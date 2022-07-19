Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

We’ve run down what Cipollone can add to the record. But what about Pottinger and Matthews?

Pottinger served for all four years of Trump’s presidency before resigning as deputy national security adviser on Jan. 6. He had significant stature in the White House and will be difficult for Trump to try to dismiss as an insignificant aide, as Trump did with Hutchinson. Indeed, Pottinger appears to be the highest-ranking White House official to resign that day, though Cabinet secretaries also resigned in response to Jan. 6.

Matthews, who was a deputy press secretary, has more publicly criticized Trump in the 18 months since Jan. 6. When she resigned, she issued a statement saying, “Our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power.” A week later, she told The Washington Post’s Ashley Parker that “seeing people I know, who were scared for their lives, just shook me to my core.”

Both will undoubtedly speak to a central event after the insurrection began: Trump’s 2:24 p.m. tweet attacking Vice President Mike Pence for not having the courage to go along with overturning the election. The committee has played relatively little of their prior videotaped testimony, but each witness weighed in on this event in the portions that have been shown so far.

Crucially, committee member Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) said that both Matthews and another White House aide, Ben Williamson, testified that Trump had been informed of the violence at the Capitol before his tweet attacking Pence.

(This has been a significant question, given that it would amount to Trump inflaming an already tense situation and targeting his own vice president despite it. We learned after the riot that protesters had chanted, “Hang Mike Pence.” Hutchinson also testified that a White House aide told her he had informed Trump that supporters at his Jan. 6 rally had weapons, but Trump directed them to the Capitol anyway.)

Aguilar said both Matthews and Williamson described Chief of Staff Mark Meadows going into the dining room off the Oval Office, where Trump was, to tell him about the violence.

Matthews recounted in her taped testimony:

I think when [press secretary] Kayleigh [McEnany] gave us that order of don’t say anything to the media, I told her that I thought the president needed to tweet something. And then I remember getting a notification on my phone. And I was sitting in a room with … Ben, and we all got a notification. So, we knew it was a tweet from the President. And we looked down, and it was a tweet about Mike Pence.

Elsewhere in her testimony, Matthews added, “I remember us saying that that was the last thing that needed to be tweeted at that moment. The situation was already bad. And so, it felt like he was pouring gasoline on the fire by tweeting that.”

Pottinger said that the tweet was the moment he decided to resign.

“I read that tweet and made a decision at that moment to resign,” he said. “That’s where I knew that I was leaving that day — once I read that tweet.”

The committee hasn’t shared much more of Pottinger’s and Matthews’s previous videotaped testimony, but Pottinger was also reportedly involved in discussions over sending in the National Guard. He reportedly visited the Oval Office after 3 p.m., after a former colleague told him Washington Mayor Muriel E. Bowser was inquiring about that subject.

ABC News’s Jonathan Karl reported in his 2021 book that Pottinger rushed to the Oval when he learned there had been a delay, and that he joined Cipollone in their astonishment that it hadn’t happened yet. Both Meadows and McEnany said the National Guard had been ordered and were on the way, but that was later contradicted by others, including testimony from then-acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, who said his final approval didn’t come till 4:32 p.m.

Pottinger is a figure who has surfaced in past controversies, most notably the White House’s coronavirus response. Reporting has indicated that he pushed for a more aggressive response very early in the pandemic, after Trump had spent weeks downplaying the threat of the virus.

He hasn’t spoken out much publicly since his resignation the day of the insurrection, and the above-linked Washington Post profile noted he had “maintained a military-style respect for the chain of command, content to stay out of the spotlight and careful not to upstage the bigger personalities in the West Wing.” He said in an interview last summer, “I’m proud of a lot of things that the administration did, and I think I’ll look back on those years as ones that I’m proud of.” But his resignation leaked shortly after the insurrection, with Bloomberg News first reporting it shortly before 1 a.m. on Jan. 7.

Matthews has been much more outspoken, including recently. As some pushed back on Hutchinson’s testimony and labeled it “hearsay,” she said that it was “damning” and urged people to take it seriously. Matthews, who like Hutchinson is in her mid-20s, challenged Trump’s defenders to testify themselves.

On the anniversary of Jan. 6 early this year, Matthews offered some other choice words in a Twitter thread, labeling the events of that day a “coup attempt.”

“Make no mistake, the events on the 6th were a coup attempt, a term we’d use had they happened in any other country, and former President Trump failed to meet the moment,” Matthews said. (Matthews notably faulted Trump more for the lack of a response rather than mounting the “coup attempt” himself.)

She added: “While it might be easier to ignore or whitewash the events of that day for political expediency — if we’re going to be morally consistent — we need to acknowledge these hard truths.”

The thread escaped many people’s notice at the time, with fewer than 20 retweets on any of her four tweets. Her testimony Thursday promises to gain significantly more attention.

