Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning, Early Birds. It appears that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen remains a rock enthusiast. Tips: earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us. In today’s edition … Marianna Sotomayor and Leigh Ann look at how after the Roe decision, Democrats are trying to force Republicans to take votes on other popular social issues … The Senate is going to vote on a procedural measure on chips manufacturing funding… Matt Viser reports that as President Biden weighs his 2024 options, one person looms largest over his decision: Donald Trump … Your guide to primary day in Maryland … but first …

On the Hill

Bipartisan effort to overhaul 1887 law Trump tried to exploit to stay in power gains momentum in the Senate

A bipartisan group of senators is expected to release this week legislation to update the Electoral Count Act — the 19th-century law that governs the process of certifying presidential elections — in an attempt to prevent a repeat of former president Donald Trump's efforts to remain in power after losing the 2020 election.

Advertisement

“This turned out to be a more complex task than we anticipated, as always is the case when you're delving into an 1887 law that has ambiguous and outdated language, but I do anticipate that our group will introduce the bills this week,” Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) told reporters Monday night.

Early indications are that it has a good chance of passing the Senate.

Democratic Whip Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) said he spoke with fellow senators working on the bill last week and that he supports the scope and content of the bill. “I would have written it differently, but I know the reality of the 50/50 Senate,” he said.

Durbin's likely support is a strong signal that the bill could get significant Democratic backing.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) have given the bipartisan negotiators a long leash — a sign the legislation is likely to garner the support of leaders in both parties. Collins said she has been in contact with Schumer and McConnell on the bill.

The problem being addressed

Negotiations between Collins and Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) are a culmination of months of bipartisan negotiations to revamp a previously obscure law governing the peaceful transition of power. Experts say it is ambiguous and poorly written — which never mattered before Trump.

Advertisement

Trump and his allies sought to exploit ambiguities in the law by pressuring Vice President Pence to reject votes for Biden from certain states so he could in turn recognize informal slates of electors for Trump; declare the election in dispute, leaving it to Congress to decide the result; or kick off a process where certain GOP-controlled state legislatures would be pressured to vote to replace Biden electors with ones who support Trump. Our colleague Rosalind S. Helderman broke down all the possible machinations earlier this year.

There was widespread agreement the 1887 law should be changed to prevent any of these scenarios in the future.

The proposed legislation is coming together as the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol prepares on Thursday to hold its eighth hearing this year in which it will lay out the ways Trump and his allies attempted to overturn the 2020 election results by pressuring state and federal officials to do their bidding.

Advertisement

“We saw some remarkable political courage by state officials, including governors and state secretaries of state, last time, and I hope we see that again, but we certainly can’t count on it,” said Matthew Seligman, a Yale Law School fellow who has studied the Electoral Count Act’s shortcomings. “So if Congress doesn’t pass this law, I am terrified.”

What's in the bill

Collins and Manchin's proposal is expected to set a deadline for when states can change their rules, clarify that states cannot choose their electors after Election Day, create more stringent requirements for Congress to object to the certification of a state's electors and clarify that the vice president's role is ceremonial with no power to reject electors.

The proposed bill will also address the Presidential Transition Act, which governs the transfer of power between Election Day and inauguration, and include some changes to how the Postal Service operates in an election.

Advertisement

“The bill is going to hit the high notes and offer dramatic improvement and clarity on how we administer elections,” said Derek T. Muller, professor of law at the University of Iowa, who has been advising negotiators on the legislation.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), who has been involved in the talks, said the hardest issue to resolve was how to handle disputes over alleged election irregularities.

“What is the right venue? How do you go about adjudicating it? Expedite it? That sort of thing,” Tillis said, adding this and all other outstanding issues have been worked out.

The legislation is a far cry from the expansive changes to voting rules that Democrats tried to pass this Congress and said were needed to combat voting restrictions in GOP-controlled states. But their efforts were stymied first by Republican opposition and then earlier this year by Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Manchin who objected to changing the Senate filibuster rule to pass the voting package, frustrating Democrats and many election watchdogs.

Advertisement

But election law experts agree clarifying of the Electoral Count Act is necessary.

“I am optimistic that Congress is going fix most or all of the biggest problems of the ECA,” Adav Neti, legal director of the Campaign Legal Center, said.

After Roe’s end, Dems press GOP votes on marriage equality, birth control

House Democrats this week will push Republicans to go on the record with votes that would give same-sex and interracial marriages federal protection and repeal the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act, which defines marriage as between one man and one woman. The House will also vote on legislation that would protect access to birth control and prevent healthcare providers from penalties for administering it, Marianna Sotomayor and Leigh Ann report.

It’s possible this week’s legislation related to same-sex and interracial marriage, as well as birth control could become law — potentially undercutting Democrats’ hope to differentiate their party as the one protecting personal freedoms.

“I don’t think these are messaging bills. I believe these are genuinely necessary bills,” Rep. Susan Wild (D-Pa.) said. “I think it would be negligent of us, it would be malpractice, if we didn’t take these bills up.”

Advertisement

The votes this week still present a tricky spot for Republicans, many of whom want to avoid debating what they too deem to be non-controversial issues.

Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.), who is up for re-election but easily won his primary earlier this summer, was surprised by a question about possibly voting on federally protecting marriage equality and contraception.

“So I just didn’t know that this was an issue that was likely to be before Congress,” Young tells Marianna and Leigh Ann. “I’ll speak to my colleagues, but it’s a serious issue to, you know, millions of Americans, myself included.”

Durbin told reporters Monday that he would support putting both bills up for a floor vote once they pass the House.

What we're watching

Schumer is expected to move forward today with a procedural vote to move on to limited microchips manufacturing legislation. Schumer has said the bill will include a minimum of $52 billion worth of subsidies for semiconductor manufacturers as well as tax credits to build or improve chip factories.

Advertisement

But a bipartisan group of senators met Monday night as a last-minute attempt to include more provisions in the measure, including research and development funding.

It's unclear what the bill will look like but what we'll be watching is if the vote happens, how many votes it gets. The procedural vote will need just a simple majority but there will be a 60-vote threshold roll call soon.

Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.), the leading Republican on the measure, said that it will gain the support of enough Republicans but that Republicans need to start speaking up so Schumer is confident of the whip count.

Meanwhile, opening statements are expected today in the federal trial of former Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon.

At the White House

Biden considers issuing climate declaration, sources say

🚨: “President Biden is considering declaring a national climate emergency as soon as this week as he seeks to salvage his environmental agenda in the wake of stalled talks on Capitol Hill,” per our colleagues Tony Romm and Jeff Stein. Two of the individuals “said they expect the president to announce a slew of additional actions aimed at curbing planet-warming emissions.”

As Biden eyes 2024, one person weighs heavily: Trump

Trump on the brain: “Biden for most of his life has engaged in a near-quadrennial regimen of deciding whether he can, should or will run for president — giving perhaps more thought, over a longer period of time, to that question than anyone in American history,” our colleague Matt Viser writes.

Advertisement

“Biden may seek reelection,” Viser writes. “But if Trump runs, Biden is far more likely to do so. And if Trump holds off, it will be far easier for other Democrats to approach Biden about letting someone else take on a younger Republican nominee.”

On K Street

New hire: The U.S. Travel Association has added Andrew Newhart as a Democratic lobbyist. He was previously a lobbyist for the American Bus Association.

The campaign

Happening today: “Maryland voters are heading to the polls — in the nation’s only primary being held this month — to nominate candidates in competitive races for governor, Congress and other top seats,” our colleagues Erin Cox and Ovetta Wiggins report. Here are the top races to watch:

Governor

Republican Primary: “Republicans will select among four candidates in a race that has exposed fractures within the party,” Kelly M. Schulz , a mentee of term-limited Gov. Larry Hogan , and state Del. Daniel L. Cox of Frederick, who is endorsed by former president Donald Trump .” “Democrats are rooting for Trump-endorsed Cox to win,” Cox wrote over the weekend. “The Democratic Governors Association , which views Maryland as its best shot to flip a governorship this season, has poured $2 million into the race already, according to campaign finance reports.” “Republicans will select among four candidates in a race that has exposed fractures within the party,” Wiggins and Cox write . “The front-runners represent the pragmatic wing and the Trumpian wing of the party, with former Maryland commerce secretary, a mentee of term-limited, andof Frederick, who is endorsed by former president.”

“Democrats are rooting for Trump-endorsed Cox to win,” . “The Democratic Governors Association , which views Maryland as its best shot to flip a governorship this season, has poured $2 million into the race already, according to campaign finance reports.” Cox wrote over the weekend . “The, which views Maryland as its best shot to flip a governorship this season, has poured $2 million into the race already, according to campaign finance reports.”

Democratic Primary: Meanwhile, Comptroller Peter Franchot, best-selling author and former nonprofit chief Wes Moore and former U.S. labor secretary Tom Perez are in a statistical three-way tie with a large percentage of voters undecided,” per Cox and Wiggins. Meanwhile, nine candidates are vying for the Democratic nomination. “Recent polling found, best-selling author and former nonprofit chiefand former U.S. labor secretaryare in a statistical three-way tie with a large percentage of voters undecided,” per Cox and Wiggins.

Attorney General

“The Democratic race for attorney general has been among the most contentious of the season, pitting U.S. Rep. Anthony G. Brown against former district judge Katie Curran O’Malley,” our colleagues write. “Brown and O’Malley of the season, pitting U.S.against former district judge,” our colleagues write. “Brown and O’Malley were once allies , but they have sharply criticized each other on the campaign trail.”

House

“Former congresswoman Donna F. Edwards, seeking to return to her old seat in the state’s 4th Congressional District, has been locked in a bitter faceoff with former Prince George’s County state’s attorney Glenn Ivey that has attracted millions of dollars in outside spending,” has been locked in a bitter faceoff with former Prince George’s County state’s attorneythat has attracted millions of dollars in outside spending,” our colleague Meagan Flynn reports . “The race has become an example of the unchecked influence that national special-interest groups can wield in politics.”

The Media

Early reeeads

Viral

🥁

The Cabinet official who oversees national parks broke her leg at a national park. https://t.co/Jl85IJov5P — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 19, 2022

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @LACaldwellDC and @theodoricmeyer.

GiftOutline Gift Article