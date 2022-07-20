Post Politics Now Biden to deliver climate ultimatum; House panel to weigh assault weapons ban

Biden is expected to direct federal funds toward communities facing extreme heat, while taking new executive action to boost domestic offshore wind production, according to a White House official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the plans.

The president’s new push comes in the wake of spiking temperatures at home and abroad — and fresh political setbacks in Congress.

Last week, Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) informed Democratic leaders he was not ready to support billions of dollars in new climate spending as part of a sprawling economic package that the party had hoped to advance by this month. In staking his opposition, Manchin cited persistent concerns about inflation, marking the latest setback Democrats have faced at the hands of the moderate politician since last year.