Former vice president Mike Pence has decided to again endorse against Donald Trump’s candidate in a key governor’s race, this time in Arizona. And the endorsement instantly turns the race into the preeminent battle between Trump’s vision for the GOP and the nascent, establishment-oriented effort to turn the page on 2020 — and potentially on Trump.

Everyone would do well to circle their calendars for Aug. 2.

Pence on Monday endorsed Arizona gubernatorial hopeful Karrin Taylor Robson over Trump-backed election denier Kari Lake. The move wasn’t unexpected — NBC News suggested it could be in the offing when Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) endorsed Taylor Robson two weeks ago — but it does ratchet up the significance of the contest. And more than any other race, it reflects a calculated gamble by those Trump targeted for not going along with his 2020 stolen-election plot.

As we noted after Ducey’s endorsement, this wasn’t the first primary to pit members of the GOP establishment against a Trump-backed candidate. Certain Republicans bucked Trump in key statewide races in Pennsylvania and in a gubernatorial race in Nebraska, among some other down-ballot races. Pence and others also endorsed Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) as he was easily fending off former senator David Perdue — a huge setback for Trump, by virtue of Perdue’s astounding 50-plus-point loss.

But by the time Pence got involved in Georgia, Kemp had long been a heavy favorite. (Indeed, he never really trailed, outside of a very speculative early poll commissioned by Trump’s political operation.) It was also much easier to play off endorsing Kemp as merely backing an incumbent, as parties almost always do.

And while other, more competitive races have pitted certain establishment figures against Trump, almost none have featured this level of high-profile resistance.

Trump’s candidate is now opposed by:

His own former vice president

The head of the Republican Governors Association, Ducey (though Ducey’s endorsement was made in his capacity as governor)

Former New Jersey governor and Trump adviser Chris Christie

Former House speaker Newt Gingrich

State Senate President Karen Fann, and

Former Arizona congressman Matt Salmon (who dropped out of the race and backed Taylor Robson)

Each of these endorsements has come in the past three weeks, as the effort to prevent Lake’s nomination has ramped up.

High-quality polling on the race is scant, but there is a sense that the race has narrowed somewhat, particularly after Salmon’s exit turned it into a two-candidate race. And the fact that Ducey and Pence have gotten involved suggests that they see a path to defeat Lake, who has long polled as the front-runner.

A come-from-behind Taylor Robson victory would thus be more significant than Kemp’s was. But the decision to line up behind Taylor Robson carries more risks for the likes of Ducey and Pence. Trump’s endorsement record in competitive primaries is pretty mixed, but we’ve also seen hopefuls like Lake, who give the establishment heartburn with their extreme rhetoric, squeeze through.

Ducey, for his part, is explicitly urging his party to turn the page on the continued stolen-election talk from Trump and Lake, et al. During an appearance on CNN on Sunday, before Pence’s endorsement, he said Lake “is misleading voters with no evidence.” (Taylor Robson has said the 2020 election was “unfair,” but she has stopped short of calling it fraudulent, and Lake is among the most flagrant promoters of bogus conspiracy theories in today’s GOP.)

The RGA chairman also very notably urged his party’s candidates to focus on bread-and-butter issues rather than re-litigating 2020.

“I also think this election should be about the future,” Ducey said. “I don’t think we should think for one more moment about 2020. This is about the 2022 election cycle.”

In the same interview, of course, Ducey reinforced the tightrope that he and Pence have walked on Trump, demurring when asked whether he might back Trump in the 2024 presidential race even though the former president had attacked Ducey for not going along with his 2020 plot. He instead said that he expects Trump to garner primary opposition if he runs, saying, “I’m hopeful we’ll have options” and “I want somebody who can win that general election.” Similarly, Pence has avoided directly going after the president who so disregarded him and his personal well-being on Jan. 6, 2021.

The calculation is obviously that turning the page needs to be done more subtly — that going at Trump head-on is a recipe for being cast aside by the GOP. So better to go after Trump-backed candidates on electability issues and other vulnerabilities and show there is a path available for post-Trump candidates.

It’s a message that, not coincidentally, dovetails with 2024. Big-name Republicans aren’t going to accuse Trump of committing a crime on Jan. 6, 2021, or line up with the Never Trumpers in their midst. Instead, they’re going to suggest that perhaps the better path forward is to put 2020 in the past and hope that voters might prefer candidates who have a better shot at winning.

And if they can successfully drive that message again in a crucial swing state — one of the two states, alongside Georgia, that flipped blue for the first time in many years in 2020 — it will certainly go a long way in making the 2024 argument that they’re reluctant to articulate too explicitly.

