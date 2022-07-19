Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Happy Tuesday! I'm looking forward to moderating this discussion on trust and safety online Thursday.



Below: Apple faces an antitrust lawsuit, and Uber settles a discrimination case with the Justice Department. First: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight House hearings may reveal tensions over post-Roe data collection Two congressional hearings Tuesday are poised to explore how data collection by both authorities and private companies could put those seeking abortions at risk with Roe v. Wade overturned.

Those privacy concerns have gained renewed prominence amid Democratic fears that government officials in states where abortion is illegal may use data to prosecute cases.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) plans to kick off a hearing on “digital dragnets” and government access to data by highlighting that women are “at particular risk” to government data surveillance, according to prepared remarks shared with The Technology 202.

Nadler will warn that state law enforcement will be able to "use available data to keep track of who searches online for the words 'miscarriage' or 'abortion'" and "purchase geolocation data to monitor which phones travel out of state to go to a medical provider."

But the session may also offer a preview of the political minefield companies will need to navigate as they weigh demands for reproductive health data and other sensitive information.

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the top Republican on the panel, has been a vocal critic of federal surveillance and at times an ally to Democrats looking to bring about legislative reform. Jordan is also an outspoken foe of abortion, as are other committee Republicans.

They may take issue with calls by Democratic lawmakers for companies to limit their data collection post-Roe, or with attempts by companies to resist government demands for data. A spokesperson for Jordan declined to offer comment on his plans for the hearing.

A separate hearing by a House committee currently negotiating a landmark data privacy bill is poised to touch on the collection of sensitive data by tech companies.

A memo prepared for the hearing by majority staff on the House Energy and Commerce panel highlighted President Biden’s executive order calling on federal agencies including the Federal Trade Commission to take greater steps to safeguard reproductive health data. The issue has been a major focus for many Democratic panel leaders.

The session could also offer a window into how much lawmakers are factoring data privacy concerns post-Roe into their broader negotiations over a federal privacy bill. One top Democrat has voiced concern that their proposal would still leave women too vulnerable to privacy risks.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has separately said the caucus is exploring legislation that “[p]rotects women’s most intimate and personal data stored in reproductive health apps.”

“Many fear that this information could be used against women by a sinister prosecutor in a state that criminalizes abortion,” Pelosi wrote in a recent letter to House Democrats.

While Democrats have called on tech companies to limit their data collection and for agencies to monitor for any overreach post-Roe, there’s also growing pressure from tech groups for the federal government to check its own privacy practices.

The Chamber of Progress, a center-left trade group that receives funding from top tech companies, recently urged the Justice Department to reconsider its position on digital privacy. The group wrote in a letter first reported by The Technology 202 that federal prosecutors have “repeatedly made arguments that undermine the Fourth Amendment protections for data.”

The group argued that those same tactics could be used to “target reproductive health organizations and clinics that may advise women on the availability of abortion services in other states or to create a dragnet to identify women who may seek reproductive services out of state.”

The missive highlights how there’s growing scrutiny from all sides on both public and private collection of sensitive data and how it could be used in a post-Roe landscape.

Apple accused of antitrust violations in Apple Pay lawsuit

The class-action lawsuit accuses Apple of “using its market power in the mobile device industry to fend off competition from other payment card issuers and charging them fees to boost its bottom line,” Bloomberg's Malathi Nayak reports.

“Apple bars competitors from accessing the near-field communication interface from working with the technology giant’s devices, and ‘charges payment card issuers fees that no other mobile wallet ventures to impose,’ ” the Iowa-based Affinity Credit Union alleged in a lawsuit filed Monday in federal court in California, Bloomberg reported.

It's the latest sign of mounting antitrust scrutiny for Apple, which is under the glare of regulators in the Europe and the United States.



Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg.

Uber, DOJ settle case alleging company overcharged people with disabilities

Uber has agreed to pay “several million dollars in compensation” to more than 65,000 users with disabilities who were charged wait times while using the service, according to an announcement Monday by the Justice Department, the Wall Street Journal's Preetika Rana reports.



“The wait-time fee usually applies two minutes after a standard Uber arrives at a pickup location and is charged until the car begins its trip. Uber previously said the average wait-time fee charged to riders is less than 60 cents,” according to the report.

“This agreement sends a strong message that Uber and other ride-sharing companies will be held accountable if their services discriminate against people with disabilities,” said Kristen Clarke, an assistant attorney general at the Justice Department.

Uber said Monday it was pleased to have reached the agreement.

DHS advisory panel says there's no need for disinformation board

“Department of Homeland Security advisers urged the agency Monday to scrap the disinformation governance board the Biden administration created this year only to watch it implode amid confusion and partisan quarreling over its role,” my colleague Maria Sacchetti reports.

The board drew blowback from Republicans who cast it as an Orwellian attempt to censor speech.

Michael Chertoff, co-chair of the council subcommittee that drafted the recommendation and a former DHS secretary, did not explain the panel’s reasoning before the broader council voted to approve the recommendation Monday. He said the subcommittee is working on a full report on disinformation due Aug. 3.

Pictures of Elon Musk vacationing in Greece ahead of his team's trial against Twitter surfaced online Monday. The internet had thoughts. Ryan Mac of the New York Times:

Here is Ari Emmanuel hosing down Elon Musk aboard a boat called Zeus, for some reason. https://t.co/w9Mbmf5rGC pic.twitter.com/IoYMIHoSlj — Ryan Mac 🙃 (@RMac18) July 18, 2022

Bloomberg opinion columnist Matt Levine:

oh sure *he* gets to go on vacation — Matt Levine (@matt_levine) July 18, 2022

Bloomberg's Mark Bergen:

Thank you, I have seen the yacht photos, you can stop now. — Mark Bergen (@mhbergen) July 18, 2022

