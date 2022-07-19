Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

There are a lot of ways to defend President Biden’s electoral chances should he run for reelection in 2024. Invoking the primary successes of Gerald Ford in 1976 and Jimmy Carter in 1980 are not two of them. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Yet, in an appearance on Fox News on Tuesday, that’s how Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) sought to wave away concerns about primary challenges to the sitting Democratic president.

“Do you want to see the president run again in 2024,” anchor John Roberts asked, pointing to polling that shows Biden lagging with potential primary voters — “or is it time for new blood?”

“He’s running. He has my support,” Khanna responded. “I guess” — a quick change of gears — “I’m a pragmatist. Look, Jimmy Carter’s numbers were low and he still destroyed Ted Kennedy. Gerald Ford didn’t have high numbers and he beat an extraordinary political talent, Ronald Reagan.”

“I don’t see anyone like Ted Kennedy out there in the field,” Khanna added, a dig (if unintentionally) at the governor of his own state, Gavin Newsom, who’s grown increasingly unsubtle about positioning himself for a bid. “Beating an incumbent president is very difficult.”

In the primary. Khanna’s two examples — Ford and Carter — show that beating an incumbent in a general election after a bruising primary isn’t that difficult at all.

The modern presidential primary process is younger than you might think. It really began in the 1970s, as the parties moved away from the smoke-filled-room, move-the-convention-delegates process that had reigned for more than a century. If we look at nominating fights for incumbent presidents since then, we see a pattern: those presidents who earned less than 80 percent of their party’s vote in a renomination effort all lost in the general. Including both Ford and Carter.

We’re only talking about three renomination efforts that fared that poorly, mind you, and only nine renomination efforts in total. So take this with a grain of salt. Small sample size. That said, sitting presidents who faced real primary competition — Reagan in 1976, Kennedy in 1980 and Pat Buchanan facing off against George H.W. Bush in 1992 — all ended up losing in November.

This makes sense, given that a weak incumbent would be seen as vulnerable from his own party. In other words, it’s not necessarily the case that the incumbents were weakened by the primary challenge; they might simply have been weak candidates.

But it also makes sense that tough primary fights made them weaker still: More time fending off fights from one’s own team. Less time focused on the general election. A larger chunk of one’s own party being indifferent about coming out in November. (In 1980, Carter earned only 67 percent of Democratic votes, according to general-election exit polling. In 1992, with a strong third-party candidate in the mix, Bush got only 73 percent.)

There are no examples of incumbents getting less than three-quarters of their party’s vote in the primaries going on to win reelection. (Again: small sample size!) On average, those candidates lost by 6 points in November. But there is one example of an incumbent who secured the vast majority of his own party’s support going on to lose his reelection bid. That was Donald Trump.

The caveat here, as you’ll recall, is that the GOP — worried about Trump being weakened in a primary fight — worked hard to lock out candidates and reduce the number of primary contests. Trump was very popular with Republicans, certainly, but his earning 94 percent of Republican primary votes is probably not a fair reflection of the party’s actual support for his renomination. Put another way: he was probably a weaker primary candidate than that 94 percent would suggest — though he earned 94 percent of Republican votes once the party got in line for the general.

Khanna was quick to note Trump’s loss as he defended a second Biden nomination: If Trump is the nominee again, who better to face him than the guy who beat him two years ago? One answer to that question, of course, may be “a Democrat who better energizes the Democratic base.”

After all, Biden may not be looking at a 1976 or a 1980 situation, in which he fends off an insurgent from his left. He may simply be looking at a 2020 situation, where he earns the nomination and then faces a non-Trump general-election opponent who benefits as the anyone-but-the-unpopular-incumbent candidate.

Either way, the result wouldn’t be much different.

