Her” — a reference to Hillary Clinton’s competing candidacy.

The message was leaked to a reporter at the conservative Washington Examiner after O’Grady updated her Facebook profile to indicate support for the anti-Trump “resistance” movement the day of the Women’s March in Washington. The public attention helped spur formal investigations into O’Grady and, ultimately, a demotion, later reversed.

In her book “Zero Fail,” Post reporter Carol Leonnig tells O’Grady’s story in part to show how the unique nature of the 2016 election spurred even a longtime Secret Service official to new political activism. But she also shares O’Grady’s story to make another point: that O’Grady’s offense was, in part, that she expressed the wrong flavor of politics.

“No supervisors complained about field office agents who had ‘Make America Great Again’ hats on their desks,” Leonnig wrote. “Supervisors hadn’t raised the same harsh objections when friends on the job shared ‘Crooked Hillary’ memes that depicted the former secretary of state with red eyes and a devil’s pointy ears, or swapped crude jokes about her inability to satisfy her husband.”

Many agents, Leonnig wrote, were “pleased to see the man who spoke their language” assume the presidency.

The ongoing investigation into the attack at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has spurred new attention to the political independence of the Secret Service. Last week, Leonnig and The Post’s Maria Sacchetti reported on a new eyebrow-raising development: The agency had deleted a number of text messages sent to and received by agents during the time period of the attack. This was attributed to a “device-replacement program” — turning over old devices and receiving new ones — but the agency’s inspector general said that the deletions occurred only after his office had requested the texts.

In a statement, the Secret Service said it is “cooperating … in every respect” with the investigation. It also said that the migration “was well under way” when the inspector general’s request was made.

Such mistakes do happen. A number of messages between two FBI officials involved in Trump’s counternarrative about the Russia investigation went missing during device transfers, although they were ultimately recovered. The missing Secret Service messages from the period around the riot, though, reflect a different set of concerns, given the way in which some agents offered public praise for the events of the day.

“One Secret Service officer called the armed protesters ‘patriots’ seeking to undo an illegitimate election, and falsely claimed to her friends that disguised antifa members had started the violence,” Leonnig reported in “Zero Fail.” “One presidential detail agent reposted a popular anti-Biden screed that criticized Democrats for their relentless attacks on Trump.”

An agent “reposted the image of an upside-down American flag, a military signal for extreme distress,” she added, accompanied by language criticizing coronavirus containment measures and the political left. The post concluded: “Then they accused *us* of the coup.” That some Secret Service agents would be sympathetic to the outgoing president should not have come as a surprise, Leonnig reports, since “many agents were cheering for Trump’s reelection.”

The question about the text messages came a few weeks after the stunning testimony of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson in front of the House select committee investigating the effort to overturn the 2020 election. Among the new revelations was that Hutchinson had been told that Trump attempted to physically divert his presidential vehicle toward the Capitol following his speech near the White House on Jan. 6. Hutchinson testified that she heard this from Tony Ornato, himself a controversial figure within the agency.

Ornato grew close to Trump as the head of his personal security detail. Trump, who had for decades promoted allies (including security staff) to more senior positions, wanted to make Ornato the head of the Secret Service after firing the agency’s director in 2019. When Ornato demurred, Trump instead moved him into a position within his administration: deputy chief of staff for operations. Such a transition from apolitical agent to political appointee was unprecedented in the agency’s history.

In his new role, Ornato was at the center of one of the most infamous pre-election incidents of Trump’s tenure: the clearing of Lafayette Square of protesters on June 1, 2020.

A report last year centered on the actions of the U.S. Park Police determined that the square just north of the White House was slated to be cleared and reinforced even before Trump’s trek to a damaged church just beyond the park. Left unexamined in that report, though, was the role of the Secret Service. The Secret Service joined the Park Police in protecting Lafayette Square, and it was uniformed Secret Service agents who first moved to clear the square shortly before Trump left the White House.

There’s been a great deal of revisionism on the incident. It’s clear, though, that the square was cleared because Trump was planning to walk across it. This is obvious from Attorney General William P. Barr’s question to Park Police when he visited the scene shortly before Trump emerged: “Are these people still going to be here when POTUS comes out?”

It’s also hinted at by Ornato’s involvement. Ornato joined Barr in visiting the square less than an hour before it was cleared. As The Post reported at the time, Ornato “contacted the Secret Service to arrange for the president to make a brief appearance at the church, according to two people familiar with the plans.” The Secret Service informed other law enforcement that it would need assistance. A few minutes after Barr and Ornato left the area, Secret Service agents on the northern edge of the square began moving to clear the scene, the first law enforcement officers to do so.

After Hutchinson testified about hearing of Trump’s effort to grab the steering wheel in the presidential limousine, Ornato denied having told her so through a spokesperson. (A request for comment from the Secret Service for this article did not receive a response by deadline.) As The Post’s Aaron Blake has documented, however, Ornato’s denials have been repeatedly challenged in the past.

Again, Ornato is simply the most obvious example of questions about the agency’s response to the 2020 election. As Leonnig and The Post’s Philip Rucker reported in their book “I Alone Can Fix It,” there’s some indication that Vice President Mike Pence was wary of the Secret Service’s response to the riot itself. As agents cajoled Pence to leave the Capitol, he declined, insisting on remaining in the building to finalize the counting of electoral votes confirming Trump’s (and his) loss.

“I trust you, Tim,” Pence told the head of his security detail, Tim Giebels, “but you’re not driving the car. If I get in that vehicle, you guys are taking off. I’m not getting in the car.”

At the White House, Pence’s national security adviser, retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, was making a similar argument to Ornato. Ornato indicated that the Secret Service planned to move Pence to Joint Base Andrews.

“You can’t do that, Tony,” Kellogg said, according to Leonnig’s and Rucker’s reporting. “Leave him where he’s at. He’s got a job to do. I know you guys too well. You’ll fly him to Alaska if you have a chance. Don’t do it.”

In a recent interview, Leonnig explained the significance of this discussion.

Ornato, she said, “was viewed as being so pro-Trump that he was suspected — even though he’s a professional, he’s a career Secret Service agent — he was suspected by the vice president, one of his top aides, as being someone who would try to whisk Vice President Pence away from the Capitol at a critical moment.”

But Ornato, once again, denies having had this discussion with Kellogg. That spurred former White House staffer Olivia Troye to call for Ornato to testify under oath. After all, she wrote on Twitter, “those of us who worked w/ Tony know where his loyalties lie.”

Ornato is now back at the Secret Service, serving as assistant director of the agency’s training department. His first appearance in “Zero Fail” occurs in the context of the initial investigation into Kerry O’Grady for displaying overt partisanship. She had been picked up at the airport in Washington, told to hand over her firearm and was brought to the Secret Service’s internal affairs division.

“While she waited to go into an interview room,” Leonnig reports, “Tony Ornato, the head of Trump’s detail and a colleague she knew well, emerged from that same room and glared at O’Grady. ‘Hey, Tony,’ she said, but he walked away without responding.”

She had the wrong flavor of politics.

