Post Politics Now House poised to pass bill providing same-sex marriage protections

A pool of 60 D.C. residents was whittled down Monday to 22 prospective jurors — 12 men and 10 women — from whom a final group of 12 jurors and two alternates will be chosen Tuesday morning before U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols of Washington.

Eighteen others were ruled out during day-long vetting by the judge, federal prosecutors and the defense, including several who said under oath that they had formed opinions they were not certain they could set aside regarding the conduct of Trump’s former chief White House strategist, who is alleged to have ignored a committee subpoena for records and testimony last October.