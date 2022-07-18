Post Politics Now A week of reckoning for Trump, Bannon

Today, jury selection begins in the federal trial of Stephen K. Bannon, the former Trump adviser charged with contempt of Congress for refusing to testify about his actions ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. It’s the start of what is shaping up as a week of reckoning for former president Donald Trump and those around him.
On Thursday, in a prime-time hearing, the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection will put a spotlight on what Trump did — and didn’t do — on that deadly day. And on Friday, Trump plans to campaign in Arizona in a GOP gubernatorial primary in which he and former vice president Mike Pence are backing opposing candidates. Pence will be in the state Friday as well.
Meanwhile, Vice President Harris is scheduled to address the NAACP convention on Monday. President Biden, after returning this weekend from a controversial trip to the Middle East, has no public events on his schedule.
Your daily dashboard
Got a question about politics? Submit it here. After 3 p.m. weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.