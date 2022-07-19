Post Politics Now House poised to pass bill providing same-sex marriage protections

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) addresses reporters from the podium during a weekly news briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday. (Tom Brenner/For the Washington Post )
July 19, 2022 at 7:24 a.m. EDT

Today, the Democratic-led House is poised to pass legislation providing federal protections for same-sex marriages, including a provision that would require states to recognize valid marriages performed in other states. The move is part of an ongoing effort to showcase the party’s commitment to other rights that could be at risk after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which for nearly 50 years had guaranteed the right to an abortion in the United States.

On Wednesday, the House plans to vote on a bill to protect access to contraception. The legislation on same-sex marriage is expected to draw some Republican votes in the House but its fate is unclear in the evenly divided Senate, where 60 votes are required to advance most legislation.

Meanwhile, President Biden has no public events scheduled Tuesday. Maryland is holding primaries for governor, Congress and other offices, and opening statements are expected in the federal contempt trial of former White House adviser Stephen K. Bannon.

