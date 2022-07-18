The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now A week of reckoning for Trump, Bannon

Key updates
On our radar: Harris to address NAACP in Atlantic City
On our radar: Jury selection for Steve Bannon contempt trial set to begin
Noted: Pence bucks Trump again with endorsement in Arizona governor’s race
An image of President Donald Trump is shown as the House Jan. 6 committee holds a hearing on July 12 investigating the attack on the Capitol in Washington. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
By
and 
 
Updated July 18, 2022 at 8:14 a.m. EDT|Published July 18, 2022 at 7:28 a.m. EDT

Today, jury selection begins in the federal trial of Stephen K. Bannon, the former Trump adviser charged with contempt of Congress for refusing to testify about his actions ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. It’s the start of what is shaping up as a week of reckoning for former president Donald Trump and those around him.

View live politics updates

On Thursday, in a prime-time hearing, the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection will put a spotlight on what Trump did — and didn’t do — on that deadly day. And on Friday, Trump plans to campaign in Arizona in a GOP gubernatorial primary in which he and former vice president Mike Pence are backing opposing candidates. Pence will be in the state Friday as well.

Meanwhile, Vice President Harris is scheduled to address the NAACP convention on Monday. President Biden, after returning this weekend from a controversial trip to the Middle East, has no public events on his schedule.

Your daily dashboard

  • 11:30 a.m. Eastern: Harris is scheduled to address the NAACP convention in Atlantic City. Watch live here.
  • 3 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.

Got a question about politics? Submit it here. After 3 p.m. weekdays, return to this space and we’ll address what’s on the mind of readers.

Loading...