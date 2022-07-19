The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Doctor in 10-year-old’s abortion case takes 1st legal step against Indiana AG


July 19, 2022 at 12:52 p.m. EDT
Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive health-care provider, speaks during an abortion rights rally on June 25, 2022, at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. (Jenna Watson/Indianapolis Star/AP)
Attorneys for the Indianapolis doctor who helped a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim obtain an abortion took the first legal step on Tuesday in a possible defamation lawsuit against Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R) for his comments in a story that has captured international attention.

Kathleen DeLaney filed a notice of tort claim against Rokita on behalf of her client, Caitlin Bernard, for “false and misleading statements” about the OB/GYN in the days after she shared how she helped the 10-year-old, who traveled to Indiana for an abortion.

“Mr. Rokita’s false and misleading statements about alleged misconduct by Dr. Bernard in her profession constitute defamation per se. The statements have been and continue to be published by or on behalf of Mr. Rokita and the Office of the Attorney General,” the claim reads. “To the extent that these statements exceed the general scope of Mr. Rokita’s authority as Indiana’s Attorney General, the statement forms the basis of an actionable defamation claim against Mr. Rokita individually.”

Even after Gerson Fuentes was charged with rape last week, Rokita questioned Bernard about whether she had reported the procedure to state officials, as required by law. Records obtained by The Washington Post show that Bernard reported the minor’s abortion to the relevant state agencies before the legally mandated deadline to do so.

A spokesperson with the attorney general’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

