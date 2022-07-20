Fetterman says he has ‘nothing to hide’ on health, will be back campaigning soon

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for Senate who suffered a stroke in May, said he has “nothing to hide” about his health and called the lingering effects of his illness minor and infrequent, as he vowed to be back on the campaign trail “very soon.”
“I would never be in this if we were not absolutely, 100 percent able to run fully and to win — and we believe that we are,” Fetterman said.
Fetterman suffered a stroke in May, days before the primary election, which he won while hospitalized. He has been recovering at home since, taking small steps to return to the campaign that he has been participating in via virtual appearances since the stroke.
Fetterman’s campaign office announced on May 15, two days before the primary, that he had suffered a stroke “caused by a clot from my heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long.” The doctors worked to “quickly and completely remove the clot, reversing the stroke, they got my heart under control as well,” Fetterman said in the statement released by his campaign. Doctors attached a pacemaker with a defibrillator.
He told the Post-Gazette that he has “no physical limits,” walks four to five miles each day in 90-degree heat, understands words properly and hasn’t lost any of his memory. He said he sometimes struggles with hearing and may “miss a word” or “slur two together,” though he said that doesn’t occur often. He said he is working with a speech therapist.
“I might miss a word every now and then in a conversation, or I might slur two words. Even then, I think that’s infrequent,” Mr. Fetterman continued, “so I feel like we are ready to run, and that’s the only issues I have. That’s the absolute truth, 100 percent.”
Fetterman was scheduled to go to Philadelphia on Wednesday evening for his first in-person fundraiser since the stroke.
The Post-Gazette asked if Fetterman believes he is mentally and physically prepared to run a tough campaign. The Pennsylvania race to fill the seat held by retiring Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R) is considered one of the most competitive in the country, pitting the Democrat against Oz, who has the backing of former president Donald Trump.
“One hundred percent. Physically, I have no limits — and mentally, again, as I mentioned before, the only issue is that my hearing is still a little bit not perfect,” said Fetterman, who said he will be on the campaign trail very soon.
Fetterman appeared on a video call with the reporter from his home in Braddock, Pa.
Fetterman’s campaign spokesman, Joe Calvello, echoed the sentiment in a statement to The Post. Fetterman, he said, is living a “pretty normal life right now,” running errands with his children and going out on dates with his wife, Gisele.
Understanding the 2022 Midterm Elections
November’s midterm elections are likely to shift the political landscape and impact what President Biden can accomplish during the remainder of his first term. Here’s what to know.
When are the midterm elections? The general election is Nov. 8, but the primary season is already underway. Here’s a complete calendar of all the primaries in 2022.
Why are the midterms important? The midterm elections determine control of Congress: The party that has the House or Senate majority gets to organize the chamber and decide what legislation Congress considers. Thirty six governors and thousands of state legislators are also on the ballot. Here’s a complete guide to the midterms.
Which seats are up for election? Every seat in the House and a third of the seats in the 100-member Senate are up for election. Dozens of House members have already announced they will be retiring from Congress instead of seeking reelection.
What is redistricting? Redistricting is the process of drawing congressional and state legislative maps to ensure everyone’s vote counts equally. As of April 25, 46 of the 50 states had settled on the boundaries for 395 of 435 U.S. House districts.
Which primaries are the most competitive? Here are the most interesting Democratic primaries and Republican primaries to watch as Republicans and Democrats try to nominate their most electable candidates.