Fetterman says he has ‘nothing to hide’ on health, will be back campaigning soon

July 20, 2022 at 2:58 p.m. EDT
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate, greets supporters at a campaign stop on May 10 in Greensburg, Pa. (Keith Srakocic/AP)
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for Senate who suffered a stroke in May, said he has “nothing to hide” about his health and called the lingering effects of his illness minor and infrequent, as he vowed to be back on the campaign trail “very soon.”

In his first interview since his stroke, Fetterman told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that he would not risk running against Republican nominee Mehmet Oz if he knew his health would hold him back.

“I would never be in this if we were not absolutely, 100 percent able to run fully and to win — and we believe that we are,” Fetterman said.

Fetterman suffered a stroke in May, days before the primary election, which he won while hospitalized. He has been recovering at home since, taking small steps to return to the campaign that he has been participating in via virtual appearances since the stroke.

Fetterman’s campaign office announced on May 15, two days before the primary, that he had suffered a stroke “caused by a clot from my heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long.” The doctors worked to “quickly and completely remove the clot, reversing the stroke, they got my heart under control as well,” Fetterman said in the statement released by his campaign. Doctors attached a pacemaker with a defibrillator.

He told the Post-Gazette that he has “no physical limits,” walks four to five miles each day in 90-degree heat, understands words properly and hasn’t lost any of his memory. He said he sometimes struggles with hearing and may “miss a word” or “slur two together,” though he said that doesn’t occur often. He said he is working with a speech therapist.

“I might miss a word every now and then in a conversation, or I might slur two words. Even then, I think that’s infrequent,” Mr. Fetterman continued, “so I feel like we are ready to run, and that’s the only issues I have. That’s the absolute truth, 100 percent.”

Fetterman was scheduled to go to Philadelphia on Wednesday evening for his first in-person fundraiser since the stroke.

The Post-Gazette asked if Fetterman believes he is mentally and physically prepared to run a tough campaign. The Pennsylvania race to fill the seat held by retiring Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R) is considered one of the most competitive in the country, pitting the Democrat against Oz, who has the backing of former president Donald Trump.

“One hundred percent. Physically, I have no limits — and mentally, again, as I mentioned before, the only issue is that my hearing is still a little bit not perfect,” said Fetterman, who said he will be on the campaign trail very soon.

Fetterman appeared on a video call with the reporter from his home in Braddock, Pa.

Fetterman’s campaign spokesman, Joe Calvello, echoed the sentiment in a statement to The Post. Fetterman, he said, is living a “pretty normal life right now,” running errands with his children and going out on dates with his wife, Gisele.

