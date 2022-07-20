The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Court lets Georgia’s ‘heartbeat’ abortion law go into effect post-Roe

July 20, 2022 at 6:11 p.m. EDT
A Georgia law banning most abortions was allowed to be enforced Wednesday after an appeals court overturned a lower court’s pause on the state’s 2019 “heartbeat” measure.

The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday cited the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent Dobbs V. Jackson Women’s Health Org., saying “no right to abortion exists under the Constitution, so Georgia may prohibit them.” The three-judge panel ruled in favor of the state legislature, which in 2019 banned termination of pregnancies after a fetal heartbeat is detected, or as early as about six weeks into a pregnancy — sometimes before a woman knows she is pregnant.

In 2020, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia paused the abortion law, saying it violated constitutional abortion protections established by the landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling Roe v. Wade. Last month, the Supreme Court struck down that nearly 50-year precedent, opening the door for about half of states to ban or tightly restrict abortion.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

