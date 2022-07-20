Court lets Georgia’s ‘heartbeat’ abortion law go into effect post-Roe

A Georgia law banning most abortions was allowed to be enforced Wednesday after an appeals court overturned a lower court’s pause on the state’s 2019 “heartbeat” measure.
In 2020, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia paused the abortion law, saying it violated constitutional abortion protections established by the landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling Roe v. Wade. Last month, the Supreme Court struck down that nearly 50-year precedent, opening the door for about half of states to ban or tightly restrict abortion.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
