Post Politics Now Biden to deliver climate ultimatum; House panel to weigh assault weapons ban

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, during her arrival to the White House on Tuesday. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
Updated July 20, 2022 at 7:20 a.m. EDT|Published July 20, 2022 at 7:13 a.m. EDT

Today, President Biden is traveling to Somerset, Mass., where he is expected to deliver an ultimatum to Congress on climate change: take action or he’ll move forward on his own. It’s a risky move for a president whose environmental agenda is stalled in Congress. In Washington, the House Judiciary Committee is expected to advance legislation that would ban assault weapons for the first time in nearly two decades. While the move will make a statement, the bill stands little chance in the Senate.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, is set to address Congress on Wednesday as part of a high-profile trip to Washington. She is expected to speak about the conditions in her country as Russia’s war approaches its sixth month. Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcomed Zelenska to the White House on Tuesday.

  • 10 a.m. Eastern: The House Judiciary Committee considers legislation banning assault weapons. Watch live here.
  • 11 a.m. Eastern: Zelenska addresses Congress. Watch live here.
  • 11:45 a.m. Eastern: Biden departs the White House en route to Massachusetts. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will gaggle with reporters on Air Force One. Listen live here.
  • 1 p.m. Eastern: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) holds an event on legislation to ensure access to contraception. Watch live here.
  • 2:45 p.m. Eastern: Biden delivers remarks in Somerset, Mass., on climate change. Watch live here.

