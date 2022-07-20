Post Politics Now Biden to deliver climate ultimatum; House panel to weigh assault weapons ban

Today, President Biden is traveling to Somerset, Mass., where he is expected to deliver an ultimatum to Congress on climate change: take action or he’ll move forward on his own. It’s a risky move for a president whose environmental agenda is stalled in Congress. In Washington, the House Judiciary Committee is expected to advance legislation that would ban assault weapons for the first time in nearly two decades. While the move will make a statement, the bill stands little chance in the Senate.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, is set to address Congress on Wednesday as part of a high-profile trip to Washington. She is expected to speak about the conditions in her country as Russia’s war approaches its sixth month. Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcomed Zelenska to the White House on Tuesday.
